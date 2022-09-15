Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNew Bern, NC
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
WBTV
Arrest made in February homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After seven months of investigation, an arrest has been made in the murder of 36-year-old Jamil Rout. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a wreck the night of Feb. 13 on the Interstate 485 North interloop at Mount Holly Road. They found a car had veered off...
Tip from student leads to loaded gun discovered at NC middle school
A tip from a student led administrators to find a stolen loaded gun on the campus of Monroe Middle School Thursday, according to officials.
WBTV
CMPD: Arrest made in fatal southwest Charlotte double shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made in a fatal double-shooting last month in southwest Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a shooting at Rose Ridge Place the night of Aug. 30. They found 18-year-old Joe Bay Galicia dead at the scene from an apparent shooting. A second man...
Police: 17-year-old Shelby High School student killed in shooting
SHELBY, N.C. — A Shelby High School student was killed in a shooting Tuesday night, police said. Officers responded to Logan Street in Shelby after witnesses said they heard gunshots in the area. No one said they saw the shooting though. At the scene, police said they found a...
WBTV
Man sentenced to up to 27 years in prison after shooting man in front of toddler in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man found guilty of shooting another man 12 times in front of his 3-year-old daughter in northwest Charlotte in March 2021 has been sentenced to prison. Jamario Clinton, 26, was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to...
Man serving prison time for other charges accused of killing Charlotte man in February, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than seven months after a Charlotte man died following a fiery crash on I-485, police say the suspect accused of killing him is already in prison on unrelated charges. In February 2022, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department shared that 36-year-old Jamil Rout died despite lifesaving efforts...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte 6th Grader Assaulted On Bus By Another Student And His Mother
According to WBTV, a Charlotte mother says her son was assaulted by another student and his mother. Jayda Simmons said she was at work, looked at her phone, and saw 11 missed calls from her son. Her son is a sixth-grader at Piedmont IB Middle School. Jayda drove to the...
fox46.com
14-year-old, 16-year-old charged in Fort Mill HS bathroom threats: Police
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old have both been charged for writing threatening messages inside the Fort Mill High School boy’s bathroom, Fort Mill Police said. Detectives said the threats were discovered at the school on Sept. 8 and two suspects were...
Nearly 50 lbs of meth, conversion laboratory, and AR-15 rifle seized from NC home: Sheriff
Deputies said this large-scale seizure began in early August when detectives identified a home in the 1600 block of Tom Boyd Road in Monroe as a potential source of meth production.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Behind the Screams at SCarowinds, Bus Driver Drives to Sheriff’s Office and Student Threats 2nd Arrest
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to authorities one week ago a parent got on a Chester County School Bus at a bus stop and hit a student who was attacking their child. The school bus driver says she couldn’t wait for law enforcement to get to her, so she drove the bus to the Sheriff’s Office.
WBTV
Community remembers Jonathan Ferrell 9 years after he was mistakenly shot and killed by CMPD officer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many people move to Charlotte every day so many current residents might not have been there nine years ago. But if you were, you’ll remember what happened on Sept. 14 in 2013. Jonathan Ferrell, 24, was in a car accident and was stumbling towards officers,...
Loved ones continue to fight for justice for mother killed in crossfire in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — It was a painful day in court for the family of a young mother murdered while simply driving down the street in north Charlotte. In 2019, a stray bullet from a shootout struck Kendal Crank while she was on the way to nursing school. In court Thursday,...
CMPD: Armed suspect shot at by officers in northwest Charlotte identified; no injuries reported
CHARLOTTE — There were no injuries reported after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police fired shots at an armed man who they perceived was an imminent threat, Deputy Chief Coerte Voorhees said. On Thursday at around 5 p.m., a license plate reader identified a stolen car on Onyx Street near Beatties Ford Road...
Family of NC A&T marching band member opens up about unsolved murder case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The family of an NC A&T University marching band member killed in a shooting is celebrating what would have been his birthday. 22-year-old Avery Horlbeck died last November. He was shot in his apartment at Block 43 off Clinton Road last October. His mom, Aisha Lemon,...
Deadly crash under investigation in Chester County, highway patrol says
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Chester County early Saturday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on Pinckney Road, not far from Gayle Mill in Chester County, troopers said. Investigators said GMC Yukon SUV was...
WBTV
Former teammate and a coach remember MCSO detention officer killed in motorcycle crash
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday evening, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said one of its detention officers died in a motorcycle crash. Brandon Thomas, 35, died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Shelby while off-duty on Thursday. We’re told Thomas grew up in the area and was...
wccbcharlotte.com
Union County Man Convicted Third Time Of Impersonating A Police Officer
MONROE, N.C. — After just 10 minutes of deliberation, a Union County jury found Jimel Tamba, 25, guilty of illegally owning blue lights. In May 2020, on the Highway 74 bypass, Tamba was a passenger in a car stopped by the State Highway Patrol for an illegal license plate cover.
WCNC
DWI suspect in deadly golf cart crash denied bond reduction
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The suspect charged in an Iredell County crash involving a golf car that killed three people in June faced a judge Thursday afternoon and was denied a bond reduction. Austin Ray Harmon was charged with DWI, two counts of felony death by vehicle and three...
WBTV
CMS mother says her son was assaulted by another student and his mother on a school bus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fight took a strange turn on a Charlotte-Mecklenburg school bus. And it’s one that reportedly involved parents. It happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. WBTV’s Dee Dee Gatton spoke to a mother who says her son was assaulted by another student and his mother....
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify people involved in shooting near north Charlotte 7-Eleven
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) are hoping to identify two people believed to be connected a shooting in north Charlotte. The incident happened early Sunday morning around 2:35 a.m. near a 7-Eleven store in the 3700 block of N. Tryon Street in north Charlotte.
