Former Attorney General Bill Barr says the DOJ is close to having enough evidence to indict Donald Trump
Bill Barr, who served in Trump's administration, told Fox News he hopes the DOJ does not indict the former president, but will be under pressure to do so.
'Huge win': McCabe on Trump's special master ruling
A federal judge threw a wrench in the Justice Department investigation into potential mishandling of documents from former President Donald Trump’s White House by granting his request for a special master to review evidence seized from his Florida home last month. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe weighs in on the development.
After issuing 40 subpoenas, DOJ could put Trump "at center of a conspiracy": ex-federal prosecutor
Reacting to an NBC report late Monday that the Department of Justice issued a wave of subpoenas last week and seized the phones of two of Donald Trump's closest associates, former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade claimed that the law is closing in on the former president. Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning...
GOP Rep. Michael McCaul says Trump has a 'different set of rules' regarding the declassification of documents
"I have lived in the classified world most of my professional career, I personally wouldn't do that," McCaul said of taking classified materials home.
“They called Trump’s bluff”: Legal expert says new DOJ filing “decimates Trump lawyers’ brief”
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) The United States Department of Justice criticized Donald Trump's legal arguments in a 12-page motion filed on Tuesday that mentions potential damage to national security in the first paragraph.
Feds raid Park Avenue penthouse and Hamptons estate linked to billionaire Russian oligarch crony of Putin facing DOJ bank fraud probe - months after US seized his $99M superyacht
Federal agents have raided two New York properties linked to a billionaire Russian oligarch who is under US sanctions and faces a criminal probe into alleged bank fraud. FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents on Thursday took part in the raids of a Park Avenue penthouse in Manhattan and a sprawling Hamptons estate tied to Viktor Vekselberg, according to WNBC-TV.
McCabe: Trump's backed himself into a corner on documents
The Justice Department and the Director of National Intelligence announced they’re working together to review the classifications of the 184 classified documents taken from former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago. CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield spoke with former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
Who are the four people Trump and the DOJ have proposed for special master?
Former President Trump and the Justice Department (DOJ) have submitted a total of four candidates to be potentially appointed as special master in charge of reviewing the documents the FBI took at Mar-a-Lago last month. The submissions came after a federal judge on Monday granted Trump’s request to have a...
Trump news – live: DoJ accepts Trump’s ‘special master’ nominee as top aides hit with subpoenas
The Justice Department has said it is willing to accept one of Donald Trump’s candidates for a “special master” in his legal dispute with the FBI.Federal prosecutors submitted a legal filing on Monday evening signing off on the suggestion of Raymond Dearie, a 78-year-old former US District Court judge appointed by Ronald Reagan in1986.The special master is a trusted third party who will review top-secret documents taken from Mr Trump’s Florida home at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether any should be excluded from the case.It came after the Department of Justice‘s investigation into the storming of the Capitol on...
Just how bad was DOJ under Trump and Bill Barr? Former New York prosecutor tells all
In June of 2020, the country was still in the throes of the COVID pandemic, and dealing with the prospect of a wild presidential campaign being waged in the middle of it. We were all glued to the TV watching doctors explain what happens when you go on a ventilator and looking at graphs that showed skyrocketing cases and death rates. There were a lot of important stories in that strange time that sort of passed under the radar. One of them was Attorney General Bill Barr's firing of Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. Now Berman has written a book about his time working under the Trump administration, "Holding the Line," and it's fascinating. The corruption of the Department of Justice under Barr was worse than we thought.
Bill Barr Blasts Trump Again by Calling Special Master Ruling ‘Deeply Flawed’
Former Attorney General Bill Barr continued his newfound role as Donald Trump’s chief legal critic on Tuesday, arguing in an appearance on Fox News that a federal judge’s decision to appoint a special master to review seized classified documents was a mistake.“The opinion, I think, was wrong,” Barr told Martha MacCallum on Tuesday’s The Story. “I think the government should appeal it. It’s deeply flawed in a number of ways.”He predicted the ruling would be successfully appealed but would nevertheless end up being nothing more than a “rain delay for a couple of innings.” Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee,...
Former US attorney says Trump DOJ pressured office to 'aid them politically,' NYT reports
Former US Attorney Geoffrey Berman, a Donald Trump appointee who was later fired by the former President, says top Trump-era officials in the Justice Department pressured his office to "aid them politically," The New York Times reported Thursday.
Honig: DOJ's subpoena to Mark Meadows is potentially a 'major breakthrough'
Sources tell CNN that former White House Chief of Staff official Mark Meadows has complied with a subpoena from the Department of Justice. CNN’s Elie Honig explains why this subpoena could potentially be a “major breakthrough.”
Read: DOJ's response to Trump's special master request
The Justice Department has responded to former President Donald Trump's request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home earlier this month during a court-authorized search. A hearing is slated for Thursday at 1 p.m. ET to consider Trump's request. The DOJ's filing...
DOJ says it will appeal Trump Mar-a-Lago special master order
The Justice Department filed a notice Thursday saying it will appeal a court ruling siding with former President Donald Trump's request for an appointment of an outside review of documents seized during the FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago resort in August.
nationalinterest.org
Trump’s Save America PAC Falls Under Justice Department Scrutiny
The subpoenas issued to Trump campaign aides represent the latest developments in a string of legal woes for the former president and his allies. In the latest legal issue to befall former President Donald Trump, a federal grand jury in Washington is now examining his Save America PAC, which has been accused of misleading donors after Trump’s presidential election loss, according to a New York Times report.
Justice Department asks appeals court for access to classified documents in Trump case
Officials had warned they would appeal if the judge refused to give investigators access to classified records during a review that could take months.
Justice Dept. OK with one Trump pick for Mar-a-Lago arbiter
WASHINGTON - The Justice Department said Monday that it was willing to accept one of Donald Trump's picks for an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of the former president's Florida home last month. The accommodation could help accelerate the selection process and shorten any delays caused by the appointment of the so-called special master. The judge in the case, granting a request from the Trump team, said last week that she would appoint a neutral arbiter to go through the records and weed out any that may be covered by executive privilege or attorney-client privilege....
Trump, DOJ lawyers to convene for first conference with special master
The newly appointed special master who will review the documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago directed lawyers for former President Trump and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to meet with him in New York on Tuesday for their first conference. Judge Raymond Dearie, who was appointed as special master in the case...
DOJ sends some 40 subpoenas to Trump aides
The subpoenas are a step forward in the investigation of the events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
