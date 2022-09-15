Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
Hispanic Chamber & Project NOW host block party
The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Project NOW and the Moline Public Library have partnered up to help bridge literacy. The Hispanic Chamber and Project NOW block party is a kid-friendly event to encourage impact and investment within the community. Check out local vendors while you enjoy free books, free tacos, bounce houses and arts and crafts for the whole crew. Join the fun Thursday, September 22, 3:30 p.m. at 709 4th Ave., Moline.
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg names Blue-Ribbon Award home
Galesburg on Track and the city’s Community Development Department have announced that 560 Liberty Street is the recipient of the Community Blue Ribbon Award for the month of September. The 4th Ward residence is owned and occupied by Mark and Mary (Maria) Johnson. The property was nominated for the monthly award by Anthony Padilla.
KWQC
Family Resources on QCT at 11
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A safe, healthy, and inclusive community. That’s the Family Resources vision. Nicole Cisne Durbin, President of Family Resources, sits down with Morgan on QCT at 11. Location: at 800 Eastern Ave. in Davenport. Number: (563) 326-6431. Survivor services, counseling, and foster care.
ourquadcities.com
Mayor, 4th ward alderman set public-input meeting for Monday
Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati and 4th Ward Ald. Matt Timion will host a ward meeting on Monday, Sept. 19 in the Fellowship Room of the First Congregational Church, 2201 7th Ave. from 6-7 p.m. They seek public input from 4th Ward residents on several development-related topics, including the creation of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourquadcities.com
Landlord: Happy Joe’s abandons Bettendorf headquarters
Happy Joe’s, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, has vacated its former Bettendorf headquarters at 2705 Happy Joe Drive. “They vacated their building in Bettendorf with no notice,” landlord Justin Sloan said Saturday via text. “I found out about their bankruptcy when we received their keys instead of their rent check.”
ourquadcities.com
ImpactLife holds Hudson’s Heroes Blood Drive, Eldridge
ImpactLife will hold Hudson’s Heroes Blood Drive Saturday in Eldridge. This is a community event, with family and friends supporting a local pediatric-cancer patient who has received blood transfusions as part of his care. The Hudson’s Heroes Blood Drive will be 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Park...
ourquadcities.com
Author Nickolas Butler will read from latest novel at library
Enjoy an evening with best-selling and award-winning author Nickolas Butler at the Moline Public Library, Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. Butler will read from his newest novel, “Godspeed,” and discuss his work. Books will be available for purchase after the presentation, a news release says. Praised by...
Rosecrance's new Moline location holds grand opening, will offer mental health and substance abuse treatment
MOLINE, Ill. — Rosecrance now has two locations in the Quad Cities. The behavioral health provider held a ceremony on Thursday Sept. 15 to celebrate the opening of their new Moline outpatient location, according to a press release from the non-profit organization. "We saw there was a gap in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
NAMIWalks event set for Saturday in Bettendorf
Before the pandemic, in any given year, one in five people in the United States reported having a mental health condition, according to a news release. Mental health experts suggest the figure is now two in five, or even more. Every year, NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, brings together hundreds of people to raise mental health awareness and funds through NAMIWalks. This year’s walk is Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf.
ourquadcities.com
Help in fight against cancer at Relay For Life
For almost 40 years, Relay For Life has brought communities together to honor and remember loved ones affected by cancer. Relay For Life of Quad Cities continues that tradition September 17 as our friends and neighbors help attack cancer through donations, giving time and raising awareness to make a difference.
rcreader.com
2022 Quad Cities Fall Pride Festival, September 23 and 24
LeClaire Park, 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport IA. A celebration of LGBTQ+ culture, entertainment, and inclusion will be enjoyed in LeClaire Park over the September 23 and 24 weekend, with the Davenport LeClaire the site for the 2022 Quad Cities Fall Pride Festival, an eagerly anticipated, all-ages happening boasting live music, drag shows, burlesque, DJs, dance parties, food and merchant vendors, and more.
ourquadcities.com
Band together to celebrate Banned Books Week in QC
The Midwest Writing Center is organizing a celebration of Banned Books Week at the downtown Rock Island Public Library (401 19th St.) on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Local writers, artists, librarians, educators, and others will be reading selections from their favorite banned or challenged books. The full list of readers will be announced later and the readings will start at 6 p.m. in the second-floor Community Room. The event is free and open to the public.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City says move to 12-hour work shifts would help recruit police officers
Galesburg Police officers could be putting in longer days next year. A recent agreement between the City of Galesburg and the Public Safety Employees Organization calls for police personnel to work 12-hour shifts, opposed to the current 8-hour shifts. If approved by the Galesburg City Council at its Monday meeting, the new work schedule would start Jan. 1.
ourquadcities.com
Veteran Bettendorf artist and teacher is 2022 Harley Award winner
Quad City Arts has chosen Bettendorf’s Pat Bereskin as recipient of the 2022 Harley Award, presented at the Riverssance Festival of Fine Art held Sept. 17 & 18 in Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport. The award will be presented at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17,...
ourquadcities.com
Reception set Sunday for Davenport artist Mona Ritemon
West Davenport artist Mona Ritemon will exhibit her latest paintings an art reception and sale at the West Davenport Arts Council gallery wall of the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities in Davenport from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Mona is both a visual and performing artist. She is...
National Retailer Will Close Two Iowa Stores Amid Restructuring
Earlier this month, it was announced that in an attempt to "increase customer engagement, drive traffic, and recapture market share", Bed, Bath And Beyond would close 150 stores and approximately 20 percent of its workforce. It wasn't known at that time what, if any, Iowa locations would be shuttered but a recent report has given us that information.
ourquadcities.com
Help Monarch Rescue Team save butterflies at Saturday fundraiser
Help the Monarch Rescue Team save the monarchs at its second fund-raising event 5-9 p.m. Saturday at First Congregational Church, 2201 7th Ave., Moline. Mulkey’s chicken, with mashed potatoes and gravy, will be available for a free-will donation. A bake sale and ice cream bar, a coloring contest for kids, a raffle and a silent auction will be featured.
ourquadcities.com
Animal-made art available at Niabi Zoo
Niabi Zoo’s 4th-annual Animal Art Show and Sale continues this weekend and next. Don’t miss your chance to get your very own original piece of art, created by a talented local artist and your favorite Niabi Zoo residents! Original art by a wide variety of animals will be available for purchase, on zoo grounds, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18, as well as Sept. 24-25. Entry is included with the price of admission (free to members).
espnquadcities.com
Top 10 Best Cider Donuts Near The QC, According To You
It's fall and cider donuts have returned with their warm, melt-in-your-mouth fall flavor. But where can you get them in the QC? We told you about some of the best places to go apple picking near the QC and for some of your favorite cider donut stops, you may have to take a short trip out of the QC too.
Happy Joe’s Pizza Files For Bankruptcy Protection
It's safe to say that things aren't so 'happy' right now at Happy Joe's Pizza. Earlier this month we told you that two more Eastern Iowa locations had closed their doors for good. Restaurants in Maquoketa and Eldridge have shut down. Now, lovers of Happy Joe's pizza got even more bad news.
Comments / 3