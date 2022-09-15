Read full article on original website
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No OtherIBWAAChicago, IL
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Freight rail worker strike looms; Metra, Amtrak cancel some service
CHICAGO - Two big developments Wednesday in the looming freight rail worker strike: one of the unions rejected a tentative agreement with the freight companies, and Metra has now joined Amtrak in preemptively canceling some service, as the deadline inches closer and closer. "To this day, [Chicago] is still the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Mexican Independence Celebrations lead to police spike strips, blocked roads, closed exits
Chicago Mexican Independence Celebrations: Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown on plans for crowd management. After two consecutive nights of Mexican Independence Day Celebrations causing gridlock in downtown Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown talk about plans for crowd control on Saturday night. CHICAGO -...
Why are so many of the best US public school districts in Chicago's northern suburbs?
I've been researching public school district quality for fun because I think they drive real estate prices. I noticed that pretty much perennially, the northside suburbs of Chicago dominate the national rankings. New trier, glenbrooks, highland park, vernon hills etc.
fox32chicago.com
Man wanted for robbery, pushing victim onto CTA Green Line tracks
CHICAGO - Officials are looking for a man who beat and robbed someone at a CTA Green Line station in East Garfield Park Thursday. Mass Transit Detectives say they're looking for a Black man about 25-35-year-old. The man pictured above beat and robbed the victim before pushing them onto the...
fox32chicago.com
South Loop marijuana dispensary draft
CHICAGO - The South Loop could be home to the first Black-owned marijuana dispensary. Matt Brewer, CEO of Family Roots Dispensary, is a native South Sider, and a Harvard Business grad, who started the company, alongside his mother and brother. The $650,000 project would create up to 50 construction jobs,...
WGNtv.com
Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
fox32chicago.com
Armed robbery, carjacking on Lake Shore Drive during downtown Mexican Independence Day celebration
CHICAGO - A group of people were robbed and their car was stolen by an armed suspect on DuSable Lake Shore Drive during the Mexican Independence Day celebrations downtown early Saturday morning. Five victims went to the 10th District Police Department to report a robbery that happened around 3:15 a.m....
Inside Indiana Business
Gary airport to explore passenger service
The Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority is taking preliminary steps to once again provide passenger service. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the airport authority board on Wednesday approved a contract with a consulting firm to perform a series of analyses and forecasts and set up meetings with airlines.
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residents
Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced the distribution of government funds designed to give a helping hand to 5,000 Chicago low-income households. The monthly cash distribution comes from the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot (CRCP), a guaranteed income program funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
fox32chicago.com
Chicago taxpayers to pay $15M to family of mother of 6 killed in high-speed police chase
CHICAGO - Chicago taxpayers will spend $15 million to compensate the family of a 37-year-old mother of six killed in June 2020 after a harrowing, high-speed chase down expressways and city streets that supervisors had ordered officers to terminate. Over the years, Chicago has shelled out tens of millions of...
fox32chicago.com
Construction resumes on I-80 in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - Construction will resume Thursday night on westbound Interstate 80 in Joliet. The construction will take place between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street. This is the second of eight planned weekend closures along the corridor. Lane closures will begin at 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen just before...
Mayor Bryant of Robbins shuts off water to dozens of residents
Building owners respond to the lies put forth by the administration. The Village of Robbins, under the order of Mayor Darren E. Bryant, shut off water service to 6 apartment buildings on Thursday, September 15. The village and mayor have claimed that the water bills have been unpaid, however their water billing system remains unfair to the residents and owners of these apartment buildings.
Private Lot Booting Could Soon Be Legal In All Of Chicago As Controversial Ordinance Clears Huge Hurdle, Heads To City Council
CHICAGO — A City Council committee gave the thumbs up Thursday to a controversial plan to let companies boot cars in private parking lots citywide — and charge as much as $170 to remove the dreaded device. Private lot booting — different from boots attached to cars on...
blockclubchicago.org
As Touhy Park’s Tent City Swells, Park District Closes Its Field House And Moves Programs
ROGERS PARK — The Park District closed the field house at Touhy Park, the site of a growing tent encampment, this week. Touhy Park’s field house at 7348 N. Paulina St. was closed to the public Monday and its fall programs moved to nearby Pottawatomie Park, according to local park and city officials.
fox32chicago.com
Lakeview Taco Fest returns Saturday and Sunday for its 9th year
Head on out to Chicago's northern neighborhood Lake View for the 9th annual Taco Fest. Eat some grub and vote on the best taco in Chicago.
Train hits pickup truck on boundary of Carol Stream, Bloomingdale
CAROL STREAM, Ill. (CBS) -- A car and a train were involved in an accident Thursday afternoon in the western suburbs.The accident happened during the afternoon rush where BNSF railroad tracks cross Gary Avenue just south of Army Trail Road, right on the boundary of Bloomingdale and Carol Stream. A BNSF freight train hit a pickup truck, which was sent from the tracks into the trees alongside the road.The pickup truck sustained heavy damage, and at least one person was injured.Gary Avenue was closed south of Army Trail Road, and Army Trail Road was closed west of Gary Avenue. CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported traffic was tied in knots.
fox32chicago.com
1 dead, another critically injured in car crash on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - One woman was killed and another was critically injured in a car crash on Chicago's South Side early Saturday. Police say an 18-year-old man in a pickup truck ran a red light and hit an SUV in the 5100 block of South State Street around 2 a.m. The...
City of Chicago offering free security cameras for those who qualify
Chicago residents can now receive free security lights and cameras for their home or business if they meet certain income requirements, city officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Saturday. The victim, 33, was on West Congress Parkway near South Washtenaw around 3 p.m. when she was shot in the hip. She was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
