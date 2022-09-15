Read full article on original website
whbc.com
Palace to Open Doors Early for Live Showing of Queen’s Funeral
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you want to see all the pomp and circumstance of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on the “really big” screen, the Palace Theatre in Canton is your ticket. And it’s actually a free ticket. There’s no charge to get...
Blossom fails to contain Tenacious D’s epic, ridiculously rocking concert
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — In another dimension, Tenacious D would be the biggest band in the world. Jack Black (JB, Jables), with his unblemished golden pipes, would rule justly as rock’s ambassador and bring the world together with songs about rock, sex, weed and, er, rock. The guitar playing of Kyle Gass (KG, Kage) would inspire millions of kids to pick up their own instruments, posing in the mirror to look as cool as their hero. And the movie “The Pick of Destiny” would have been a beloved box office smash.
Akron Leader Publications
Active Beau wants to love, be loved
WADSWORTH — Beau is a 65-pound, 3-year-old pitbull/basenji mix who is just looking for someone to love and be loved by. He is an active guy who needs playtime and a playmate, whether it is with his human or a doggie friend. He is smart and eager to please but not the best choice for a family with small children, as he may knock them over. Beau is housebroken and crate-trained, and his adoption fee is $150. He is fully vetted.
Farm and Dairy
Ranch homes, contents, and misc.
Pike Twp. – Canton Local Schools – Stark County. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 6700 EAST SPARTA AVE. SE, EAST SPARTA, OH 44626 Directions: From SR 77 south of Canton to SR 800, then south or north of East Sparta to Battlesburg Rd., then west to East Sparta Ave. and right to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
Local pizza shop owner facing off in Hulu competition
The owner of a Northeast Ohio pizza shop will soon make an appearance on a new Hulu competition show.
Akron Leader Publications
Stewie looking for walking buddy
AKRON — Stewie is one of Summit County Animal Control’s longest crew members. He is 2-year-old male American bulldog/pitbull mix and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He is naturally playful and curious, and lives for long walks every day. Keeping busy is what he loves most and he loves to play. He will be a devoted companion. His adoption fee of $94 includes all his shots and neutering.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
newsymom.com
Special Days at the Tuscarawas County Fair
Special Days at the Tuscarawas County Fair – We’re so close to fair week and the excitement is on at the Tuscarawas County Fair! They’ll have special deals going on each weekday of the fair, with tons of events to come. Read on to find out about special days right here on Newsymom!
Farm and Dairy
ONLINE ONLY- 9/13-9/20 at 12PM. Machine shop equipment, tools, and misc.
Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders online only. Preview/Pickup Location: 603 Shorb Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44703. Directions: From downtown Canton, take Tuscarawas St. west to Fulton Rd. and north to 5th St. then right or take Shorb Ave. south of 12th St. to auction. Preview: Monday –...
Catching Up With Lil’ John
A man who needs no introduction stopped by the New Day studios at FOX 8 Tuesday.
cleveland19.com
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Jennifer Ilgauskas, beloved wife of Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 50. While her husband’s career was on the basketball court, Jennifer Ilgauskas dedicated herself to Northeast Ohio medical care. She was the owner of Rebound Physical Therapy,...
crawfordcountynow.com
Freese Center up in air but $15 million dollar Sports Complex underway in Mansfield
MANSFIELD—As Galion struggles to make an event center a reality, the Mansfield YMCA announced today that they are building their own sports complex. Cristen Gilbert, CEO of the YMCA of North Central Ohio, thinks it’s important for all children to get the opportunity to play sports. Gilbert and...
Farm and Dairy
2022 Portage County Randolph Fair sale
Corrected Sept. 15, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. — Grand Champion Carcass Hog and Reserve Champion Carcass Hog results. (Submitted information, photos by Eldreth Photography) Buyers: 5 Oaks of Suffield, Enviroscapes, Harner Plumbing, Moore Well Serices/AAA Plastics & Pallets and Olde Wood Limited. Reserve champion: Logan Lynn. Bid: $7 per...
kentwired.com
Friends and family share memories of Megan Richards, a Kent State student who died of brain cancer at 22
Megan Richards’ loved ones remember her as being kind, loving and strong. On Sunday, Sept. 4, Megan Marie Richards, a Kent State student, died at the age of 22 following a nearly two-year battle with brain cancer. Richards was born on May 21, 2000, and grew up in Broadview...
wtuz.com
Starbucks Coming to Dover
Mary Alice Reporting – The City of Dover has announced a date for a groundbreaking ceremony for a coffee shop. The Starbucks franchise is set to build on Ohio Avenue, which is on the north side. City and other representatives are expected to be at the groundbreaking on Thursday,...
whbc.com
Needed in Canton-Massillon: More Childcare Workers, Says Study
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Looking for a child care facility so you can return to work?. A study by home improvement firm How to Home finds that Canton-Massillon has the lowest rate of childcare workers per capita of any mid-sized metro in the country. It’s one...
Akron Leader Publications
Green approves project contracts
GREEN — Construction of two new school buildings and the renovation of Green Primary School (GPS) is moving forward following approval of construction agreements by the Green Local Schools Board of Education Sept. 12. During the meeting, the board approved an architectural agreement with SoL Harris/Day Architecture Inc. Assistant...
WKYC
13 Ohio schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools: See which Northeast Ohio schools made the list
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Four Northeast Ohio schools are being recognized nationally after they were designated as National Blue Ribbon Schools, which honors high academic achievement and progress in closing achievement gaps. The Blue Ribbon honors, announced by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, is one of the biggest...
Surprise! Pink salmon runs Rocky River: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As Lake Erie begins to cool a bit, Lake Erie steelhead trout are starting to move from the sprawling waters of Lake Erie to Northeast Ohio’s spawning rivers and streams. That could signal early runs of the feisty Ohio trout that have helped to create a world class steelhead trout fishery.
