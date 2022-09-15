Read full article on original website
Related
Haunted Locations and Scary Legends Around Sioux Falls
Halloween is steeped in scary traditions. Trick-or-Treating, frightening costumes, local actors in "haunted" houses, and the pitch-black darkness of area corn mazes. However, if we set out to find the real haunted areas what would we find? Over the last 30 years that I have lived in Sioux Falls, a few locations still gain attention as being haunted.
What Is behind the Increase in Crime in Sioux Falls?
I think almost every Sioux Falls citizen will agree to at least some degree that crime is becoming an increasing problem here in the Sioux Empire. Sioux Falls has seen four homicides alone in the last five weeks. Despite the uptick in crime in the area, city officials, including the...
Golf Pro Padraig Harrington Covers Giant South Dakota Bar Tab
It was an exciting week in Sioux Falls thanks to the annual Sanford International Open. The Sioux Empire welcomed PGA Tour Champions players and their caddies for one of the biggest sporting events in Sioux Falls. Some parties happened on and off the golf course. One celebration on Tuesday night...
Best South Dakota Beards Battle It Out For Local Charity
If you're known to have a stylish beard or you like raising money for great local charities, there's one South Dakota competition you can't miss. Some of the best beards in the Sioux Empire and beyond travel to Bottoms Up in Corson for the annual event dedicated to showing off sweet facial hair.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is Sioux Falls One of The Worst Cities for Country Music Fans?
Every year, multiple country artists perform huge shows throughout South Dakota and the Sioux Empire. You would think with the numerous country shows, Sioux Falls would be one of the best cities for country music fans. But think again!. There's a new study about 2022's Best Cities for Country Music...
Sioux Falls Receiving Votes, Augie Stays at #13 in AFCA Top 25
Both the USF Cougars and Augustana Vikings continue to pile up wins in the early portion the season, as both programs enter Week 4 with perfect 3-0 records. In this week's AFCA Top 25, USF is in the others receiving votes category, while there wasn't much change in the top of the rankings, leaving Augie staying pat at #13.
Win Cash Fall 2022: Official Contest Rules
WIN CASH Fall 2022 - RULES. Sweepstakes Name: “Win Cash” “Sweepstakes”) Sweepstakes Entry Period Dates: September 19, 2022- October 14, 2022. Station(s): KKRC-FM 973 KKRC (the "Station") Station Address: 5100 S Tennis Ln. Station City, State, Zip Code: Sioux Falls, SD 57108. Station Telephone: (605) 361-0300.
South Dakota Football Receives Votes in Latest FCS Poll
The South Dakota Coyote Football program earned their first win of the season on Saturday, and the polls have taken notice. The Coyotes, who are now 1-2 after a win over Cal Poly, received 2 votes in the latest poll from Stats Perform. In total, there are five Missouri Valley...
RELATED PEOPLE
Two Sioux Falls Businesses Busted in Alcohol Compliance Check
A pair of local businesses have been cited by the Sioux Falls Police Department for selling alcohol to underage customers. During the September 19 compliance check of 27 businesses in the Southeast area of the city, two establishments sold alcohol to a person under the age of 21:. Walmart Supercenter...
Backstreets Back Alright! Relive The Epic Sioux Falls Concert
It was the ultimate boy band night at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Sunday. After two postponements thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Backstreet Boys finally performed in front of their Sioux Empire fans. I am well aware of this fact this is not a country concert I'm writing...
Wilco Marks Its First Sioux Falls Show on Monday Night
Monday night concerts are fun ways to kick-off the new work week. However, one Monday night show that took place at the Washington Pavilion stood out from previous shows. This American rock-country group made its Sioux Falls debut. The American band Wilco is currently on the road for the group's...
What Are All Those Semi Trucks Doing in Sioux Falls This Week?
The South Dakota Truck Convoy at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls is the reason you'll be seeing so many spiffed-up semis this week around the Sioux Falls area!. The 19th Annual Convoy rolls back into Sioux Falls on Friday (September 16) for a truly unique fundraising event for South Dakota Special Olympics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Six Specific Ways Your Cure Kids Cancer Donation Helps Sioux Falls Kids
Once a year all of us here at Results-Townsquare Media in Sioux Falls take a couple of days to tell you about the amazing work at the Sanford Castle of Care and the fight against childhood cancer. We also ask you to join us in supporting that work and the kids involved.
5 Minnesota Towns With Absolutely Terrible Nicknames
Minnesota is often referred to as the "Land of Ten Thousand Lakes", but it also has around ten thousand nicknames for some of its most historic towns. Take a look at just five of these not so "Minnesota Nice" nicknames. 5 MN Towns With Terrible Nicknames. Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon...
Which Countries Import the Most South Dakota Products?
It's a very big number for a state with a very small population. Estimates put exports of South Dakota products at well over $1 billion dollars annually and it's not just in agriculture. Things like beverages, spirits, and vinegar; nuclear reactors, boilers, and machinery; and optic, photo, medical, and surgical...
Dining for Kids: Fight Childhood Cancer by Going Out to Eat in Sioux Falls
The Results Radio Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon is on September 29 and 30. And one way you can help battle childhood cancer is just by going out to eat!. Thursday, September 22 is Dining for Kids. Some very generous restaurants in the Sioux Empire (see below) will be donating a portion of their proceeds to Cure Kids Cancer that day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VIDEO: Sioux Falls Public Safety Campus Will Look Like A Small Town
It's a place that you wouldn't think twice about in your daily life, but you'll be glad it's there if you ever need it. The Sioux Falls Public Safety Campus currently under construction will consolidate training and first responder facilities for the city and county in one location. The $50...
Health Connect South Dakota Can Change Your Life On One Saturday
You may have seen or heard the term Health Connect of South Dakota somewhere and wondered what it's all about. It just happens to be an integral part of our healthcare community. Health Connect of South Dakota is located at 2011 W. 26th Street (Suite 203) in Sioux Falls. It...
Are Sioux Falls Women Joining the ‘Puddle Pants’ Trend?
If you're a vertically-challenged woman, like me, the answer to the above question is another question. "What trend? I've been wearing 'puddle pants' all my life!" In case you're wondering, "Puddle Pants" have become a new trend according to the lifestyle website Pure Wow. In fact, a trend being embraced by multiple fashion houses/clothing manufacturers and celebrities- like the newly-installed "Princess of Wales", Kate Middleton.
Sioux Falls HelloFresh Eaters: Check Your Ground Beef Now
Normally, people try to eat healthy meals. One food delivery service that people can use to kick-start their healthy journey is HelloFresh. HelloFresh provides its subscribers with nutritious recipes and ingredients to make delicious meals. However, one of the ingredients that HelloFresh provides is actually making people sick. Food Safety...
Mix 97-3
Sioux Falls, SD
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0