I don't know how replacing one left-wing hate spewing host with their identical twin is "shaking things up". Noone spews more anti-Republican hate than Don Lemon. At least the numbers show he is not spewing it to many.
Democrats think that CNN is the place to go for their information. how much more lies can even Democrats take from their own party?? everybody that sticks up for what Joe has done is very very delusional
They really don’t know what to do with this guy. Having blown all credibility as a serious news-worthy journalist, now they’re moving this boob to the tea and toast morning gig. I guess after he fails at everything and CNN demonstrates they have given him no end of “opportunities” for him to shine, can they actually let him go without this clown screaming racism, since every other dismissal from CNN had been white men.
