ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadsworth, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Akron Leader Publications

Stewie looking for walking buddy

AKRON — Stewie is one of Summit County Animal Control’s longest crew members. He is 2-year-old male American bulldog/pitbull mix and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He is naturally playful and curious, and lives for long walks every day. Keeping busy is what he loves most and he loves to play. He will be a devoted companion. His adoption fee of $94 includes all his shots and neutering.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wadsworth, OH
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cleveland.com

Blossom fails to contain Tenacious D’s epic, ridiculously rocking concert

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — In another dimension, Tenacious D would be the biggest band in the world. Jack Black (JB, Jables), with his unblemished golden pipes, would rule justly as rock’s ambassador and bring the world together with songs about rock, sex, weed and, er, rock. The guitar playing of Kyle Gass (KG, Kage) would inspire millions of kids to pick up their own instruments, posing in the mirror to look as cool as their hero. And the movie “The Pick of Destiny” would have been a beloved box office smash.
CLEVELAND, OH
13abc.com

Hittin’ The Town: Erie Zoo continues its longstanding tradition of caring for hundreds of animals

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Our region is home to some great zoos, and one of them is in Erie county. Lagoon Deer Park is a petting zoo that was started more than a half-century ago, and it’s still going strong today. The home to hundreds of animals was first opened in 1956. Tradition and legacy are two prominent principles for the deer park as the fourth generation of the family is working there today.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pitbull
Akron Leader Publications

Village of St. Edward resident turns 105

FAIRLAWN — Frank Mekina, an Independent Living resident at the Village of St. Edward, celebrated his 105th birthday Sept. 6 with family, friends and a party. Shown above from left at the party are Mekina’s son-in-law Ken Pokopac his daughter Eileen Johnson, Mekina, formerly of Barberton, and his daughter Jennifer Pokopac. According to St. Edward officials, Mekina moved into the facility in 2013 and has remained in Independent Living.
FAIRLAWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Save Ohio Strays#Leader Publications
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and in the mood for a great hot dog, you should visit these places. If you're in Ohio, you should visit this local chain. You can't go wrong with a chili dog, and since chili is always free on your hot dog here, you really can't go wrong with one (cheese, however, costs extra). Their chicken noodle soup is also a customer favorite. If you're looking for something sweet, patrons strongly recommend getting one of their milkshakes.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Ranch homes, contents, and misc.

Pike Twp. – Canton Local Schools – Stark County. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 6700 EAST SPARTA AVE. SE, EAST SPARTA, OH 44626 Directions: From SR 77 south of Canton to SR 800, then south or north of East Sparta to Battlesburg Rd., then west to East Sparta Ave. and right to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
EAST SPARTA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
WADSWORTH, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy