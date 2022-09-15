Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Sweet and Savory Fall Treats in Lancaster, PA [Small Business Spotlight]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this FallTravel MavenColumbia, PA
Major delivery company plans to hire thousands in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
5 Fun Events Happening This Weekend [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PA
If I'm going for a donut, I prefer it to be from a local place or a smaller chain store. Lancaster and the surrounding areas have plenty of places to choose between, four of which are mentioned below.
WGAL
Hersheypark Dark Nights features 4 haunted houses, 3 scares zones and spine-tingling fun
HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark is debuting a spooky, new seasonal attraction – Dark Nights. Related video above: WGAL's Kate Merriman gets a sneak peek of Dark Nights. "It's the largest investment we've ever made into a seasonal attraction," said Hersheypark's Quinn Bryer. "I think our guests will be really excited. We've heard of people flying in from the West Coast to experience Dark Nights."
4 Sweet and Savory Fall Treats in Lancaster, PA [Small Business Spotlight]
Are you getting all the good fall vibes yet? As I was strolling around town (and online) the other day, I found four fall treats, all from local, independent shops. There is no better time to consume these goodies than the season when temperatures are dropping and trees are about to transform into a stunning color splash.
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash closes portion of US 322 Westbound
CHAMBERS HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down US 322 Westbound near the Walmart Supercenter in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, there is a Multi-vehicle crash on US 322 westbound between Mushroom Hill Road and Penhar Drive. All lanes are closed. No word on what caused the accident...
Pennsylvania town vying to save rare dog breed from going extinct
…save a 500-year-old rare dog breed from going extinct. SIMILAR STORIES: What are Pennsylvanian’s favorite dog breeds? Here are the top 5. NorthCentralPa.com reports how residents in Lewisburg have come together to form the Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club, USA as a means to preserve the Portugese Barbado de Terceira, “one of the world’s rarest dog breeds.”
Get high in the sky this weekend at the Lancaster Balloon Festival
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — You can get high in the sky at the 11th annual Lancaster Balloon Festival & Country Fair on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 in Leacock Township, Lancaster County. The one-of-a-kind event features 40+ technicolored hot air balloons, as well as fall activities, live...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Backyard Comedy Show to take place this weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, a Midstate man wants to make you laugh!. It all started from his backyard, but it’s really grown over the past few months. Thomas Johnson started his comedy show from his backyard and will be having his comedy show this weekend.
FOX43.com
York Bakery nearly sells out of goods after opening
YORK, Pa. — Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off today and many are heading to bakeries, festivals, and more to celebrate. A family and Dominican-owned bakery opened up recently in York. They're already selling out on goods. Franceci's Bakery, located on 15 North Penn Street, offers different treats, but owner...
5 Fun Events Happening This Weekend [Lancaster, PA]
This weekend is going to be a fun one. From Oktoberfest in Manheim to Hot Air Balloon Festival in Bird-in-Hand, there are plenty of events around the county for young and old, five of which are highlighted below:
Halloween Themed? New Pa. Driver’s Licenses to Start Releasing; Changes Include a Ghost Portrait
Newly designed driver’s licenses with enhanced security features will soon be available to drivers in Pa., according to a staff report from 6abc. The licenses and identification cards are part of PennDOT’s ongoing security improvements. The Summerdale Driver License Center in Enola, Cumberland County, will first start issuing...
WGAL
Latin American Festival planned for this weekend in Lancaster County
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — Celebrations for Hispanic-Heritage month will kick off this weekend in Lancaster County. The 2022 Latin American Festival will be held at 400 E. Jackson St., New Holland, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can find a schedule of events and...
lebtown.com
Stony Valley driving tour will not be held this fall; Blue Mountain to be highlighted
The Pennsylvania Game Commission will not be holding a Stony Valley driving tour this fall. Instead, a 6-mile tour of State Game Lands #210 in Berks County will be offered. “The State Game Lands 211 Driving Tour will not be conducted this year in order to direct the public to the extensive habitat improvement projects the agency has been conducting on SGL 210,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission communications director Travis Lau in an email to LebTown.
Springettsbury Township to hold 20th annual 'Saturday in the Park'
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Looking for fun activities to fill those coming fall weekends? Look no further. The Springettsbury Township 20th Annual "Saturday in the Park" presented by Inch & Co. will be held Sept. 24 at Springettsbury Township Park, according to a release sent out on Friday. The...
Major delivery company plans to hire thousands in Pennsylvania
A major delivery company is looking to hire thousands of people across Pennsylvania in anticipation of the busy holiday season. If you're looking for a seasonal job this holiday season, UPS might be a good option for you. According to local reports, UPS plans to hire at least 2,800 people in the Harrisburg area alone for the upcoming holiday season.
abc27.com
Old Harrisburg rail system getting renovated for public tours
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Rail history in the Midstate is getting back on track as railroad workers across the country reached a tentative contract. The old power grid for the Pennsylvania Railroad is still in the transportation center in Harrisburg. The grid first went online in 1915, but it shut down more than 50 years ago.
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Millersburg Ferry
MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Market Street (Route 147) in Millersburg, Dauphin County, is a Pennsylvania Historical Marker commemorating the last survivor of a bygone era — and a major tourist attraction. Nobody quite knows when the Millersburg Ferry got its start. According to the ferry website, it...
WGAL
Search along railroad tracks turns up nothing, everyone believed to be safe
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called out Wednesday night to search along a stretch of railroad tracks in East Manchester Township, York County. A train engineer had said he spotted two kids standing on the tracks. The engineer said when he turned his back, they had disappeared. He was worried they may have been hit.
WGAL
Warmer and more humid air takes over
LANCASTER, Pa. — High pressure is control and that's why we saw plenty of sunshine across the Valley. The high has shifted away from the region though allowing our wind flow to pump in from the south. That's a warmer breeze for us and that's why we had a...
Boating and fishing access areas in central Pennsylvania closed for construction
A pair of Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s fishing and boating access areas in central Pennsylvania will be closed temporarily for improvements to their parking areas beginning Monday, September 19. The Middletown access will be closed through October 5, while the Walker access will be closed through September 30.
A man in New Freedom is bringing bikes back to life
NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — We all had that special something that we were totally invested in as children. For Paul Gobat, that something was bicycles. Growing up with six brothers and two sisters, the only way he could have a bike was if he built one himself. So, he learned.
