fox32chicago.com

Freight rail worker strike looms; Metra, Amtrak cancel some service

CHICAGO - Two big developments Wednesday in the looming freight rail worker strike: one of the unions rejected a tentative agreement with the freight companies, and Metra has now joined Amtrak in preemptively canceling some service, as the deadline inches closer and closer. "To this day, [Chicago] is still the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Mexican Independence Celebrations lead to police spike strips, blocked roads, closed exits

Chicago Mexican Independence Celebrations: Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown on plans for crowd management. After two consecutive nights of Mexican Independence Day Celebrations causing gridlock in downtown Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown talk about plans for crowd control on Saturday night. CHICAGO -...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man wanted for robbery, pushing victim onto CTA Green Line tracks

CHICAGO - Officials are looking for a man who beat and robbed someone at a CTA Green Line station in East Garfield Park Thursday. Mass Transit Detectives say they're looking for a Black man about 25-35-year-old. The man pictured above beat and robbed the victim before pushing them onto the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Loop marijuana dispensary draft

CHICAGO - The South Loop could be home to the first Black-owned marijuana dispensary. Matt Brewer, CEO of Family Roots Dispensary, is a native South Sider, and a Harvard Business grad, who started the company, alongside his mother and brother. The $650,000 project would create up to 50 construction jobs,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
Inside Indiana Business

Gary airport to explore passenger service

The Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority is taking preliminary steps to once again provide passenger service. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the airport authority board on Wednesday approved a contract with a consulting firm to perform a series of analyses and forecasts and set up meetings with airlines.
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Construction resumes on I-80 in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. - Construction will resume Thursday night on westbound Interstate 80 in Joliet. The construction will take place between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street. This is the second of eight planned weekend closures along the corridor. Lane closures will begin at 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen just before...
JOLIET, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayor Bryant of Robbins shuts off water to dozens of residents

Building owners respond to the lies put forth by the administration. The Village of Robbins, under the order of Mayor Darren E. Bryant, shut off water service to 6 apartment buildings on Thursday, September 15. The village and mayor have claimed that the water bills have been unpaid, however their water billing system remains unfair to the residents and owners of these apartment buildings.
ROBBINS, IL
CBS Chicago

Train hits pickup truck on boundary of Carol Stream, Bloomingdale

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (CBS) -- A car and a train were involved in an accident Thursday afternoon in the western suburbs.The accident happened during the afternoon rush where BNSF railroad tracks cross Gary Avenue just south of Army Trail Road, right on the boundary of Bloomingdale and Carol Stream. A BNSF freight train hit a pickup truck, which was sent from the tracks into the trees alongside the road.The pickup truck sustained heavy damage, and at least one person was injured.Gary Avenue was closed south of Army Trail Road, and Army Trail Road was closed west of Gary Avenue. CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported traffic was tied in knots.
CAROL STREAM, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Saturday. The victim, 33, was on West Congress Parkway near South Washtenaw around 3 p.m. when she was shot in the hip. She was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL

