How To Watch the Clemson Tigers Live Games in 2022

The Clemson Tigers’ 2021-22 season was a bit of a disappointment compared to the previous seasons. After reaching the National Championship four times in the past six years and winning two of them, the Tigers went 10-3 last season. Without their former quarterback and 2022 first pick in the NFL draft, Trevor Lawerence, the Tigers looked a bit lost last season. Could Clemson’s success be merely a reflection of Trevor Lawerence, or are the Tigers still one of the top programs in college football? Tune in this year to find out.

If you want to stream all the Clemson Tigers’ games live, you’ve come to the right spot. You can watch nearly all of the Tiger’s 2022-23 season on a streaming service that offers ESPN , NBC, and ACC Network. Let’s break down which options are the best.

Where can you stream almost all of the Clemson Tigers games?

What channels show the Clemson Tigers games?

This year you can stream Clemson Tigers games on ESPN, NBC, and ACC Network, which means you don’t need cable TV to tune in. Instead, Tigers fans can sign up for streaming services like Sling TV , Hulu + Live TV , DIRECTV STREAM , FuboTV , or YouTubeTV for a low monthly cost. With mobile apps to watch every play on the go, streaming services like these help you stay up to date from the first snap to the final whistle.

Watch Clemson Tigers games on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35 31+ No Sling Blue $35 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

Sling TV offers one of the most affordable live TV streaming services for any Clemson fan looking to stream the games. Starting at only $35 per month, you can access either the Sling Orange or the Sling Blue plan . You can also choose the Orange & Blue plan, which combines the two for just $15 more per month.

Based on the channels list , the Sling Orange plan is a better option for die-hard Tiger fans. You can even add the Sling Orange Sports Extra package for $46 a month to ensure you don’t miss a single game all season. The Sling Orange & Blue package will cover the full range of sports content from college football to NFL and local sports, making it the most comprehensive option from Sling TV.

Read our full Sling TV review here.

Other ways to watch Clemson Tigers live this season

Clemson Tigers 2022 schedule

You can find the full Clemson Tigers schedule here on ESPN.com .

