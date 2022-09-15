ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Roger Federer Announces He Will Retire After 2022 Laver Cup

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mZbU4_0hwYL1B100

Perhaps the greatest men’s player in history plans to retire after next week’s event.

Tennis legend Roger Federer announced Thursday he plans to retire from the ATP Tour following his appearance at the Laver Cup in London next week.

Federer, 41, is one of the most decorated players in history. His 20 Grand Slam titles rank third all-time among male players, trailing only Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Federer has a record eight Wimbledon titles, and he was the world’s No. 1 player for 237 weeks from February 2004 to August 2008.

The Swiss star has battled a number of injuries in recent years, including multiple knee surgeries. He has not appeared at the U.S. Open since 2019, and he did not play in a single Grand Slam event in ’22.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries,” Federer told his fans in a video released on Twitter. “I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been dear. I am 41 years old.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour."

Federer captured his first Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 2003. His last Grand Slam title came at the ’18 Australian Open, and he fell to Djokovic in a five-set thriller in the ’19 Wimbledon final.

More Tennis Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
The Independent

‘I don’t think it looks professional’: Andy Murray voices opposition to late matches

Andy Murray believes tennis needs to address the growing number of late-night matches.Great Britain’s Davis Cup tie against the USA in Glasgow on Wednesday did not conclude until nearly 1am, with Murray and Joe Salisbury narrowly losing the deciding doubles to Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock.That followed a number of matches at the US Open that carried on until the early hours, while it is an increasingly common scenario at some tour events.Although a sizeable number of fans at the Emirates Arena did stay for the finish, many had to leave, with no public transport options at that time and...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
The Spun

Serena Williams Has Retirement Message For Roger Federer

The tennis world will lose two of its biggest stars this year. After Serena Williams' farewell tour at the 2022 US Open came to a close, Roger Federer also announced his retirement from the sport. These two are widely considered two of the greatest athletes in the history of the...
TENNIS
People

Tennis Champ Simona Halep Undergoes Nose Surgery to Correct Breathing Issues and for 'Aethetics'

The two-time Grand Slam champion said she was "completely exhausted mentally" following the US Open Tennis champion Simona Halep starting her off-season early after undergoing nose surgery, she shared Thursday. Halep posted a lengthy note on Twitter, explaining that the surgery was partially to correct a breathing issue, and for her own self-esteem. "I felt it's the right time to do it and also for myself as a person," the 30-year-old Romanian player shared. "That is why I did also the [a]esthetic part that I wanted to do...
TENNIS
People

Venus Williams Is 'Really Grateful' Her Mom 'Prepared Us' to Embrace Therapy: 'It's Everything'

"For athletes to share their stories of what they've gone through really helps people from all walks of life, and that's so important," Williams tells PEOPLE Venus Williams feels "really grateful" for the way her mother Oracene Price encouraged her and her siblings to take care of their mental health. "It's important to engage in therapy even before you might have something exactly to talk about, to work through and prepare yourself for anything that might come up in your life," Williams, 42, tells PEOPLE. The tennis star...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral

On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laver Cup#Grand Slam#Swiss#Se
The Independent

Roger Federer’s Wimbledon career in pictures

Roger Federer has announced he will retire at the age of 41.The Swiss great secured eight of his 20 grand slam titles at Wimbledon.Federer suffered first-round defeats in 1999 and 2000 at SW19 before reaching the quarter-finals in 2001, losing to former British number one Tim Henman.Here, the PA news agency tracks Federer’s remarkable Wimbledon journey in pictures.20012002200320042005200620072008200920102011201220132014201520162017201820192021 Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - liveRoger Federer announces retirement from tennis with emotional statementIvan Toney handed first England call-up for Nations League double headerRoger Federer: A teenage hothead who found inner calm and became a unique talent
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Shane Lowry: Golf risks alienating fans with disgusting amount of money involved

Shane Lowry believes the “disgusting” amounts of money in professional golf risks alienating fans and that he “never contemplated” joining LIV Golf as he feels it is bad for the game.Lowry said he did not know until hours afterwards how much prize money he won for his victory in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where he held off Ryder Cup team-mates Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm on Sunday.And although he admits he was “well looked after” for signing a three-year deal to play the Saudi International, he insists he was never tempted to join the Saudi-funded breakaway headed by...
GOLF
NBC Sports

Without Alcaraz, Spain beats Serbia 3-0 in Davis Cup Finals

No Carlos Alcaraz, no problem for Spain. In front of a partisan home crown at Valencia, Spain cruised to a 3-0 win over Serbia in the Davis Cup Finals to move top of its group. The top-ranked Alcaraz had arrived in Valencia the previous day but skipped the opening round,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Roger Federer to retire from tennis after Laver Cup event in London

Roger Federer, the 20-time grand slam champion and one of the greatest tennis players of all time, has announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 41.The eight-time Wimbledon winner will play his final event at the Laver Cup in London next weekend after a 24-year career that saw the Swiss not only dominate tennis but do so with a style and grace that transcended the sport.His rivalries with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be remembered as perhaps the greatest era of men’s tennis and Federer will hold a special place in the history of Wimbledon...
TENNIS
AFP

Roger Federer, from enfant terrible to saintly global icon

From racquet-smashing enfant terrible with a bad attitude and ill-advised ponytail to universally respected role model and modern icon, Roger Federer has attained almost saintly status. "I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion," he wrote when the Spaniard won a 13th Roland Garros in 2020, equalling his record of 20 majors.
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

97K+
Followers
39K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy