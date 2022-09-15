New Haven hip hop scene stalwart DJ Mo Niklz is well known across the city, state, and country as a purveyor of hot beats, but in recent years he has become nearly as well known for his half sours, pickled pineapple, and yes, even beets. Seen most often on New Haven stages spinning tunes with accompanying video at dance parties and providing the sounds at live shows behind artists such as Ceschi Ramos and Sketch Tha Cataclysm, Niklz has added a new business venture to the mix: Mo Piklz. The pickled items began as merch being sold at live shows, have become a welcome addition to local farmer’s markets and other events, and are appearing next at the New Haven PRIDE celebration on the Green this Saturday, Sept. 17.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO