Historical Pullman Workers’ Home, Partially Restored By Former Electrician And ‘Lover Of Found Things,’ Up For Sale

University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Darnell Mooney Struggles With Justin Fields at QuarterbackFlurrySportsChicago, IL
Chicagohenge is happening soon: What is it and when are peak viewing times?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Lincoln Park Zoo Fall FestLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Over 600 migrants were bused to Chicago from Texas this month: Here's how to helpJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Lorali, A Former Uptown Single-Room Occupancy Hotel, Will Become 80 Market-Rate Apartments
UPTOWN — A historical low-income hotel in Uptown is getting renovated into 80 apartments, the latest in a trend of single-room occupancy buildings being redeveloped in the neighborhood. Work is underway to turn the Lorali building at 1039 W. Lawrence Ave. into Lawrence Lofts, a market-rate apartment complex with...
blockclubchicago.org
Former Home To La Luce Has ‘Deteriorated’ Despite Landmark Status: Preservationists
WEST LOOP — The former home of La Luce Italian restaurant, which gained landmark status last year, has severely deteriorated in recent months, preservationists said. Residents and preservationists fought hard to save the building and get it landmark status, which was granted in June 2021. But the former Schlitz...
1st Time Homebuyer in Chicago - Any Thoughts on the Canaryville Area?
1st-time homebuyer. I'm from Chicago but more familiar with the Northside. I rent in Logan Square. Toured some houses this weekend and am looking closely at a home in Canaryville. My initial impression is a nice neighborhood but varies block by block. It looks like a holdout of mostly Irish senior citizens. I spent the morning driving and walking around and stopped at a nice local coffee shop called the Stockyard Coffee House just to get a feel for the locals. It was quiet and residential overall but somewhat cruddy nearer to 47th & Halsted.
blockclubchicago.org
Meet Chicago’s Rat Patrol: The Crew Riding Very Tall, Custom-Made ‘Freak Bikes’ On City Streets
HUMBOLDT PARK — A crew of underground punks have become known around Chicago for their very above-ground bicycles. For decades, members of local bike club Rat Patrol have caught stares on city streets for their “freak bikes,” one-of-a-kind rideable art pieces handmade from scrap metal and alley trash.
Rogers Park residents say landlord ignores basic needs: ‘It’s mice-infested galore’
Tenants of Northpoint Apartments in Rogers Park aired a long list of grievances with property owners Related Midwest, including infestations of mice and bed bugs, flooding and faulty appliances. Northside Action for Justice joined the tenants.
Museum of Science and Industry to Decommission Popular 50-Year-Old Exhibit
It's the end of an era for a long-running, popular exhibit at Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry that has charmed countless children and families. But the good news is, you may be able to take a piece of the big top home. According to a press release, archives from...
blockclubchicago.org
St. Alphonsus Oktoberfest Brings Brats, Beer And German-American History To Lakeview This Weekend
LAKEVIEW — St. Alphonsus Church, a Lakeview-based parish founded by German immigrants in 1882, is holding its 20th annual Oktoberfest this weekend with Bavarian foods, polka bands and craft beer. The festival runs 5-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sunday in the area surrounding St. Alphonsus...
A $5.3 Million Restaurant Hub Will Open In Englewood Next Year: ‘We Want To Do Something Different’
ENGLEWOOD — A South Side collective is teaming up to bring two restaurants and a test kitchen to Englewood in 2023, ushering in an ecosystem of diverse businesses. E.G. Woode — a group of architects, designers and entrepreneurs — will open the E.G. Woode Food Hub in fall 2023. They want it to be a culinary hot spot with sit-down restaurants, a pop-up kitchen and offices. It’s the second part of a three-phase plan that aims to open eyes and businesses in Englewood.
wgnradio.com
Mexican Independence Day turned into a weekend that completely took over the city
Mexican Independence Day (September 16th) turned into a major weekend celebration that lead to street closures and much more. Jon Hansen spoke with Noah Asimow from Block Club Chicago to talk about how the city of Chicago tried to combat traffic jams and the chaos that ensued from people flooding the downtown area.
blockclubchicago.org
Logan Square’s Armitage Avenue To Be Resurfaced After Prolonged Water Main Project
LOGAN SQUARE — Logan Square’s Armitage Avenue recently opened back up to two-lane traffic after a lengthy construction project, but the street will see more parking restrictions through the fall as city crews resurface the thoroughfare. The Chicago Department of Transportation is poised to begin repaving Armitage Avenue...
Indiana steelworker dies after industrial accident at steel mill in Chicago
A steelworker who was injured last week in an industrial accident at a northwest Indiana steel mill has died at a Chicago hospital, officials said. Michael Osika, 44, of Schererville died Saturday after being injured Thursday at the Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
blockclubchicago.org
West Town’s Komunity Kombucha Sees Success Amid Growing Sober Movement In Chicago
WEST TOWN — A local kombucha brand is making a name for itself as a go-to drink for people avoiding alcohol but still want a fizzy beverage to relax. Sober bars and events have seen a huge surge in popularity — which has been a boon to Komunity Kombucha, where a team of less than 10 full- and part-time employees make three flavors of kombucha. Founder Jack Joseph developed Komunity Kombucha for people like him who only occasionally drink or who are sober but still like to socialize, he said.
The Devaluation Of Entire Black Neighborhoods, Not Just Homes
In Chicago's South Side, the E.G. Woode collective's members hope to demonstrate an alternative to the traditional commercial real estate model to revitalize commercial corridors lined with small-scale properties like this one. (Photo courtesy E.G. Woode) It happened again. In August, the New York Times reported a story about a...
blockclubchicago.org
Here’s How You Can Help Hermosa’s Kelvyn Park Get A Native Garden And A Play Space For Kids
HERMOSA — Hermosa residents and groups are trying to raise $10,000 to upgrade Kelvyn Park, the neighborhood’s largest park, so it’ll be more kid-friendly. The 10-acre park has greenery and a playground, but it doesn’t have specific, enhanced programs, said Lee Helmer, executive director of the Hermosa Neighborhood Association and vice president of the Kelvyn Park Advisory Council. Now, the neighborhood group and the advisory council are fundraising so they can create a native garden and a nature play space for kids.
blockclubchicago.org
Transgender Icon Mama Gloria To Be Honored Next Month With Celebration Of Life
NORTHALSTED — Mama Gloria, a trailblazing Black transgender activist from Chicago who died in June, will be honored during a celebration of life happening next month at the Center on Halsted. The event will give loved ones a space to share stories and pay respects to Gloria Allen, who...
Forest Park Review
A creamery for the community
After COVID-related supply chain interruptions forced Connie Brown to close The Brown Cow, 7347 Madison St., in 2020, the community rallied around her to raise $62,000 to assist in the construction of an in-house creamery. Though the project went $80,000 over budget the donations helped Brown build the infrastructure necessary to bolster her own shop and has since evolved to create opportunities for other local businesses to create and store their own custom ice cream.
depauliaonline.com
Chowin’ down a budget: where to eat in Chicago without breaking the bank
Chicago has a long history of excellent cuisine, but where can college students find inexpensive food? Although many Chicagoans can afford fine dining establishments, there are also places where college students can find high-quality food on a budget. Unless you really know what you are looking for or decide to...
nwi.life
Wise Guys Wine Section Grand Re-opening
On September 17, Wise Guys Liquors in Merrillville celebrated the grand re-opening of its wine section. Wise Guys invited customers to celebrate with them. There were in-house wine tastings, and giveaways, and Indiana 105 was on hand to hand out even more goodies. Wise Guys is proud of its newly...
These Are The Best New Restaurants In Chicago Right Now
Chicago Magazine put together a list of the 10 hottest new restaurants around the city.
Food Stamps: Learn and Play with these Illinois Link Card Discounts
There are roughly three-quarters of a million children in Illinois receiving SNAP EBT benefits, formerly known as food stamps, according to the Spotlight On Poverty & Opportunity website. But many...
