ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 97-3

Haunted Locations and Scary Legends Around Sioux Falls

Halloween is steeped in scary traditions. Trick-or-Treating, frightening costumes, local actors in "haunted" houses, and the pitch-black darkness of area corn mazes. However, if we set out to find the real haunted areas what would we find? Over the last 30 years that I have lived in Sioux Falls, a few locations still gain attention as being haunted.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

What Is behind the Increase in Crime in Sioux Falls?

I think almost every Sioux Falls citizen will agree to at least some degree that crime is becoming an increasing problem here in the Sioux Empire. Sioux Falls has seen four homicides alone in the last five weeks. Despite the uptick in crime in the area, city officials, including the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Best South Dakota Beards Battle It Out For Local Charity

If you're known to have a stylish beard or you like raising money for great local charities, there's one South Dakota competition you can't miss. Some of the best beards in the Sioux Empire and beyond travel to Bottoms Up in Corson for the annual event dedicated to showing off sweet facial hair.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Canton, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Entertainment
Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls Receiving Votes, Augie Stays at #13 in AFCA Top 25

Both the USF Cougars and Augustana Vikings continue to pile up wins in the early portion the season, as both programs enter Week 4 with perfect 3-0 records. In this week's AFCA Top 25, USF is in the others receiving votes category, while there wasn't much change in the top of the rankings, leaving Augie staying pat at #13.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Win Cash Fall 2022: Official Contest Rules

WIN CASH Fall 2022 - RULES. Sweepstakes Name: “Win Cash” “Sweepstakes”) Sweepstakes Entry Period Dates: September 19, 2022- October 14, 2022. Station(s): KKRC-FM 973 KKRC (the "Station") Station Address: 5100 S Tennis Ln. Station City, State, Zip Code: Sioux Falls, SD 57108. Station Telephone: (605) 361-0300.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

South Dakota Football Receives Votes in Latest FCS Poll

The South Dakota Coyote Football program earned their first win of the season on Saturday, and the polls have taken notice. The Coyotes, who are now 1-2 after a win over Cal Poly, received 2 votes in the latest poll from Stats Perform. In total, there are five Missouri Valley...
BROOKINGS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Tenpenny
Person
Austin Williams
Person
Sam Hunt
Person
Travis Denning
Mix 97-3

Wilco Marks Its First Sioux Falls Show on Monday Night

Monday night concerts are fun ways to kick-off the new work week. However, one Monday night show that took place at the Washington Pavilion stood out from previous shows. This American rock-country group made its Sioux Falls debut. The American band Wilco is currently on the road for the group's...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Signage#The Opening Act#Murals#Inclement Weather#The Sanford International#Happsnow#General Admission
Mix 97-3

5 Minnesota Towns With Absolutely Terrible Nicknames

Minnesota is often referred to as the "Land of Ten Thousand Lakes", but it also has around ten thousand nicknames for some of its most historic towns. Take a look at just five of these not so "Minnesota Nice" nicknames. 5 MN Towns With Terrible Nicknames. Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon...
MINNESOTA STATE
Mix 97-3

Which Countries Import the Most South Dakota Products?

It's a very big number for a state with a very small population. Estimates put exports of South Dakota products at well over $1 billion dollars annually and it's not just in agriculture. Things like beverages, spirits, and vinegar; nuclear reactors, boilers, and machinery; and optic, photo, medical, and surgical...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Mix 97-3

Are Sioux Falls Women Joining the ‘Puddle Pants’ Trend?

If you're a vertically-challenged woman, like me, the answer to the above question is another question. "What trend? I've been wearing 'puddle pants' all my life!" In case you're wondering, "Puddle Pants" have become a new trend according to the lifestyle website Pure Wow. In fact, a trend being embraced by multiple fashion houses/clothing manufacturers and celebrities- like the newly-installed "Princess of Wales", Kate Middleton.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls HelloFresh Eaters: Check Your Ground Beef Now

Normally, people try to eat healthy meals. One food delivery service that people can use to kick-start their healthy journey is HelloFresh. HelloFresh provides its subscribers with nutritious recipes and ingredients to make delicious meals. However, one of the ingredients that HelloFresh provides is actually making people sick. Food Safety...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls, SD
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy