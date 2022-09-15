Week 2 Rankings: Team Defenses

The Packers offense has issues but the defense will be just fine vs. Chicago.

I'm ready for more football in Week 2, so here are my rankings to keep your fantasy teams on track! There were so many great games with crazy finishes last week and I'm hoping for more of the same this week and beyond.

The game with the highest point total over on SI Sportsbook is the Thursday night matchup between the Chargers and Chiefs ( O/U 54 ), but you don't need an advanced degree in football to see that coming. Two more matchups with high scoring potential are the Cardinals vs. Raiders ( O/U 51.5 ) and Vikings vs. Eagles ( O/U 50.5 ). I expect all three games to have plenty of Week 2's top fantasy scorers.

Week 2 team defense rankings

Packers, GB (vs. CHI) Rams, LAR (vs. ATL) 49ers, SF (vs. SEA) Broncos, DEN (vs. HOU) Bills, BUF (vs. TEN) Browns, CLE (vs. NYJ) Bengals, CIN (vs. DAL) Colts, IND (at JAC) Buccaneers, TB (at NO) Steelers, PIT (vs. NE) Ravens, BAL (vs. MIA) Patriots, NE (at PIT) Chiefs, KC (vs. LAC) Giants, NYG (vs. CAR) Raiders, LV (vs. ARI) Eagles, PHI (vs. MIN) Panthers, CAR (at NYG) Dolphins, MIA (at BAL) Commanders, WAS (at DET) Cowboys, DAL (at CIN) Cardinals, ARI (at LV) Saints, NO (vs. TB) Bears, CHI (at GB) Chargers, LAC (at KC) Jaguars, JAC (at IND) Vikings, MIN (at PHI) Jets, NYJ (at CLE) Lions, DET (vs. WAS) Seahawks, SEA (at SF) Texans, HOU (at DEN) Falcons, ATL (at LAR) Titans, TEN (at BUF)

