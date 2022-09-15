ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 2 Rankings: Team Defenses

By Michael Fabiano
The Packers offense has issues but the defense will be just fine vs. Chicago.

I'm ready for more football in Week 2, so here are my rankings to keep your fantasy teams on track! There were so many great games with crazy finishes last week and I'm hoping for more of the same this week and beyond.

The game with the highest point total over on SI Sportsbook is the Thursday night matchup between the Chargers and Chiefs ( O/U 54 ), but you don't need an advanced degree in football to see that coming. Two more matchups with high scoring potential are the Cardinals vs. Raiders ( O/U 51.5 ) and Vikings vs. Eagles ( O/U 50.5 ). I expect all three games to have plenty of Week 2's top fantasy scorers.

Week 2 team defense rankings

  1. Packers, GB (vs. CHI)
  2. Rams, LAR (vs. ATL)
  3. 49ers, SF (vs. SEA)
  4. Broncos, DEN (vs. HOU)
  5. Bills, BUF (vs. TEN)
  6. Browns, CLE (vs. NYJ)
  7. Bengals, CIN (vs. DAL)
  8. Colts, IND (at JAC)
  9. Buccaneers, TB (at NO)
  10. Steelers, PIT (vs. NE)
  11. Ravens, BAL (vs. MIA)
  12. Patriots, NE (at PIT)
  13. Chiefs, KC (vs. LAC)
  14. Giants, NYG (vs. CAR)
  15. Raiders, LV (vs. ARI)
  16. Eagles, PHI (vs. MIN)
  17. Panthers, CAR (at NYG)
  18. Dolphins, MIA (at BAL)
  19. Commanders, WAS (at DET)
  20. Cowboys, DAL (at CIN)
  21. Cardinals, ARI (at LV)
  22. Saints, NO (vs. TB)
  23. Bears, CHI (at GB)
  24. Chargers, LAC (at KC)
  25. Jaguars, JAC (at IND)
  26. Vikings, MIN (at PHI)
  27. Jets, NYJ (at CLE)
  28. Lions, DET (vs. WAS)
  29. Seahawks, SEA (at SF)
  30. Texans, HOU (at DEN)
  31. Falcons, ATL (at LAR)
  32. Titans, TEN (at BUF)

The Spun

Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys

Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Will Cowboys pull off trade for notable quarterback?

The Dallas Cowboys need to add a quarterback to their depth chart in the wake of Dak Prescott’s injury, but it doesn’t seem like they will be swinging for the fences. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday and shared some interesting revelations. First, he said that after Prescott’s surgery, they now feel the quarterback might only miss 3-4 weeks rather than 6-8 weeks. Dallas doesn’t even have plans to place Prescott on injured reserve because they don’t want the quarterback to be forced to miss four games.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Do Pete Carroll, Seahawks have beef with Russell Wilson?

The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a 17-16 victory against their former quarterback Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos on Monday night. Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll were together in Seattle for 10 years, most notably winning a Super Bowl in 2014. They traded Wilson to Denver in March and a back-and-forth ensued on who actually wanted the divorce: Wilson or the Seahawks organization as a whole?
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Michael Irvin Admits Cowboys Mistake: NFL World Reacts

All it took was one game for Michael Irvin to come to the conclusion that the Dallas Cowboys made a mistake trading Amari Cooper in the offseason. While on NFL Network this week, Irvin was brutally honest about the Cowboys' current receiving corps. "I love Michael Gallup, but he's no...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after X-rays on ribs

In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Oregon legend Justin Herbert took a shot to his midsection, leaving him on the ground in pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers gave him an initial assessment. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After the game, Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley said he believed Herbert will be OK going forward and disclosed the quarterback had undergone X-rays. Staley, however, did not reveal the results of the X-rays. Brandon Staley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
