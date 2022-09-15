Read full article on original website
Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly returns to court for rampage that killed 4, wounded 3
A Memphis man accused of gunning down his friend and then taking off on a shooting rampage around the city briefly returned to court for the second time this week on a charge of first-degree murder. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, allegedly shot Dewayne Tunstall in the head in another friend’s driveway...
Memphis jogger murder suspect’s brother Mario Abston returns to court
Mario Abston, the brother of Memphis murder suspect Cleotha Henderson, returned to court Thursday with a new private lawyer after the public defender's office said it had a conflict of interest representing both brothers at the same time in separate cases. Abston's new attorney, Jason Matthews, declined to comment when...
localmemphis.com
Conversation about Tennessee's Truth In Sentencing law resurfaces amid string of murders
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The nephew of one of the victims killed in last week's shooting spree was as shocked as anyone to learn the man accused of the crime only served 11 months of a three-year sentence. "It's no way in the world he should've been out; just the...
Tennessee Democrats push plan to ‘fully fund’ the TBI to process rape kits faster
On Thursday, Tennessee Democrats promised legislation to "fully fund" the TBI, but they will need Republican support to get anything passed.
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety Measures
Group advocates for change amid violent episodes in Memphis. The nonprofit Tennessee Voter Project - a group designed to focus on voter turnout and election integrity - is speaking out on recent acts of violence in Memphis. The group is calling for specific measures to address gun violence, including restoring some common-sense gun safety provisions to state law.
They agree crime is a problem. But Tennessee politicians can't agree on a fix.
Between a week of high-profile homicides in Memphis, and violent crime rates up overall in several Tennessee cities, state lawmakers are looking at ways to combat crime.
mymix1041.com
Tennessee Senators introduce act to reduce crime
From Local 3 News: Tennessee’s two U.S. Senators are addressing the increase in crime that is happening all across the country and in the state. Compared to 2019, some of the United State’s largest cities have seen a 50% increase in homicides and a 36% increase in aggravated assaults.
Memphis families suffering from 'shrinkflation' over high gas and grocery prices but don't blame Biden
Memphis families suffering from 'shrinkflation' over high gas and grocery prices but don't blame Biden.
Fox News
