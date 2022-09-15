Read full article on original website
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Marion man to pay $50K for distributing fentanyl pills
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A 21-year-old Marion man who pleaded guilty in March to distributing fentanyl was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison and must pay the U.S. $50,000. Zachary Ryan Hutton ordered 30,000 fentanyl pills from a source in California to distribute throughout Southwest Virginia, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office on […]
WCSO: Man arrested after ramming work truck, threatening tree service worker with knife
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, according to the Washington County sheriff’s Office. The WCSO responded to reports of a man blocking the road and threatening a tree service worker with a knife and eventually ramming the victim’s work truck with his truck. Deputies responded and […]
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: This is why people are moving to Kingsport
For some, perception is reality, as is demonstrated in a recent letter to the editor. The writer wondered why folks would want to move to Kingsport because, as he writes, it’s one of the worst cities in the state for crime, and possibly the nation, and that it used to be a wonderful place to live, shop and eat but is “losing business left and right.”
Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of scam phone calls
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office warned the public on Thursday of an ongoing scam where callers identify themselves as employees of the sheriff's office.
Man sentenced to prison for distributing thousands of pressed fentanyl pills
ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Smyth County will spend more than three years in prison for distributing thousands of fentanyl pills. According to a release, 21-year-old Zachary Ryan Hutton of Marion pleaded guilty in March to knowingly possessing with the intent to distribute and distributing 400 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl.
Pound PD, Wise County Sheriff’s Office organizing Neighborhood Watch programs
POUND — After a year of rebuilding in the wake of controversy surrounding the previous Pound Police Department, Police Chief Chris Wilcox and Crime Prevention Officer Cindy Mullins are asking residents to get involved in town safety efforts. Return of Neighborhood Watch.
Johnson City Police Nab Felon On Drug Charges Following Stop
A Felon wanted out of Gray, Tennessee is behind bars after Johnson City Police discover the woman at a North Roan Street parking early Thursday morning in possession of numerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. Summer R. Bentley was stopped in the parking lot on an arrest warrant out of Washington County, Tennessee. Following a search of Bentley’s vehicle, police discovered Bentley with Felony Possession of Meth, Possession of Pot, various pills and an assortment of drug paraphernalia. Bentley was arraigned in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
Jonesborough officer, other responders credited with saving lives during downtown fire
When the call about a fire downtown came in Sept. 7, Jonesborough Police Sgt. Jeff White was nearby assisting another officer on a traffic stop. By the time he arrived, Jonesborough Fire’s Engine 107 was already on scene and the fire had engulfed a smokehouse behind the Jonesborough Barrel House. Almost immediately, White, a former firefighter himself for many years, and Jonesborough Firefighter Ryan Wilson began attempting to extinguish the blaze — unaware that several people were trapped in an apartment by the fire.
JCPD reports finding meth, heroin in Gray woman’s vehicle
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A vehicle search Thursday night led to various drug charges for a Gray woman, according to Johnson City police. Officers reportedly saw the suspect, identified as Summer R. Bentley, drive into a parking lot on North Roan Street before arresting her on undisclosed charges out of Washington County. When police […]
Bitcoin miner facing financial woes as Limestone lawsuit settlement still incomplete
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — It was June 9 when Bitcoin miner GRIID’s CEO Trey Kelly personally spoke to Washington County residents angered about a noisy Bitcoin mine in Limestone. That night, after grilling Kelly and extracting multiple concessions, county commissioners agreed to terms settling their lawsuit against GRIID subsidiary Red Dog Technology and local utility […]
Police searching for Abingdon woman after man kidnapped, beaten
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) continues to search for an Abingdon woman believed to have been involved in the abduction and strangulation of an unidentified male victim. Authorities announced that 26-year-old Madeline Mae Shortt is wanted on several charges for the Sept. 14 incident believed to have been committed […]
Piney Flats Man Charged With Solicitation Of Minor
Johnson City Police have Piney Flats man in custody after charging him with solicitation of a minor. The arrest of Roger Pollard stems from an investigation into a complaint that Pollard sent obscene messages to a juvenile via social media. Pollard was booked into the Washington County, Tennessee Detention Center on a 25 thousand dollar bond. Pollard is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County, Tennessee General Sessions Court.
Widow of Greene County native killed in police standoff files federal lawsuit
The widow of a Greene County, Tennessee man shot and killed in Nashville by nine police officers has filed a federal lawsuit against the law enforcement agencies involved. Landon Estep, 37, was in a standoff and armed with a boxcutter on Interstate 65 when he was killed. AP reports said...
Police Beats
The following arrests have been reported by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office:. Kelvin Lynn Bradley was arrested on September 12 by CCSO Deputy Justin Johnson on a warrant for violation of probation. Billy Joseph Scalf was arrested on September 12 by CCSO Deputy Spencer Rhea on a warrant for...
Bluff City Police: missing 14-year-old found safe
UPDATE September 17, 8:40 p.m.: According to the Bluff City Police Department, Ryan has been located and is now safe at home. BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bluff City Police Department is asking for information on the location of a missing 14-year-old boy. According to the release, Ryan Clayborne Peterson, 14, was discovered missing […]
What is there to do in the Tri-Cities this weekend?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Storm Team 11 forecasts a warm, sunny weekend ahead, so News Channel 11 compiled a list of events and happenings throughout the weekend. Saturday, Sept. 17 Washington County, Virginia FairWhen: 4-10 p.m.Where: Washington County, Virginia fairgroundsMore: Click here Ride for WreathsWhen: 10 a.m.Where: 703 W. Main St. in Johnson CityMore: […]
Ride for Wreaths held in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local motorcycle club held an escorted ride through Johnson City, Jonesborough and Bluff City on Saturday. Registration for the event began at 10 a.m. on West Main Street in Johnson City, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. The riders’ destination was the Impact Community Center in Bluff City. At […]
Police find body of Elizabethton man in Doe River
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police on Thursday found the body of an Elizabethton man believed to have fallen into the Doe River. Authorities responded to the 200 block of Academy Street at 10 a.m. and found “a body in the river that was obviously deceased,” a release from the Elizabethton Police Department states. Investigators identified […]
JCPD: Man arrested after sending obscene messages to a minor
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested after an investigation into complaints of obscene messages being sent to a juvenile on social media. According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Roger Pollard, of Piney Flats, was arrested and charged with one count of Solicitation of a Minor. Pollard is currently being […]
Elizabethton man slides down steep wall, drowns in Doe River
An Elizabethton man apparently fell down a steep wall on the Doe River overnight Wednesday, slid into the river and drowned. Elizabethton Police responded about 10 a.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Academy Street, where a body had been discovered in the river. The man was identified as Roger...
