The Real Reason Xbox's Logo Is Green
In more than twenty years since its original iteration, the Xbox has gone through some tumultuous transformations. It started out as an underrated console and carried this reputation to the Xbox 360 before turning into one of Microsoft biggest missteps with the Xbox One. The more recent Series X|S might be doing much better, with a positive critical reception, but has still suffered from being outpaced by the Playstation in some major ways.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is coming in November
At an event today, Activision showed off what it called “the future of Call of Duty.” That included another look at the upcoming Modern Warfare II, but just as significant were the first real details on the brand-new Warzone experience and its mobile counterpart. Dubbed Warzone 2.0, the...
Dr Disrespect Explains His Huge Falling Out With Call Of Duty
Dr Disrespect regularly plays "Call of Duty: Warzone" with pals like TimtheTatman, but he recently had a huge falling out with the game and the developers behind the game. That said, Dr Disrespect has been on the outs with "Warzone" for a while now, and his relationship with Activision has suffered. Now, the Doc thinks he knows why Activision has gradually stopped working with him over the years.
The Real Reason Assassin's Creed Mirage Was Briefly For Adults Only
Ubisoft's upcoming "Assassin's Creed Mirage" has already excited some gamers. The title promises a return to the series' gameplay roots, shifting away from RPG elements present in recent "Assassin's Creed" entries like "Odyssey" and "Valhalla." As if that wasn't enough to stoke fans' fires, the protagonist of "Assassin's Creed Mirage" is exactly who fans suspected: Basim from "Assassin's Creed Valhalla." Players will follow Basim on his adventures through the vibrant setting of ninth-century Baghdad, some 20 years before the events of "Valhalla."
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta dates and times
The Modern Warfare 2 beta starts at the end of September for PC players.
Ubisoft Reveals New Price For All Upcoming AAA Games
Ubisoft has raised the price of some of its titles to US$70, following in the footsteps of other major publishers. The publisher's first US$70 release will be the new-gen console editions of Skull & Bones, which will not be accessible on last-gen systems. Speaking to Axios, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillermot...
Modern Warfare 2 Killstreaks: Full List
UAV (4 Kills/500 Score): UAV recon ship that reveals enemy locations on the minimap. Bomb Drone (4 Kills/500 Score): A remote-controlled drone with an attached C4 charge. Counter UAV (5 Kills/625 Score): A drone that scrambles all enemy minimaps. Has a limited range for larger maps. Cluster Mine (5 Kills/625...
The Zelda-Like PS1 Game You Probably Never Played
"The Legend of Zelda" has long been a staple franchise for Nintendo. It dates back to the NES in the 80s, and it's been incredibly popular ever since. However, it's firmly stayed on Nintendo consoles, and considering it's one of the company's biggest IPs, it's easy to see why. However, for anyone without a Nintendo console, playing the games just isn't an option.
Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Deal May Soon Be Under Investigation
Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard earlier this year marked the beginning of a long and arduous legal process that is still ongoing. Because of the vast number of subsidiaries, Microsoft would inherit if the deal went through, including "Call of Duty," "World of Warcraft," and "Candy Crush," the acquisition is a big deal and has caused concerns about a potential monopoly in the gaming industry. The acquisition also has implications for Sony, as it is concerned that "Call of Duty" would be a console exclusive despite Microsoft's Phil Spencer previously stating that "Call of Duty" won't leave the PlayStation for the foreseeable future.
Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game
The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
All perks and perk packages in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty games are synonymous with its perks, a set of abilities and attributes that players can select before each online match. In Modern Warfare 2, perks work a bit differently than in previous titles. Infinity Ward is changing up the way perks are equipped and even earned with something called perk packages, and it’s important to understand before hopping online for some games.
