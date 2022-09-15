ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
Cleveland.com

62-year-old Cleveland woman leaves young children alone in car: Rocky River Police Blotter

On Aug. 29 at 4:50 p.m. a car was reported parked on the street with two small children inside and no adults around. Officers arrived several minutes later and found the car running, unlocked with an infant and a toddler inside, still no adult present. After about 10 minutes, officers found the children’s caretaker at a house nearby. The 62-year-old Cleveland woman was cited for two counts of endangering children. The Department of Children & Family Services was notified, and the children were turned over to their father, who was working at the time of the incident.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children S Services
wtae.com

Suspect arrested in Butler County coffee bar break-in

HARMONY, Pa. — More than a week after a break-in at a Butler County coffee shop, police have made an arrest. Sean Richards has confessed to the crime, which happened on Sept. 7. Richards had been caught on surveillance breaking into Wunderbar Coffee and Crepes in Harmony. The suspect...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Mercer man arrested after lockdown at Liberty Health Care

Police have charged a Mercer, Pennsylvania man accused of causing a lockdown at a Liberty Township medical facility. Officials at Liberty Health Care on Churchill Hubbard Road told police they implemented Active Shooter Protocol on Thursday after allegedly receiving phone threats from 68-year-old Thomas Murphy. According to the police, Murphy...
MERCER, PA
WFMJ.com

Charges filed in connection with turnpike death of Washingtonville man

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has filed charges in connection with the August traffic death of a Washingtonville man along the Ohio Turnpike in Mahoning County. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 24-year-old Nikolas Gable of Macedonia, Ohio who has been charged with vehicular homicide and failing to keep an assured clear distance.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect accused of torching Warren home indicted

The suspect accused of torching a Warren home in June has been indicted in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday. Thirty-two-year-old Allen Grossbeck was indicted on one count of Aggravated Arson. According to the indictment, Grossbeck entered a not guilty plea on July 20. Investigators say they...
WFMJ.com

Masury woman secretly indicted after 19-pound, 4-year-old boy hospitalized

A grand jury in Trumbull County has handed up a secret indictment accusing a Masury woman of allowing a four-year-old child to become undernourished. Jenny Musgrave, 41, is charged with one count of endangering children. According to a report, the Brookfield Police Department was notified by Children’s Services back in...
whbc.com

Accused Canton Killer Makes First Court Appearance

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 22-year-old Canton man is being arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges Friday morning. He’s accused of breaking into an Ellis Avenue NE home, killing one man and trying to shoot his wife. Ryan Harmer is in Canton Municipal Court...
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy