Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
Three years ago, a teen mom took her two children to the playground. Only one returned home.Fatim HemrajBridgeton, NJ
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictor
Emergency work caused traffic mess on I-95 in Chester, Pennsylvania
The right and center lanes of I-95 south near Route 352 have reopened.
fox29.com
1 dead after construction zone crash on I-95 in Delaware County, traffic at standstill for hours
RIDLEY TWP., Pa. - A fatal accident on southbound I-95 shutdown traffic for miles Friday night. About 10 p.m., road crews were working on southbound I-95 near Ridley Township. Officials say a vehicle slammed into the back of a construction truck. A person in the vehicle was killed. There were...
sanatogapost.com
Local Roads Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Portions of several state highways in western Montgomery and northern Chester counties will be restricted next week for operations to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across southeastern Pennsylvania, the state Department of Transportation reported. Milling and paving work in...
CBS News
Emergency roadwork causing traffic nightmare for drivers on Interstate 95 in Chester
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Emergency roadwork is causing a major impact on the Friday night commute. Chopper 3 was over the scene on Interstate 95 in Chester. Traffic is at a standstill on southbound I-95 because of the emergency roadwork. The problem is in the area of Kerlin Street, but...
Road Rage: Nearly 40% of NJ State Vehicle Inspection Stations Closed Today
If you were hoping to get your vehicle inspected today in the great Garden State, you might need to do some planning first. According to a Facebook post by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Thursday morning, 10 out of 26 state inspection stations, or nearly 40 percent, are closed today "due to staffing shortages."
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Harrington area this morning. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 6:12 a.m., a Ford pickup truck, operated by a 64-year-old male of Delaware, was traveling northbound on Prospect Church Road and had passed the intersection of Hammondtown Road. The vehicle then drifted off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a private residence, followed by a wooden clothesline post and a tree.
delawarepublic.org
Construction continues on new rail station in Claymont
Construction continues on a new train station in Claymont. Officials say the new station is a much needed upgrade for commuters and tourists. The $75 million project is part of the first phase of a huge redevelopment project for the community. Officials say the existing train station has long needed...
delawarepublic.org
National freight rail strike could have ripple effects in Delaware
Delaware freight operators and workers are preparing for a possible national strike by roughly 60,000 freight rail workers Friday, marking the first national rail strike in three decades. The strikes will directly impact the Norfolk Southern and CSX lines that run through New Castle County, with ripple effects across the...
WLWT 5
Police: One injured after motorcycle accident in Chester Township
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Air care was requested following an accident involving a motorcycle on Saturday morning. The accident occurred around 11:24 a.m. on OH-73 & Collett Road in Chester Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Dispatch, the victim sustained broken legs. The scene is clear...
delawarevalleynews.com
Tractor Trailer Crashes Into Car In Bristol Twp.
The area around Veterans Highway and near Bath Road was closed intermittently, when a passenger car made a left turn in front of a tractor trailer. The driver of the truck refused medical treatment, while the operator of the car was transported with non life threatening injuries to a local hospital. No one was trapped in the car, which appeared to have been pushed several feet down the road.
WDEL 1150AM
Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon dies
Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon has died unexpectedly. Her death was confirmed on Friday, September 16, 2022, by the City of Wilmington and Dixon's business RD Innovative Solutions of which she was CEO and Founder. Dixon was 35 years old. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki extended his condolences. "Rysheema always...
20-foot Tunnel in Bristol Has Now Been Safely Covered Over, As Has Its Mysterious Purpose
The remnants of a tunnel on a Bristol property; it was eventually filled in by way of a borough order. A 20-foot-long tunnel on a Bristol property has been filled in, rendering it no longer a threat to public safety. Exactly who built it — and for what purpose — remains a mystery, as reported by Tom Sofield in Levittown Now.
Slow start to omicron booster rollout could signal new normal in Delaware Valley
Most days, the storefront, sandwiched between a Thai restaurant and a karate school in a Jamison shopping center, sits empty. But three days a week, the space becomes a makeshift COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Bucks County residents. On a recent morning, most people who came in sought the new bivalent booster vaccine.
Wilmington gun violence report: Pay for lots more intervention
A report on reducing and preventing gun violence in Wilmington recommends the city fund several existing intervention organizations. create a coordinator position to oversee those groups and create more programming. Organizations that wanted to provide programming must have street level relationships and already actively engage in intervention work, the report from The Community Based Public Safety Collective. Mayor Mike Purzycki ... Read More
Nottingham MD
Police searching for suspect vehicle after shots fired on I-95
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland State Police are searching for the person who fired a shot into a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Cecil County this morning. The suspect vehicle is described as a gray SUV. After the shot was fired, the SUV continued traveling northbound on I-95. The victim told state...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Pa. store
With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
fox29.com
Good-natured battle in Wilmington has businesses poking fun at each other in a war of words
WILMINGTON, Del. - It is a sign showdown in Delaware, with businesses battling to come out on top. It all started last year, with a local automotive center declaring itself the winner of sign war 2021. Then, in late August, a new battle began. A rematch in the war of words.
firststateupdate.com
Police Identify19-Year-Old Gunned Down On Wednesday
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:38 p.m. in the 900 block of North Spruce Street. Police located a 19-year-old Za’Quan Blackwell of Chester, PA. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This incident remains under investigation and...
WGAL
One person dead following Quarryville standoff
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police tells us one person died during a police standoff that happened Friday near Quarryville. PSP says around 2:30 Friday afternoon, police responded to a "suspicious vehicle," which led to a pursuit. That's when officers say the man barricaded himself inside his home on...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE CRASH IN WATERS EDGE CONDOMINIUMS
(Newark, DE, 19702) On Wednesday September 14, 2022, at approximately 12:29 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Waters Edge Drive – Waters Edge Condominiums in reference to a single vehicle collision. When officers and fireboard personnel arrived at...
