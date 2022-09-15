Read full article on original website
kgncnewsnow.com
Borger Shooting Suspect Identified
Borger Police have identified the man accused of shooting an officer at a Borger home, Monday night. Thirty-eight-year-old Gerardo ‘Jerry” Rodriguez is looking at charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a police officer and also aggravated assault against a family member. The incidnet started out...
Is The Amarillo Tri State Fair Safe To Go To After Shooting?
I'd hate to say it, but literally nothing surprises me these days. People simply can't act right, and I'm starting to come to terms with this. Mass shootings in schools and concerts, road rage going out of control, and now this. Last night, four people were injured, including a Potter...
Deputies kill gunman at Tri-State Fair & Rodeo after 3 people shot
AMARILLO - A gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo before he was shot and wounded by sheriff's deputies, authorities said.Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a man opened fire on Potter County deputies working off-duty at the fair, Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas said.Thomas said the "male suspect opened fire on the deputies, striking a deputy and an off-duty firefighter, also working at the fair, and a bystander." Deputies returned fire, wounding the suspect.The deputy, firefighter and bystander were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. The gunman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening.Thomas did not identify any of the victims or the suspect. He did not offer a motive for the shooting, which is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.Amarillo is about 365 miles northwest of Dallas.
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies
AMARILLO, Texas — A gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Texas before he was shot and wounded by sheriff’s deputies, authorities said. Just before 11 p.m. local time Monday (12 a.m. ET Tuesday), a man opened fire on Potter...
abc7amarillo.com
Man using 'family member as human shield' shoots police officer twice, city official says
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — A Borger police officer was shot twice during a domestic violence call. Around 5:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1300 block of Yows Street. When officers arrived, Gerardo Rodriguez, 38, was "using family member as a human shield,"...
1 person in custody, officer shot in Borger
UPDATE: BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Borger Police Department reports that on Monday at around 5:25 p.m. officers were called to the 1300 block of Yows on a domestic disturbance when an officer was shot twice by a suspect. According to police, officers arrived and found Gerardo Rodriguez, 38, using a family member as a […]
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police looking for stolen antique car
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for a stolen antique car. The black, 1935 Ford Slantback was reported stolen Aug. 30 from the 1000 block of Amarillo Blvd. E. The last six of the VIN are 761596. If you've seen the car, know where...
Washington Examiner
Dozens of rounds fired and police officer shot at Texas fair: Report
A shooting at a Texas fair on Monday sent people scrambling and has reportedly left a police officer injured. The incident occurred at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo, Texas. A police officer was reportedly shot during the incident, according to local outlet News Channel 10. More than a dozen apparent gunshots could be heard in a video purportedly of the incident obtained by local outlet Fox 3.
KFDA
Amarillo DPS Crime Lab seeing rise of cases
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s Department of Public Safety’s Crime Lab opened its doors today for National Forensic Science Week, showing how the lab handles the increasing number of cases it receives. “We consistently see an increase in the amount of work that we received from the law...
abc7amarillo.com
Police chase in Hutchinson County ends with gunfire, rollover crash
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — A man is in the Hutchinson County Jail after leading police on a chase through Borger in a stolen vehicle, officials said. According to a press release, Borger police tried to make a traffic stop Sunday evening on a silver, Toyota SUV that had been reported stolen from Arkansas.
kgncnewsnow.com
Arrests made in the homicide from North Grand Street
Three arrests have been made in the homicide from North Grand Street Wednesday. Amarillo police arrested 18-year-old Kezabien Mayes, 19-year-old Jovonne Mayes and have charged them for murder. A 14-year-old girl has also been arrested and charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity and booked into the Youth Center of the...
foxsanantonio.com
Man in wheelchair killed by hit-and-run driver in Texas; police search for suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Authorities in Texas said they are looking for a driver that hit and killed a man in a wheelchair. Police said 65-year-old Gregory Gene Moore was in the outside lane of traffic when he was struck by a "vehicle that left the scene and has yet to be identified."
kgncnewsnow.com
Shooting Death On Grand Street
Amarillo police are looking into a shooting incident near North Grand Street last night. Police were called to the incident on Wednesday, September 14th at 11:30 p.m.at an apartment complex finding 17-year-old Anthony Jeremiah Maes suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed...
KFDA
Hereford police: Man in custody after threatening to engage law enforcement to initiate self-harm
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A Hereford man is receiving medical treatment after police say he threatened to engage law enforcement to initiate self-harm. The Hereford Police Department responded to the area of South 25 Mile Avenue near West 7th Street and Jackson Avenue. Police say the man had expressed intent...
My Dog Just Died Can I Legally Bury Her in My Yard in Amarillo?
I recently went through a traumatic experience. I have had pets die before. That is all part of life. It's hard. It's really hard. Every pet that has passed away on me was already at the vet's office when we make the decision to end their suffering the humane way.
Strange Mounds Appear on Maps Just North of Amarillo
It's funny what you find we you start looking on Google Earth. You can find some exciting and strange things. While researching something else, I was looking on Google Earth around Boys Ranch Road and the Floating Mesa, I scanned over a really interesting piece of land. It was filled...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo City Transit to resume fare collection next month
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Following more than two years of free bus service, Amarillo City Transit (ACT) will resume fare collection on Oct. 1. Fares will return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic rates, city officials said in a Tuesday press release. “We understand the economic hardship COVID-19 caused and that our...
This Crazy Permanent Jewelry Trend Is Actually Here In Amarillo
Let's pretend that you have some major life event happening, or that you're lucky enough to have someone in your life that you want to share something with forever. At the same time, the thought of getting a tattoo to signify the eternal importance of whatever it is your celebrating makes you nervous.
What caused Amarillo’s sudden increase in gas prices?
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to GasBuddy, the average Amarillo gas price went up by more than 24 cents in the past week, but other regions are not seeing the same type of increase. Judy Stark, the president of the Panhandle Producers & Royalty Owners Association (PPROA), said there are likely several reasons for the […]
Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade presented Saturday
The full livestream of the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade can be viewed below: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Organizers published the schedule and route for the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade, planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. in Downtown Amarillo. According to information from the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo website, the parade route will track […]
