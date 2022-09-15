Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Stevens Point man arrested for the overdose death of a Rhinelander woman
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - A Stevens Point man was sentenced in Oneida County Court for first degree reckless homicide by delivering drugs. Dalton Kampf, 26, was arrested back in February 2020. Along with the homicide charge, he also was sentenced for posessing heroin with intent. Kampf plead guilty in a plea...
WJFW-TV
Judge moves forward on cold case 1985
WOOD COUNTY (WJFW) - A judge has agreed to move forward with a cold case in Wood County. Donald Maier, 60, is charged with first degree murder for the murder of Benny Scruggs from 1985. Maier appeared by video Monday from the Racine Correctional Institution. Maier is currently serving a...
WJFW-TV
Bond set at $500,000 for the man accused in fatal Lincoln Co. crash
MERRILL (WJFW) - The Merrill man who is accused of killing an eight-year-old boy in a fatal crash over the weekend was in court today for his initial appearance. John Lahti, 41, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and causing injury while operating while under the influence.
WJFW-TV
Car crash suspect captured in Marathon County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WJFW) - A man responsible for a high speed chase Friday is in custody. The chase began in Chippewa County and ended in Marathon County, when the driver, Chad Myszka, 20, crashed his vehicle along Hwy. 29. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and both Myszka and...
WJFW-TV
Deer carcass dumpster available in Portage Co.
STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - The Portage County Solid Waste Transfer Facility and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), are providing residents a free and disposable option to get rid of deer carcasses. The dedicated dumpster will be onsite through Jan. 31, 2023. The waste facility will also offer a...
WJFW-TV
Stevens Point holds anaphylaxis training course to help raise awareness
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WJFW) - Anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction requires immediate medical attention. At the Stevens Point Fire Department, they held an hour class to inform people of the danger. "It happens very quickly a lot of time patients do not know what’s going to happen you can be allergic to anything at any time," said Dr. Lenard Markman.
