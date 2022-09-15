Construction crews will begin repaving a portion of the 91 Freeway on Friday, Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. and end work on Monday, Sept. 19 at 5 a.m. "The eastbound 91 will be closed between Main Street in Corona and interstate 15 to allow RCTC to go in and repave sections of the freeway that are uneven and in need of repair," said Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC) deputy executive director Aaron Hake.

CORONA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO