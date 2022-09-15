Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Vivica Fox Is Concerned With Nick Cannon Having So Many Kids: "I Just Don't Like It"
With each announcement of Nick Cannon having a child on the way comes emotional reactions. At this point, the number of children that Cannon has—including those on the way—has been heavily debated, as it is rumored that both Alyssa Scott and Abby De La Rosa are also both pregnant by the media mogul in addition to Brittany Bell. Cannon has made jokes about possibly having 12 children by next year, half of which would have arrived or be delivered in a two-year span.
Nick Cannon Welcomed A Surprise Baby No. 9 & He's Not Even Done For The Year
Nick Cannon's done it again. The comedian dropped another baby announcement on his social media accounts Wednesday, as he welcomed his ninth child into the world with yet another woman. Although this is far from his first time being a dad, it is his first baby with photographer and model...
Nick Cannon's Arizona Baby Mama Brittany Bell Has More Career Titles Than He Has Kids
Nick Cannon fathers nine children, and less than a month before the birth of his youngest daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, on September 14, he announced baby No. 10 on the way with his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell. She is the mama of Cannon's daughter, Powerful Queen, and son, Golden, and...
Gisele Bündchen spotted with her daughter in New York amid rumored Tom Brady marriage troubles
Gisele Bündchen was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her nine-year-old daughter Vivian in New York amid rumored marriage trouble with Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was seen rocking a casual look in the city with a pair of baggy jeans, a tan baseball cap and a white T-shirt with matching sneakers. Her daughter Vivian, who she shares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, was also seen in a casual look.
Nick Cannon’s Baby Mama Drama Might Be Heating Up With Announcement of Baby #10
Congratulations to musician and TV personality and Nick Cannon, who recently welcomed his ninth child! And it looks like he’ll soon be a father of ten. Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was born happy and healthy on September 14, 2022, to proud mama Lanisha Cole, a model living in California who has performed in music videos and also had a long career working on The Price is Right.
How Many Kids Does Nick Cannon Have?
Nick Cannon has another bun in the oven with model Britanny Bell. On Wednesday (Aug. 24), the rapper-mogul officially revealed the upcoming latest edition to his growing family on Instagram. The video appears to be a montage of a multiple video and photo shoots Nick and Brittany have done recently. In all of the clips, Brittany is pregnant. By the looks of the size of her baby bump, she appears to be in her third trimester.
Nick Cannon Gets Torn Apart On Social Media After Welcoming Baby No. 9 — Read The Reactions
Though Nick Cannon was over the moon to introduce his ninth child to the world, social media had some very vocal opinions on the matter.Earlier this year, the comedian had announced that he and Brittany Bell were expecting their third child together, but he shocked the masses on Wednesday, September 15, when he revealed he and model LaNisha Cole welcomed a baby girl named Onyx.The actor, 41, is well aware of the fact that people aren't OK with his ever-expanding family, but he's trying to ignore the backlash."Hopefully I can teach Onyx ... to not let others shame or ridicule...
TMZ.com
Nick Cannon's Entangled Family Tree
Nick Cannon has welcomed baby #9 into the world … and a few more kids are on the way. So we spent some time creating a family tree, so brace yourself!. Nick's first round of kids came courtesy of now-ex-wife Mariah Carey … twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe said hello to the world back in 2011. He and Mariah separated in 2014 after 6 years of marriage.
thesource.com
‘Power Book II’ Stars Gianni Paolo and Michael Rainey Jr. Reveal Mo’Nique Settled Floyd Mayweather
In case you missed it, 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather are friends again. During a visit to The Breakfast Club, 50 Cent told Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy that the two mega-millionaires were able to push their issues aside after. TMZ caught up with a couple of 50’s Power Book II stars who have additional details.
Chris Rock Breaks Silence On Will Smith’s ‘Hostage’ Apology Video
Comic Chris Rock tore into Will Smith’s video apologizing for slapping him at the Oscars earlier this year. “Fuck your hostage video,” Rock said during a weekend gig at London’s O2 Arena, according to Deadline. Smith slapped Rock after the comic joked about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett...
Nick Cannon just welcomed baby number 9: 'I vow to protect, provide, guide and love'
The 41-year-old Wild ‘N Out comedian took to social media on Wednesday to announce the arrival of his daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, with model LaNisha Cole.
This Week In Nick Cannon News: Star Welcomes Ninth Baby While Other Partner Defends 'Polyamourous Relationship'
Baby No. 9 is here, as Nick Cannon is now the proud father of a newborn daughter, all while another one of his partners is defending their polyamory.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Posts Wholesome Picture With Daughter Zhuri On Instagram: "My Princess!!"
It's not a secret that LeBron James is a devoted father, always trying to make his kids happy and celebrating them on every field. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has reasons to be proud of his kids, as Bronny and Bryce are looking like solid candidates to become NBA players in the future.
CBS News
Nick Cannon welcomes his ninth baby
Nick Cannon is back on new daddy duty. Cannon announced on his verified Instagram account Wednesday the arrival of Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, his daughter with model LaNisha Cole. "God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth," Cannon wrote in the lengthy caption to a photo showing him and Cole with their newborn child. "I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities."
Gisele Bundchen Holds Hands With Daughter Vivian, 9, In NYC Amidst ‘Tension’ With Tom Brady
Gisele Bundnchen, 42, spent time with her daughter Vivian, 9, amidst alleged drama in her marriage to Tom Brady, 45. The Brazilian supermodel took her youngest child shopping in New York City on Thursday, September 15, in THESE PHOTOS. Gisele dressed casual in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, with a green sweater tied around her waist. She also rocked a grey baseball cap and styled her ombré hair in a back ponytail.
Kate Middleton Shares How The Kids Are Coping While Their Parents Mourn The Queen
It’s been a week since the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, and much of the world has had its eyes on the United Kingdom as citizens mourn the late Monarch during her ten-day-long funeral procession and tribute. As the final burial approaches, and as the public has seen all of the royal adults publicly mourning, many are wondering: how are the royal great-grandchildren doing behind the scenes?
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent & The Game Take Shot At Each Other On Instagram
Earlier this year, The Game expressed great frustration after not being a part of the Super Bowl halftime show. Being that the NFL playoff game was located at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the rapper felt he should have graced the stage with the other performers since he's from the area. However, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent did the honors.
Nick Cannon Welcomes 9th Baby, Twitter Once More Rains Down The Jokes
Nick Cannon welcomed his ninth child on Wednesday (September 14) with model LaNisha Cole and announced the birth via Instagram. The post Nick Cannon Welcomes 9th Baby, Twitter Once More Rains Down The Jokes appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Nick Cannon welcomes ninth child Onyx Ice: ‘I promise to love this little girl’
Nick Cannon is thrilled to become a dad once again! The 41-year-old Hollywood star shared the happy news with his fans and followers, welcoming his new daughter, and baby No. 9, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, this time with LaNisha Cole. The TV personality, who is expecting his...
ABC News
Ciara teases upcoming 8th studio album
It's been three years since Ciara released her last album, "Beauty Marks," and now the Grammy winner is happy to say her eighth studio album is complete. The award-winning artist, who is known for her dazzling choreography, says she wants her music to inspire great moves for her fans. "The...
Fox News
