Week 2 Rankings: Kickers

Bengals’ Evan McPherson looks for a bounce back game vs. Dallas.

I'm ready for more football in Week 2, so here are my rankings to keep your fantasy teams on track! There were so many great games with crazy finishes last week and I'm hoping for more of the same this week and beyond.

The game with the highest point total over on SI Sportsbook is the Thursday night matchup between the Chargers and Chiefs ( O/U 54 ), but you don't need an advanced degree in football to see that coming. Two more matchups with high scoring potential are the Cardinals vs. Raiders ( O/U 51.5 ) and Vikings vs. Eagles ( O/U 50.5 ). I expect all three games to have plenty of Week 2's top fantasy scorers.

Week 2 kicker rankings

Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. TEN) Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. MIA) Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. ARI) Matt Gay, LAR (vs. ATL) Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. DAL) Ryan Succop, TB (at JAC) Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. HOU) Cade York, CLE (vs. NYJ) Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. MIN) Greg Joseph, MIN (at PHI) Dustin Hopkins, LAC (vat KC) Robbie Gould, SF (at SEA) Joey Slye, WAS (at DET) Matt Prater, ARI (at LV) Mason Crosby, GB (vs. CHI) Younghoe Koo, ATL (at LAR) Graham Gano, NYG (vs. CAR) Austin Seibert, DET (vs. WAS) Wil Lutz, NO (vs. TB) Nick Folk, NE (at PIT) Jason Sanders, MIA (at BAL) Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. NE) Riley Patterson, JAC (vs. IND) Eddy Piniero, CAR (at NYG) Randy Bullock, TEN (at BUF) Chase McLaughlin, IND (at JAC) Matt Ammendola, KC (vs. LAC) Brett Maher, DAL (at CIN) Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (at CLE) Jason Myers, SEA (at SF) Cairo Santos, CHI (at GB) Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at DEN)

