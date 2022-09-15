ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

sanatogapost.com

Local Roads Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Portions of several state highways in western Montgomery and northern Chester counties will be restricted next week for operations to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across southeastern Pennsylvania, the state Department of Transportation reported. Milling and paving work in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Harrington area this morning. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 6:12 a.m., a Ford pickup truck, operated by a 64-year-old male of Delaware, was traveling northbound on Prospect Church Road and had passed the intersection of Hammondtown Road. The vehicle then drifted off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a private residence, followed by a wooden clothesline post and a tree.
HARRINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Construction continues on new rail station in Claymont

Construction continues on a new train station in Claymont. Officials say the new station is a much needed upgrade for commuters and tourists. The $75 million project is part of the first phase of a huge redevelopment project for the community. Officials say the existing train station has long needed...
CLAYMONT, DE
delawarepublic.org

National freight rail strike could have ripple effects in Delaware

Delaware freight operators and workers are preparing for a possible national strike by roughly 60,000 freight rail workers Friday, marking the first national rail strike in three decades. The strikes will directly impact the Norfolk Southern and CSX lines that run through New Castle County, with ripple effects across the...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WLWT 5

Police: One injured after motorcycle accident in Chester Township

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Air care was requested following an accident involving a motorcycle on Saturday morning. The accident occurred around 11:24 a.m. on OH-73 & Collett Road in Chester Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Dispatch, the victim sustained broken legs. The scene is clear...
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Tractor Trailer Crashes Into Car In Bristol Twp.

The area around Veterans Highway and near Bath Road was closed intermittently, when a passenger car made a left turn in front of a tractor trailer. The driver of the truck refused medical treatment, while the operator of the car was transported with non life threatening injuries to a local hospital. No one was trapped in the car, which appeared to have been pushed several feet down the road.
BRISTOL, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon dies

Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon has died unexpectedly. Her death was confirmed on Friday, September 16, 2022, by the City of Wilmington and Dixon's business RD Innovative Solutions of which she was CEO and Founder. Dixon was 35 years old. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki extended his condolences. "Rysheema always...
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington gun violence report: Pay for lots more intervention

A report on reducing and preventing gun violence in Wilmington recommends the city fund several existing intervention organizations. create a coordinator position to oversee those groups and create more programming. Organizations that wanted to provide programming must have street level relationships and already actively engage in intervention work, the report from The Community Based Public Safety Collective. Mayor Mike Purzycki ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Nottingham MD

Police searching for suspect vehicle after shots fired on I-95

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland State Police are searching for the person who fired a shot into a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Cecil County this morning. The suspect vehicle is described as a gray SUV. After the shot was fired, the SUV continued traveling northbound on I-95. The victim told state...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
PennLive.com

Bed Bath & Beyond to close Pa. store

With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police Identify19-Year-Old Gunned Down On Wednesday

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:38 p.m. in the 900 block of North Spruce Street. Police located a 19-year-old Za’Quan Blackwell of Chester, PA. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This incident remains under investigation and...
CHESTER, PA
WGAL

One person dead following Quarryville standoff

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police tells us one person died during a police standoff that happened Friday near Quarryville. PSP says around 2:30 Friday afternoon, police responded to a "suspicious vehicle," which led to a pursuit. That's when officers say the man barricaded himself inside his home on...
QUARRYVILLE, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE CRASH IN WATERS EDGE CONDOMINIUMS

(Newark, DE, 19702) On Wednesday September 14, 2022, at approximately 12:29 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Waters Edge Drive – Waters Edge Condominiums in reference to a single vehicle collision. When officers and fireboard personnel arrived at...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

