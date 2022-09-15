The next entry in the "Assassin's Creed" series is officially on the way with "Assassin's Creed Mirage." Announced at 2022's Ubisoft Forward with a trailer and preview from the presenters, the new game will take place in Baghdad before the events of "Assassin's Creed Valhalla." It will follow the story of Basim Ibn Ishaq and reveal how he became an assassin before the events of "Valhalla." The game is set to release in 2023 and promises a sprawling city with the stealth and combat fans have come to expect from the series. "Mirage" will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S with three different editions on offer.

