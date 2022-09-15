ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

New Haven Independent

DJ Mo Niklz Adds Mo Piklz To The Mix

New Haven hip hop scene stalwart DJ Mo Niklz is well known across the city, state, and country as a purveyor of hot beats, but in recent years he has become nearly as well known for his half sours, pickled pineapple, and yes, even beets. Seen most often on New Haven stages spinning tunes with accompanying video at dance parties and providing the sounds at live shows behind artists such as Ceschi Ramos and Sketch Tha Cataclysm, Niklz has added a new business venture to the mix: Mo Piklz. The pickled items began as merch being sold at live shows, have become a welcome addition to local farmer’s markets and other events, and are appearing next at the New Haven PRIDE celebration on the Green this Saturday, Sept. 17.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Ribbon Cut On Health College’s New Home

Hundreds of alumni, students and community members gathered on Southern Connecticut State University’s (SCSU) campus to tour a brand new building devoted to healthcare and human services studies — and designed to strengthen a suffering sector of the state’s workforce. While SCSU’s College of Health and Human...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Inaugural ​“Gather” Fest Set For Sunday

Gather New Haven — the organization that grew out of a merger of the Land Trust and New Haven Farms — is inviting the community to a first annual ​“family-friendly” festival Sunday aimed at ​“celebrating community, health, wellness, and connections with nature.”. The...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

From Brown To Beech, 2‑Family Homes OK’d

Three different vacant lots in Wooster Square, West River, and Upper State Street should soon sprout new two-family houses, thanks to approvals granted by the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA). Local zoners took those votes Tuesday night during the land use board’s latest regular monthly meeting, which was held online...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Things To Do In Seymour

SEYMOUR — The following information was posted to the Seymour First Selectwoman’s Facebook page on Sept. 15. CHECK THE ORIGINAL POST FOR UPDATES. 52nd annual Pumpkin Festival from 10:00 am — 5:00 pm at French Park. Please be aware if you live in this area and are traveling on Rt 67 from Skokorate to Stop & Shop, the motor vehicle and foot traffic will be heavy. Please leave ample time for traveling. There will be spots for parking for the event.
SEYMOUR, CT
New Haven Independent

Seramonte Tenants Heard; Decision Delayed

Hamden’s Fair Rent Commission arose from the dead — and heard from tenants facing rent increases of up to 75 percent at a pothole-laden apartment complex. The newly reconstituted commission held its first meeting in four years Thursday night, over Zoom. The first order of business was hearing...
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

On 25th Trip To Mauro-Sheridan, Retired Judge Leads Students In ​“Constitution” Creation

Retired Superior Court Judge Angela Robinson ordered seventh and eighth-grade students at Mauro-Sheridan Interdistrict Magnet School Thursday to chase their dreams. Robinson handed down that ruling during her 25th annual guest visit at the school, this year to honor Constitution Day. She started visiting the school while a practicing civil law lawyer, then as a New Haven District state superior court judge, and now as a law professor.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

2 Teens Arrested in Hamden Carjacking, Shooting

Two 16-year-olds from New Haven and West Haven have been hit with criminal charges after allegedly shooting a 46-year-old man and stealing his car back in July. The Hamden Police Department arrested the two teens Wednesday in connection with the July 21 armed robbery, during which cops said a pair of suspects approached an older man, demanded he turn over his vehicle at gunpoint, then shot him in the groin before taking off in his car, Hamden police announced Thursday.
New Haven Independent

Cox’s Lawyers: Suit Ready To File

Richard ​“Randy” Cox’s lawyers and family put the Elicker Administration on notice that, within the next seven to 10 days, they plan to file a lawsuit in federal court alleging that the city violated the paralyzed 36-year-old New Havener’s civil rights. They delivered that message...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Visiting Sculptor Lukman Alade Fakeye Goes With The Grain

Lukman Alade Fakeye set up his tools and a block of African mahogany wood in a large workspace on an upper floor of the Sculpture Department of Yale’s School of Art. It was the first day of a week-long residency as the School of Art’s Fall 2022 Hayden Visiting Artist, during which time he would be creating a new sculpture and speaking with classes and individual students. Fakeye is in the sixth generation of his family’s lineage of Yorùbá woodcarvers, working within a larger tradition that extends back hundreds of years.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Bieweekly Meetup Transforms Book Trader Into Parisian Cafe

“J’étudiais à Paris quand le Covid a commencé,” Genevieve Richardson was telling Larry Hall about her last visit to France. Genevieve made the remark (translation: ​“I was studying in Paris when Covid hit”) while eating a decidedly non-French chocolate chip cookie on a warm September morning as she sat on the patio of New Haven’s Book Trader Café on Chapel Street.
NEW HAVEN, CT

