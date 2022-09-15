Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
This Amish Buffet Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of OhioTravel MavenDalton, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuWadsworth, OH
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla ChiuBerea, OH
Calling all dogs! Paw Fest is Sunday
The Stow-Munroe Falls Lions Club will hold it’s 15th Annual Paw Fest Fundraiser Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bow Wow Beach Dog Park in Stow.
Cat’s head trapped in peanut butter jar for days
Animal rescue volunteers and residents of a Tallmadge apartment complex spent several days working to free a cat whose head was stuck in a peanut butter jar.
Stewie looking for walking buddy
AKRON — Stewie is one of Summit County Animal Control’s longest crew members. He is 2-year-old male American bulldog/pitbull mix and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He is naturally playful and curious, and lives for long walks every day. Keeping busy is what he loves most and he loves to play. He will be a devoted companion. His adoption fee of $94 includes all his shots and neutering.
Palace to Open Doors Early for Live Showing of Queen’s Funeral
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you want to see all the pomp and circumstance of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on the “really big” screen, the Palace Theatre in Canton is your ticket. And it’s actually a free ticket. There’s no charge to get...
Family-friendly fall festivals for celebrating the new season in NE Ohio
We've compiled a list of family-friendly festivals to help celebrate the new season in Northeast Ohio.
Blossom fails to contain Tenacious D’s epic, ridiculously rocking concert
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — In another dimension, Tenacious D would be the biggest band in the world. Jack Black (JB, Jables), with his unblemished golden pipes, would rule justly as rock’s ambassador and bring the world together with songs about rock, sex, weed and, er, rock. The guitar playing of Kyle Gass (KG, Kage) would inspire millions of kids to pick up their own instruments, posing in the mirror to look as cool as their hero. And the movie “The Pick of Destiny” would have been a beloved box office smash.
Hittin’ The Town: Erie Zoo continues its longstanding tradition of caring for hundreds of animals
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Our region is home to some great zoos, and one of them is in Erie county. Lagoon Deer Park is a petting zoo that was started more than a half-century ago, and it’s still going strong today. The home to hundreds of animals was first opened in 1956. Tradition and legacy are two prominent principles for the deer park as the fourth generation of the family is working there today.
‘Crying wolf’: Lost pet found wandering around daycare
Police recently helped reunite a precious pet wolf with its owner Tuesday.
Declining adoption numbers impact local animal shelters
Several shelters across Cuyahoga County are currently facing a new trend when it comes adoption. At the Cleveland Animal Protective League, President and CEO Sharon Harvey says the cages are all full.
Gloria Kurland, matriarch of Cleveland's iconic Corky & Lenny's, turns 90
WOODMERE, Ohio — At the iconic Cleveland eatery Corky & Lenny's, the sandwiches are stacked high, and the service is down to a science. But the hostess with the mostest is the true star of this deli. Gloria Kurland has been an instrumental part of the family business since...
Local pizza shop owner facing off in Hulu competition
The owner of a Northeast Ohio pizza shop will soon make an appearance on a new Hulu competition show.
Village of St. Edward resident turns 105
FAIRLAWN — Frank Mekina, an Independent Living resident at the Village of St. Edward, celebrated his 105th birthday Sept. 6 with family, friends and a party. Shown above from left at the party are Mekina’s son-in-law Ken Pokopac his daughter Eileen Johnson, Mekina, formerly of Barberton, and his daughter Jennifer Pokopac. According to St. Edward officials, Mekina moved into the facility in 2013 and has remained in Independent Living.
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and in the mood for a great hot dog, you should visit these places. If you're in Ohio, you should visit this local chain. You can't go wrong with a chili dog, and since chili is always free on your hot dog here, you really can't go wrong with one (cheese, however, costs extra). Their chicken noodle soup is also a customer favorite. If you're looking for something sweet, patrons strongly recommend getting one of their milkshakes.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Ranch homes, contents, and misc.
Pike Twp. – Canton Local Schools – Stark County. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 6700 EAST SPARTA AVE. SE, EAST SPARTA, OH 44626 Directions: From SR 77 south of Canton to SR 800, then south or north of East Sparta to Battlesburg Rd., then west to East Sparta Ave. and right to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
Vermilion native garners international acclaim on Amazon Prime Video's fashion design show
VERMILION, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio native is in the international spotlight for his cutting-edge fashion designs and revolutionary styling skills. Curtis Cassell is scoring high marks on Amazon Prime Video’s reality competition "Making the Cut" all while giving big shoutouts to his hometown of Vermilion. "My favorite...
Check them out! Lake County wildlife center caring for new bobcat kittens
The bobcats, a male and a female, were taken to the Kevin P. Clinton Wildlife Center at Penitentiary Glen Reservation in Kirtland.
Mystery Caller poses as North Olmsted City Official to cancel Burlesque Drag show
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Someone took the law into their own hands to get a live drag show shutdown, posing as a city official and convinced a business owner he had to cancel the event. “I just wanted to bring a little love and tolerance and acceptance to our community”...
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
