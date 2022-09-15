In 2020, Ubisoft went through the archives and brought back an old racing franchise. Functioning as both a remake of "Trackmania Nations" and a soft reboot of the series as a whole, "Trackmania" released on PC after a four-year hiatus following the previous entry, "TrackMania Turbo," in 2016. "Trackmania" received mixed reviews from critics. The highlights included its gameplay and in-depth track editor, but it drew disapproval for locking its best content behind a paywall. About three years after the game's PC debut, others will have the chance to give "Trackmania" a try and see if it's right for them.

