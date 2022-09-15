ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) - Adoptable Pets - September 8, 2022

Rocky is a senior boy looking for 1 thing in life: a comfy lap to lay on. His foster home says that he was a little shy at first but was stealing laps left and right after a few hours. He is a sweetheart and like a lot of Chihuahuas he can be a little skittish and prefers you get down on his level to pick him up rather than tower over him. Rocky ignores the two cats in his foster home and does well with the two small dogs. He does growl at the big dog and isn't interested in being friends, but they can coexist. He's great in the car and great on a leash!
Akron Leader Publications

Active Beau wants to love, be loved

WADSWORTH — Beau is a 65-pound, 3-year-old pitbull/basenji mix who is just looking for someone to love and be loved by. He is an active guy who needs playtime and a playmate, whether it is with his human or a doggie friend. He is smart and eager to please but not the best choice for a family with small children, as he may knock them over. Beau is housebroken and crate-trained, and his adoption fee is $150. He is fully vetted.
WADSWORTH, OH
msn.com

17 Calm Dog Breeds with Easygoing Personalities

When it comes to calm dog breeds, our list includes low maintenance dogs, lazy dog breeds, and the best apartment dogs. Of course, we didn't forget about large dog breeds that, despite their size, love to plop down and sprawl out across your body like a lap dog. These calm dog breeds might enjoy a game of fetch with kids in the backyard or be more inclined to let someone else fetch something—like their yummy treat. Some dogs don't shed much, while others may need regular brushing, but what they all have in common is a mellow attitude that suits families. We spoke with a veterinarian and two professional dog trainers/behaviorists for recommendations. It's important to note that all dogs are individuals, and training and socialization are essential for families and dogs to live happily ever after.
TODAY.com

Meet the adorable animal BFFs at this Colorado sanctuary

An enlightened dog named Buddha loves spending his days parading around a Colorado animal sanctuary with his new BFF: a 4-week-old lamb named Cheerio. The mixed-breed dog spent his first two years of life chained outside in the hot sun, but now he’s living the good life befriending baby animals when they arrive at Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary in Erie, Colorado.
ERIE, CO
topdogtips.com

Best Mixed Breed Dogs for Families

Looking to expand the family? Whether you’re buying your first pup or your tenth, it’s never too late to give mixed breed dogs a try. If you are searching for the perfect canine companion, dogs with mixed ancestry may offer the perfect blend of charm and cuteness that you need. After all, just like the purebreds, they deserve love, too.
petpress.net

8 Cutest White Dog Breeds That are Like Walking Clouds!

Some of the most popular and well-loved dog breeds are classified as “white.” These dogs are often chosen as pets for their beauty. White dog breeds make such great pets as they tend to be very gentle and loving. They also have a reputation for being intelligent and...
