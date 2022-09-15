ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

How To Watch the Clemson Tigers Live Games in 2022

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFhvU_0hwYKsOi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uvExA_0hwYKsOi00

The Clemson Tigers’ 2021-22 season was a bit of a disappointment compared to the previous seasons. After reaching the National Championship four times in the past six years and winning two of them, the Tigers went 10-3 last season. Without their former quarterback and 2022 first pick in the NFL draft, Trevor Lawerence, the Tigers looked a bit lost last season. Could Clemson’s success be merely a reflection of Trevor Lawerence, or are the Tigers still one of the top programs in college football? Tune in this year to find out.

If you want to stream all the Clemson Tigers’ games live, you’ve come to the right spot. You can watch nearly all of the Tiger’s 2022-23 season on a streaming service that offers ESPN , NBC, and ACC Network. Let’s break down which options are the best.

Watch the Clemson TIgers Games Live Here

Where can you stream almost all of the Clemson Tigers games?

Streaming Service Price per Month Free Trial
Sling TV $35+ No
Hulu + Live TV $69.99 No
DIRECTV STREAM $69.99+ Yes
FuboTV $69.99+ Yes
YouTube TV $64.99 Yes

What channels show the Clemson Tigers games?

This year you can stream Clemson Tigers games on ESPN, NBC, and ACC Network, which means you don’t need cable TV to tune in. Instead, Tigers fans can sign up for streaming services like Sling TV , Hulu + Live TV , DIRECTV STREAM , FuboTV , or YouTubeTV for a low monthly cost. With mobile apps to watch every play on the go, streaming services like these help you stay up to date from the first snap to the final whistle.

Watch Clemson Tigers games on Sling TV (our preferred service)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rsdqC_0hwYKsOi00
Sling TV
Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial
Sling Orange $35 31+ No
Sling Blue $35 41+ No
Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

Sling TV offers one of the most affordable live TV streaming services for any Clemson fan looking to stream the games. Starting at only $35 per month, you can access either the Sling Orange or the Sling Blue plan . You can also choose the Orange & Blue plan, which combines the two for just $15 more per month.

Based on the channels list , the Sling Orange plan is a better option for die-hard Tiger fans. You can even add the Sling Orange Sports Extra package for $46 a month to ensure you don’t miss a single game all season. The Sling Orange & Blue package will cover the full range of sports content from college football to NFL and local sports, making it the most comprehensive option from Sling TV.

Read our full Sling TV review here.

Watch the Clemson TIgers Games Live on Sling TV

Other ways to watch Clemson Tigers live this season

Clemson Tigers 2022 schedule

You can find the full Clemson Tigers schedule here on ESPN.com .

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

How to watch, listen to Alabama football vs. Louisiana-Monroe

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 2 Alabama (2-0) is back inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa this Saturday to take on Louisiana-Monroe. Sure, this is a non-Power Five opponent, but everyone remembers the Crimson Tide’s embarrassing loss to the Warhawks back in 2007. Even though both teams have only played...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
On3.com

WATCH: Gamecock Walk vs Georgia

Watch the South Carolina Gamecocks enter Williams-Brice Stadium during Gamecock Walk before taking on the number one ranked team in the country. South Carolina Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs. Georgia. The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC) return home for the first game of a three-game homestand when they host the...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Tigers#Sling Tv#Live Tv#Youtube Tv#American Football#The Clemson Tigers#Espn#Nbc#Acc Network#Hulu Live Tv
247Sports

Clemson vs. Lousiana Tech: LIVE updates

For the first time this season, the Clemson Tigers will play on a normal cadence this week when the team hosts the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17. Clemson opened the season with a long lead-up to its Monday night opener against Georgia Tech before facing Furman on a five-day turnaround last week.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy