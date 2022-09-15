ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Cleveland.com

Blossom fails to contain Tenacious D’s epic, ridiculously rocking concert

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — In another dimension, Tenacious D would be the biggest band in the world. Jack Black (JB, Jables), with his unblemished golden pipes, would rule justly as rock’s ambassador and bring the world together with songs about rock, sex, weed and, er, rock. The guitar playing of Kyle Gass (KG, Kage) would inspire millions of kids to pick up their own instruments, posing in the mirror to look as cool as their hero. And the movie “The Pick of Destiny” would have been a beloved box office smash.
Akron Leader Publications

Active Beau wants to love, be loved

WADSWORTH — Beau is a 65-pound, 3-year-old pitbull/basenji mix who is just looking for someone to love and be loved by. He is an active guy who needs playtime and a playmate, whether it is with his human or a doggie friend. He is smart and eager to please but not the best choice for a family with small children, as he may knock them over. Beau is housebroken and crate-trained, and his adoption fee is $150. He is fully vetted.
Farm and Dairy

Ranch homes, contents, and misc.

Pike Twp. – Canton Local Schools – Stark County. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 6700 EAST SPARTA AVE. SE, EAST SPARTA, OH 44626 Directions: From SR 77 south of Canton to SR 800, then south or north of East Sparta to Battlesburg Rd., then west to East Sparta Ave. and right to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
Akron Leader Publications

Stewie looking for walking buddy

AKRON — Stewie is one of Summit County Animal Control’s longest crew members. He is 2-year-old male American bulldog/pitbull mix and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He is naturally playful and curious, and lives for long walks every day. Keeping busy is what he loves most and he loves to play. He will be a devoted companion. His adoption fee of $94 includes all his shots and neutering.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
newsymom.com

Special Days at the Tuscarawas County Fair

Special Days at the Tuscarawas County Fair – We’re so close to fair week and the excitement is on at the Tuscarawas County Fair! They’ll have special deals going on each weekday of the fair, with tons of events to come. Read on to find out about special days right here on Newsymom!
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE ONLY- 9/13-9/20 at 12PM. Machine shop equipment, tools, and misc.

Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders online only. Preview/Pickup Location: 603 Shorb Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44703. Directions: From downtown Canton, take Tuscarawas St. west to Fulton Rd. and north to 5th St. then right or take Shorb Ave. south of 12th St. to auction. Preview: Monday –...
cleveland19.com

Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Jennifer Ilgauskas, beloved wife of Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 50. While her husband’s career was on the basketball court, Jennifer Ilgauskas dedicated herself to Northeast Ohio medical care. She was the owner of Rebound Physical Therapy,...
Farm and Dairy

2022 Portage County Randolph Fair sale

Corrected Sept. 15, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. — Grand Champion Carcass Hog and Reserve Champion Carcass Hog results. (Submitted information, photos by Eldreth Photography) Buyers: 5 Oaks of Suffield, Enviroscapes, Harner Plumbing, Moore Well Serices/AAA Plastics & Pallets and Olde Wood Limited. Reserve champion: Logan Lynn. Bid: $7 per...
wtuz.com

Starbucks Coming to Dover

Mary Alice Reporting – The City of Dover has announced a date for a groundbreaking ceremony for a coffee shop. The Starbucks franchise is set to build on Ohio Avenue, which is on the north side. City and other representatives are expected to be at the groundbreaking on Thursday,...
whbc.com

Needed in Canton-Massillon: More Childcare Workers, Says Study

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Looking for a child care facility so you can return to work?. A study by home improvement firm How to Home finds that Canton-Massillon has the lowest rate of childcare workers per capita of any mid-sized metro in the country. It’s one...
Akron Leader Publications

Green approves project contracts

GREEN — Construction of two new school buildings and the renovation of Green Primary School (GPS) is moving forward following approval of construction agreements by the Green Local Schools Board of Education Sept. 12. During the meeting, the board approved an architectural agreement with SoL Harris/Day Architecture Inc. Assistant...
