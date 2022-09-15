Read full article on original website
Related
The limited edition God of War controller is the stuff of dreams
God of War: Ragnarok is getting a custom, wolf-themed controller to celebrate its launch. Ahead of a new God of War Ragnarok trailer during today's State of Play, Sony revealed the limited-edition controller, which is set to launch alongside the game on November 11. Sporting a blue and white color...
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders have begun, and our guide will show the best and cheapest way to get your copy.
Assassin's Creed Mirage Collector's Case: What's Included?
The next entry in the "Assassin's Creed" series is officially on the way with "Assassin's Creed Mirage." Announced at 2022's Ubisoft Forward with a trailer and preview from the presenters, the new game will take place in Baghdad before the events of "Assassin's Creed Valhalla." It will follow the story of Basim Ibn Ishaq and reveal how he became an assassin before the events of "Valhalla." The game is set to release in 2023 and promises a sprawling city with the stealth and combat fans have come to expect from the series. "Mirage" will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S with three different editions on offer.
IGN
What's New at the IGN Store: Lightyear Figures, Metal Gear Solid, and More
There's a ton of new stuff up for preorder at the IGN Store this week. From brand new Nendoroids from Pixar's Lightyear, to an amazing model kit from Capcom's Mega Man X, to a life-sized bust of Solid Snake from the Metal Gear series, there's something for everyone. Whether you love movies, anime, or video games, you'll want to check out the new products up for preorder this week. And, if you see something you like, click the star icon! That will help us know what types of cool collectibles you'd like to see on the IGN Store in the future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
Nintendo Switch Online gets 3 more Genesis classics, including Earthworm Jim
Nintendo and Sega brought three new additions to the Sega Genesis lineup for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers on Thursday, including the addition of Earthworm Jim, a silly, well-animated side-scrolling platformer starring a space worm that you can enjoy if you’re able to separate the art from the artist.
NME
Multiple ‘Resident Evil’ games are coming to Nintendo Switch this year
Nintendo has confirmed that cloud versions of multiple Resident Evil titles will be coming to the Switch later this year. 2019’s Resident Evil 2 remake will be available, allowing players to join Leon on his first day as a Racoon City police officer, alongside the 2020 Resident Evil 3 remake.
Best pre-order deals for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Playstation, Xbox, PC and open beta details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the next upcoming installment in the long running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was itself a soft reboot for the series, and now new details about the upcoming open beta have been announced.In new gameplay revealed in June, players got a chance to see some returning faces, such as ”Soap” McTavish and “Ghost” Riley infiltrate.Not only does the latest installment promise an updated single player campaign mode as well as new multiplayer maps, players can also expect to see some additional content for the free-to-play...
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Genshin Impact Is Becoming an Anime
Genshin Impact is offiically becoming an anime as developer HoYoverse has announced a new collaboration with animation studio Ufotable. Announced at Tokyo Game Show, a three-minute concept trailer for the anime was also shared on the official Genshin Impact Twitter (below) showing off the art style and feel of what the anime will eventually be.
The SNES Action RPG You Likely Never Played
The Super Nintendo hit shelves in North America in 1991, and many gamers who owned one are likely to remember it fondly. The follow-up to the original Nintendo Entertainment System was a hit with fans and had no shortage of great games to play; in fact, some of Nintendo's biggest franchises produced stellar hits on the console (per VentureBeat). From the best-selling SNES game of all time: "Super Mario World," to a host of other classics that fans hope will come to Nintendo Switch Online, there's a long list of great SNES games that are bound to fill some gamers with nostalgia.
The Real Reason Xbox's Logo Is Green
In more than twenty years since its original iteration, the Xbox has gone through some tumultuous transformations. It started out as an underrated console and carried this reputation to the Xbox 360 before turning into one of Microsoft biggest missteps with the Xbox One. The more recent Series X|S might be doing much better, with a positive critical reception, but has still suffered from being outpaced by the Playstation in some major ways.
How Queen Elizabeth's Death Stopped The Nintendo Direct Livestream
Nintendo announced yesterday that the persistent rumors of a new Nintendo Direct presentation were indeed true, confirming its intention to broadcast a livestream covering a number of upcoming titles on the morning of Sept. 13 at 9 A.M. EST. Nintendo did not immediately confirm which games would be shown off as part of the presentation, but the company's UK arm quickly clarified that it would be sitting out the planned event as a sign of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar 2’s stunning concept art shows underwater world in detail
New concept art for James Cameron’s Avatar 2 has been released to celebrate D23 2022, and it shows Pandora’s underwater world in stunning detail. Avatar 2 is due to release later this year on December 16. The science fiction movie will a sequel to Avatar, which remains one...
The remake of the XIII remake is out and looks a hundred times better
Originally released in 2003, XIII was a great shooter that, largely thanks to a cel-shaded aesthetic based on a French comic, became a cult classic. In 2019 Microids announced a welcome remake of the game, but then it arrived and… oh. Oh dear. Among the remake's crimes was an...
Splatoon 3: The Best Ways To Use The Zipcaster
"Splatoon 3" is finally here, and those critics are all saying the same thing: "Splatoon 3" is loads of fun, and there's plenty for players to look forward to. Those seeking to jump into the squiddy fun after playing "Splatoon 2" should make sure they grab their save data bonus of Gold Sheldon Licenses. Doing so will help them on their way to nabbing some of the newest gear, including the high-octane Zipcaster.
The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Release Date, Trailer And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
Nintendo has finally revealed the name of the sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." Announced during the Sept. 13 Nintendo Direct, the sequel will be called "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom." The announcement showed off a brief bit of gameplay, along with a mysterious mural painted on a wall. Nintendo had previously refused to announce the name of the sequel, ut the wait is finally over for "Zelda" fans.
ComicBook
Steam Getting Former Nintendo Switch Exclusive RPG
An RPG from publisher Square Enix that only launched a couple of months back exclusively for Nintendo Switch is now coming to PC via Steam. That game in question happens to be Triangle Strategy, which is a tactical RPG that released earlier this spring. And while Triangle Strategy has already been relatively popular on Switch, its arrival on PC is set to come about in under a month.
The Office Easter Egg Only True Fans Noticed In The Last Of Us Part 1
Gamers everywhere are diving back into the world of "The Last of Us," thanks to "The Last of Us Part 1," and some are even experiencing the award-winning story of the game for the first time. For the uninitiated, "The Last of Us Part 1" is a remake of the PS3 classic for modern hardware. Because it is a complete remake from the top down, the game features new models, gameplay mechanics, and cutscenes that weren't in the original.
Polygon
GoldenEye coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass
GoldenEye 007, the classic Nintendo 64 first-person shooter, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. The Switch port of the original game will include online multiplayer, and arrive as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get the game too. Nintendo and original developer Rare announced the rerelease of GoldenEye 007 Tuesday during a Nintendo Direct streaming presentation and on Twitter.
The Verge
Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to PlayStation, too
Hollow Knight: Silksong, the long-awaited sequel to the indie action-platformer Hollow Knight, will be coming to PS5 and PS4, according to a Friday tweet from the official PlayStation Twitter account. We already knew the game was coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC, so it’s good to hear that it...
SVG
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0