How Queen Elizabeth's Death Stopped The Nintendo Direct Livestream
Nintendo announced yesterday that the persistent rumors of a new Nintendo Direct presentation were indeed true, confirming its intention to broadcast a livestream covering a number of upcoming titles on the morning of Sept. 13 at 9 A.M. EST. Nintendo did not immediately confirm which games would be shown off as part of the presentation, but the company's UK arm quickly clarified that it would be sitting out the planned event as a sign of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Microsoft's Cheat Code: Buying Its Way To Gaming Dominance
With the video game industry on track to make $200 billion in 2022 and reach a worth $435 billion by 2028, it's no surprise that its biggest players are jocking for power. While the number one revenue slot still belongs to Chinese conglomerate Tencent (TCEHY) , Sony (SONY) holds position #2 thanks to the $18.28 billion it raked in over the course of 2021.
There Are Only 4 Near-Perfect PS2 Games, According To Metacritic
Many gamers have fond memories of the PS2. It represented a massive generational leap forward and is still the best-selling console of all time, having sold more than 155 million units worldwide. Of course, there are a lot of hardware factors that likely weighed into its commercial success, such as its ability to function as an excellent DVD player, but another reason people loved the PS2 was due to its outstanding library of games.
Is Trackmania Cross-Platform?
In 2020, Ubisoft went through the archives and brought back an old racing franchise. Functioning as both a remake of "Trackmania Nations" and a soft reboot of the series as a whole, "Trackmania" released on PC after a four-year hiatus following the previous entry, "TrackMania Turbo," in 2016. "Trackmania" received mixed reviews from critics. The highlights included its gameplay and in-depth track editor, but it drew disapproval for locking its best content behind a paywall. About three years after the game's PC debut, others will have the chance to give "Trackmania" a try and see if it's right for them.
The Real Reason The Yakuza Series Is Changing Its Name
The "Yakuza" series has certainly exploded in popularity in recent years. Most games in the action-filled open world crime series follow the conflicts and adventures of the titular Japanese crime syndicates. As noted by PlayStation.Blog, "Yakuza" has gone from a cult-classic series to one of Sega's most successful IPs in recent years, thanks largely to the Western success of 2017's "Yakuza 0." Despite this growing popularity, however, it turns out that "Yakuza" may soon be a thing of the past — sort of.
Is The Original Overwatch Shutting Down For Good?
The release of the free-to-play "Overwatch 2" is quickly approaching. Well, sort of. On Oct. 4, the early access version of "Overwatch 2" will be available to download, with the full release of the game scheduled for a date still to be determined. Unfortunately, the build-up to its release has made many fans worried. Even after the title's highly anticipated announcement and a moderately successful beta period, interest for "Overwatch 2" quickly imploded by the game's second beta phase. But hey, if you're a fan of the series, there's always the original "Overwatch" to fall back on, right? Potentially not.
Bayonetta 3 Release Date, Trailer And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
The original Bayonetta released in North America back in 2010 to rave reviews from critics. A game you should never play around your parents, it kicked off a new series that would impress fans of over the top action, hack-and-slash combat, and beautiful, butt-kicking witches. A sequel followed in 2014, which got an even better reception by improving on the gameplay that came before as well as building on the already complex timeline of the series.
The 32 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass Right Now
Xbox Game Pass, the premiere subscription service for Xbox users, continues to grow in terms of accessibility and the strength of its game library, spoiling subscribers for choice when it comes to what they'll play next. And with Microsoft testing out new options and tiers — like a Friends and Family plan — there's never been a better time for Xbox owners to check out what Game Pass has to offer.
Does FIFA 23 Allow Cross-Play?
After a major contract dispute between EA and FIFA — during which FIFA allegedly demanded $1 billion from the sports gaming giant — it seems that "FIFA 23" will be the last game in the series' current form before the long-running franchise rebrands to start anew. Slated for release on September 26, the game will be available for every major platform, including the Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch as well as the previous generation consoles. With such an extensive list of platforms, prospective players might be glad to hear that EA is, indeed, implementing cross-platform multiplayer, using what the company learned from the May 2022 "FIFA 22" cross-play test.
