ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Hersheypark Dark Nights features 4 haunted houses, 3 scares zones and spine-tingling fun

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark is debuting a spooky, new seasonal attraction – Dark Nights. Related video above: WGAL's Kate Merriman gets a sneak peek of Dark Nights. "It's the largest investment we've ever made into a seasonal attraction," said Hersheypark's Quinn Bryer. "I think our guests will be really excited. We've heard of people flying in from the West Coast to experience Dark Nights."
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash closes portion of US 322 Westbound

CHAMBERS HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down US 322 Westbound near the Walmart Supercenter in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, there is a Multi-vehicle crash on US 322 westbound between Mushroom Hill Road and Penhar Drive. All lanes are closed. No word on what caused the accident...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
Hershey, PA
Hershey, PA
Cars
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania town vying to save rare dog breed from going extinct

…save a 500-year-old rare dog breed from going extinct. SIMILAR STORIES: What are Pennsylvanian’s favorite dog breeds? Here are the top 5. NorthCentralPa.com reports how residents in Lewisburg have come together to form the Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club, USA as a means to preserve the Portugese Barbado de Terceira, “one of the world’s rarest dog breeds.”
LEWISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Backyard Comedy Show to take place this weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, a Midstate man wants to make you laugh!. It all started from his backyard, but it’s really grown over the past few months. Thomas Johnson started his comedy show from his backyard and will be having his comedy show this weekend.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX43.com

York Bakery nearly sells out of goods after opening

YORK, Pa. — Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off today and many are heading to bakeries, festivals, and more to celebrate. A family and Dominican-owned bakery opened up recently in York. They're already selling out on goods. Franceci's Bakery, located on 15 North Penn Street, offers different treats, but owner...
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Rv#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows
lebtown.com

Stony Valley driving tour will not be held this fall; Blue Mountain to be highlighted

The Pennsylvania Game Commission will not be holding a Stony Valley driving tour this fall. Instead, a 6-mile tour of State Game Lands #210 in Berks County will be offered. “The State Game Lands 211 Driving Tour will not be conducted this year in order to direct the public to the extensive habitat improvement projects the agency has been conducting on SGL 210,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission communications director Travis Lau in an email to LebTown.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
abc27.com

Old Harrisburg rail system getting renovated for public tours

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Rail history in the Midstate is getting back on track as railroad workers across the country reached a tentative contract. The old power grid for the Pennsylvania Railroad is still in the transportation center in Harrisburg. The grid first went online in 1915, but it shut down more than 50 years ago.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Millersburg Ferry

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Market Street (Route 147) in Millersburg, Dauphin County, is a Pennsylvania Historical Marker commemorating the last survivor of a bygone era — and a major tourist attraction. Nobody quite knows when the Millersburg Ferry got its start. According to the ferry website, it...
MILLERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Warmer and more humid air takes over

LANCASTER, Pa. — High pressure is control and that's why we saw plenty of sunshine across the Valley. The high has shifted away from the region though allowing our wind flow to pump in from the south. That's a warmer breeze for us and that's why we had a...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

A man in New Freedom is bringing bikes back to life

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — We all had that special something that we were totally invested in as children. For Paul Gobat, that something was bicycles. Growing up with six brothers and two sisters, the only way he could have a bike was if he built one himself. So, he learned.
NEW FREEDOM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy