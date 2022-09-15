ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Driver dead after incident at Florida naval air station entrance

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago

A driver that tried to run through the guarded entrance of a Florida naval air station is dead.

Officials with NAS Jacksonville confirmed the incident from 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning on social media.

“A driver attempted to run the Birmingham Gate at NAS Jax, sentries deployed the protective barrier which stopped the vehicle,” reads a post on the station’s Twitter account. “The driver is deceased and has no known military affiliation. Investigators are on the scene.”

Witnesses were asked to call NCIS at (808) 478-8353.

The gate will remain closed, officials said, but other drivers could access the station through two other gates.

