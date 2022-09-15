ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety Measures

Group advocates for change amid violent episodes in Memphis. The nonprofit Tennessee Voter Project - a group designed to focus on voter turnout and election integrity - is speaking out on recent acts of violence in Memphis. The group is calling for specific measures to address gun violence, including restoring some common-sense gun safety provisions to state law.
MEMPHIS, TN
mymix1041.com

Tennessee Senators introduce act to reduce crime

From Local 3 News: Tennessee’s two U.S. Senators are addressing the increase in crime that is happening all across the country and in the state. Compared to 2019, some of the United State’s largest cities have seen a 50% increase in homicides and a 36% increase in aggravated assaults.
TENNESSEE STATE
