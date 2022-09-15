ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 1

kgncnewsnow.com

Borger Shooting Suspect Identified

Borger Police have identified the man accused of shooting an officer at a Borger home, Monday night. Thirty-eight-year-old Gerardo ‘Jerry” Rodriguez is looking at charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a police officer and also aggravated assault against a family member. The incidnet started out...
BORGER, TX
CBS DFW

Deputies kill gunman at Tri-State Fair & Rodeo after 3 people shot

AMARILLO - A gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo before he was shot and wounded by sheriff's deputies, authorities said.Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a man opened fire on Potter County deputies working off-duty at the fair, Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas said.Thomas said the "male suspect opened fire on the deputies, striking a deputy and an off-duty firefighter, also working at the fair, and a bystander." Deputies returned fire, wounding the suspect.The deputy, firefighter and bystander were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. The gunman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening.Thomas did not identify any of the victims or the suspect. He did not offer a motive for the shooting, which is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.Amarillo is about 365 miles northwest of Dallas.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 person in custody, officer shot in Borger

UPDATE: BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Borger Police Department reports that on Monday at around 5:25 p.m. officers were called to the 1300 block of Yows on a domestic disturbance when an officer was shot twice by a suspect. According to police, officers arrived and found Gerardo Rodriguez, 38, using a family member as a […]
BORGER, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police looking for stolen antique car

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for a stolen antique car. The black, 1935 Ford Slantback was reported stolen Aug. 30 from the 1000 block of Amarillo Blvd. E. The last six of the VIN are 761596. If you've seen the car, know where...
AMARILLO, TX
Washington Examiner

Dozens of rounds fired and police officer shot at Texas fair: Report

A shooting at a Texas fair on Monday sent people scrambling and has reportedly left a police officer injured. The incident occurred at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo, Texas. A police officer was reportedly shot during the incident, according to local outlet News Channel 10. More than a dozen apparent gunshots could be heard in a video purportedly of the incident obtained by local outlet Fox 3.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo DPS Crime Lab seeing rise of cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s Department of Public Safety’s Crime Lab opened its doors today for National Forensic Science Week, showing how the lab handles the increasing number of cases it receives. “We consistently see an increase in the amount of work that we received from the law...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Arrests made in the homicide from North Grand Street

Three arrests have been made in the homicide from North Grand Street Wednesday. Amarillo police arrested 18-year-old Kezabien Mayes, 19-year-old Jovonne Mayes and have charged them for murder. A 14-year-old girl has also been arrested and charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity and booked into the Youth Center of the...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Shooting Death On Grand Street

Amarillo police are looking into a shooting incident near North Grand Street last night. Police were called to the incident on Wednesday, September 14th at 11:30 p.m.at an apartment complex finding 17-year-old Anthony Jeremiah Maes suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo City Transit to resume fare collection next month

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Following more than two years of free bus service, Amarillo City Transit (ACT) will resume fare collection on Oct. 1. Fares will return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic rates, city officials said in a Tuesday press release. “We understand the economic hardship COVID-19 caused and that our...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade presented Saturday

The full livestream of the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade can be viewed below: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Organizers published the schedule and route for the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade, planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. in Downtown Amarillo. According to information from the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo website, the parade route will track […]
AMARILLO, TX

