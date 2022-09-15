Read full article on original website
wfmynews2.com
NC woman says she was given the wrong COVID-19 booster shot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman, who was intending to get the new omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, says she was given the wrong shot at a local pharmacy. Lindsay Schneider went to the Walgreens in Charlotte's South Park neighborhood and got what she thought was the bivalent booster shot. Instead, she was given the original monovalent COVID-19 booster shot.
Bed Bath & Beyond lists Charlotte store among looming closures
CHARLOTTE — At least one local store will be shuttered as big-box retailer Bed Bath & Beyond trims its footprint. The store at 3413 Pineville-Matthews Road, in The Arboretum shopping center in Charlotte, was on a list released yesterday of dozens of locations the company has chosen to close.
macaronikid.com
MacKID's Guide to Fall Festivals in the Greater Charlotte Area
The temps are dropping and fall decor is starting to make its way into our living rooms and doorsteps. We've rounded up all the Fall Family Fun in the Greater Charlotte area - from Lake Norman all the way down to Rock Hill and everywhere in between!. Think we missed...
WBTV
What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
WBTV
‘CoCoMelon Live!’ making a stop in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles; if you’ve got little ones running around, chances are you are very familiar with CoCoMelon. It started as a Youtube show back in 2005 by a husband and wife and since then it has become very popular. Well, get...
cn2.com
Carolina Connection – Children’s Attention Home
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Children’s Attention Home is hosting “Driving Hope & Healing for Youth in Need” focusing on the heart of the children they serve.
New home has west Charlotte nonprofit poised to help more young adults
CHARLOTTE — A new home in a former warehouse in west Charlotte has a nonprofit more equipped than ever to provide mental health services, job training and housing to local young people. The Relatives supports folks ages 16 to 24 as they transition to adulthood. The new resource center...
kiss951.com
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?
Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
‘Right place at the right time’: Charlotte firefighter’s beach trip turns into life-changing event
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte firefighter is getting praise, not for the work he does on the job, but instead for saving a life while off the job. On Friday, he shared his story of being at the right place at the right time. Demario House is used to saving...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Outlines Safety Plan Ahead Of The President’s Cup Golf Tournament
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The city of Charlotte is preparing for a huge week of PGA golf. The Queen City is hosting the President’s Cup at Quail Hollow Country Club in South Charlotte. The tournament runs Tuesday, September 20th through Sunday, September 25th. On Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced its...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Chicken Up For Title Of America’s Favorite Pet
Oh, the puns I could start this with. I’m going to simply cut to the chase with some eggs-elent news. A chicken from New Bern North Carolina is up for the title of America’s Favorite Pet. The chicken named Pluma is already an international sensation. This crown would only add to Pluma’s accolades which include 20,000+ followers on Instagram.
qcitymetro.com
When Friends Fall in Love
Torie and Jotham maintained a casual friendship for many years. They stayed connected through a mutual friend until a snowstorm gave them a reason to change roles. Torie shares their story. Bride: Torie Bethea, 34, employed- Spectrum Corporate, native of Greensboro, North Carolina. Groom: Jotham Bethea, 34, entrepreneur – healthcare...
Emergency vet clinic opens in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterinary Emergency Group has just opened its newest hospital in Charlotte. This will be VEG’s 34th location nationwide. “Emergency is our middle name – it’s all we do, so we do it best. VEG is the only veterinary company that focuses solely on pet emergencies,” Dr. David Bessler, founder of VEG, said. “When an emergency happens, VEG puts the pet first and allows the pet parents to be an integral part of their beloved pet’s care and recovery.”
wfmynews2.com
Black owned and operated hair removal business has roots in boosting people's mental health
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Khiana Morton spent more than a decade as a mental health counselor. "My degree's in psychology, and so I worked in mental health for about 13 years," Morton said. "It was very rewarding but also very stressful at the same time." When her mental health job...
country1037fm.com
Food Freebies and Deals to Enjoy on National Cheeseburger Day
It’s almost National Cheeseburger Day! Do you know what that means? This means you need to find out the best deals there are around town. Some of your favorite restaurants are celebrating some food deals to help you celebrate National Cheeseburger Day the right way. Whether you are looking for free meals or just good discounts, then we’ve got just the list for you to check out.
WBTV
Gastonia school receives country-wide recognition
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia school has earned the title of National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. W.A. Bess Elementary School is one of 297 schools named to the list based on academic performance or progress in closing the gap between student subgroups. In this case, they were titled...
Monday: Channel 9 investigates claims that boy’s cancer could have been prevented
YORK, S.C. — A five-year-old boy from York is in a wheelchair and is unable to walk after a devastating cancer diagnosis. His family says he was born with cancer. But in a lawsuit, they claim his tumor wasn’t detected for months because the hospital didn’t have required doctors review his X-rays.
“End in sight” for pandemic, WHO says
They pointed to the sharp decline in total weekly deaths. Data shows that 11,313 people died from illness complications the week of Sept. 5, 2022.
‘We don’t bow down to bullies’; Some NC politicians upset with Romare Bearden Park drag queen events
Event organizers know what is out there on either side. They see it in their comments, their e-mails, and their messages.
'Expect long delays': Crash knocks out power to traffic lights on busy Huntersville road
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A section of W.T. Harris Boulevard in north Charlotte is closed after a dump truck crashed into power lines Friday morning, police said. The crash happened on W.T. Harris Boulevard near Reames Road, about a mile from Northlake Mall and I-77. Duke Energy confirmed about 2,000 customers were without power as a result of the crash, which knocked down power lines across the road.
