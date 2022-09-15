ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown’s India Heritage Day: A celebration of culture, arts and food

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tTnOI_0hwYN4tc00
India Heritage Day — featuring incredible food, family activities and more — returns for its fifth year on Sept. 25 to the Allentown Arts Park. Amy Shortell/The Morning Call/TNS

Transport yourself to India — without leaving the Lehigh Valley.

India Heritage Day — featuring incredible food, family activities and more — returns for its fifth year on Sept. 25 to the Allentown Arts Park.

The event will run 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park at 24-32 N. Fifth St.

Admission is free.

Here are some of the highlights of the event:

Food

This event is a fantastic opportunity to try the incredible array of cuisine from India, including dishes such as chicken curry, paneer masala, naan, rice, samosa, gulab jamun, and mango lassi.

Arts

You can also watch classical Indian and Bollywood dance performances by the Vedanta Dance Academy, the Nrutya Garima Academy, the Leela from Lehigh University and Nrityanjali Kuchipudi. There will also be vocal music by Joita Kahali, Chinmoy Banerjee, Anitha Baru and more, as well as an instrumental performance by Aneesh and Kaustub Kashalkar. DJ Huma will keep the music flowing.

Activities, fun

  • Activities will include a painting workshop on Rangoli design, Kolam artwork through sand art, and art bingo.
  • Henna body art will be painted by Henna Chakra.
  • For sale will be art, jewelry, clothes, scarves, handbags and more from local artists and the villages of India.
  • A raffle will be held at 3 p.m. for a handmade plate by local artist Mandeep Singh.
  • The first 50 visitors will receive a free art gift.

