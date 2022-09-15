ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Drag Rides The Edge For Pride Week

By Brian Slattery
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r3seZ_0hwYJFNW00
Brian Slattery Photo Iridessa Søul LaFlare performs for PRIDE.

Host Maddelynn Hatter broke in the crowd at Gotham Citi Cafe on Orange Street Wednesday night by establishing a few guidelines regarding drag shows.

“If you ever know any drag queens, you know the most important rule — other than to be able to paint your face — is to be kind,” she said. ​“All of the queens have passed the test. They are very kind. Which is good, because I am an awful person.”

That remark — telling people to take things seriously by not taking them seriously — set the tone for Drag on the Edge, an event in Ninth Square that was part of the New Haven Pride Center’s ongoing week-long PRIDE New Haven. PRIDE began on Monday with a flag-raising ceremony on the Green and will culminate with the day-long PRIDEfest, full of family activities, live music, drag performances, street artists, food vendors, and more. (See a full schedule here.)

Drag on the Edge’s place in the middle of the calendar in some ways was no accident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CYMUF_0hwYJFNW00
Brian Slattery Photos The queens.

“Drag is important for a lot of reasons,” said Patrick Dunn, the New Haven Pride Center’s executive director. ​“Every community — minority, majority, doesn’t matter, historic or present day — has an art form that embodies their community and represents their community.”

For Dunn, who is a drag artist and consumer of drag as a queer person, ​“drag is one of those art forms that is quintessentially queer, and is subversive like queer culture is, challenges norms like queer people have to every day,” he said. ​“It plays in gender, it plays in different ways of existing and presenting yourself, and at the same time, it also is an art that requires you to be good at putting on makeup, styling wigs, sewing costumes, mixing music, making music videos — all of these different art forms come together in the same thing. So to me the art of drag is the defining art of the queer community. So, having it be a centerpiece to anything queer is important because it is our art form. But also, as an artist, it challenges me to think about existence in so many other ways.”

“I think everyone should do drag once in their life,” he added. ​“Straight or gay, doesn’t matter. Because being a drag artist has made me a better feminist, has made me a better rights activist. It has made me better understand so many aspects of queer community. It has made me better at talking to anyone and being around anyone.”

He has noticed that, when he is fully dressed as a woman, ​“people treat me completely differently. And it’s wild.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YHzt7_0hwYJFNW00
Chai.

Dunn programmed Drag on the Edge to be true to its name. It’s ​“edgier drag, more expensive drag,” he said. The artists lined up to do it, ​“do it because we love it. There’s nights I could be wearing $2,000 worth of costuming, makeup and jewelry. Nobody has any idea, and we’re not getting paid anything close to that. And I have two or three more looks to wear. There’s so much love and passion that goes into the art of drag.”

Drag also brings out a fundamental idea that one’s clothes are always a costume, whether it’s a dress and stiletto heels, a business suit, or a T‑shirt and shorts. ​“RuPaul says you’re born naked and the rest is drag,” Dunn said. ​“You’re always presenting yourself in a way to the world, and your drag may be ​‘cis man,’ but that doesn’t mean it’s not a form of drag — and there’s probably a drag king out there wearing that outfit,” he said with a laugh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODGn2_0hwYJFNW00
Rory Roux Lay.

With fleet, hilarious hosting by Maddelynn Hatter (“I’m an idiot and slightly offensive, but I’m desperately beautiful,” she said by way of introduction), a parade of queens — Chai, Midnight, Ambrosia Black, Ill Ell, Paxx Headroom, Iridessa Søul LaFlare, Rory Roux Lay, Ram Shackle, Giri Spades, and Glass Staine — made it happen at Gotham Citi Cafe. Midnight whipped up the crowd with an athletic performance including jumps and splits. Rory Roux Lay got people to give her money almost by sheer presence alone, her snake prop a harbinger for the sinuous performance that followed. Ram Shackle delivered a wardrobe change that was part striptease, part aerobics workout. Paxx Headroom gave off the ferocious energy of a caged animal. Ambrosia Black, arriving onstage first in a motorcycle helmet, had the sleek, confident moves of a gymnast. Iridessa Søul LaFlare stripped off her astronaut suit to reveal the truly otherworldly alien within.

Drag on the Edge, for Dunn, was ​“about celebrating the vast diversity of drag as an art form,” he said. ​“In many different platforms — particularly the larger platforms, such as RuPaul’s Drag Race — you really see one style, or one type of drag. Even the people who are on the edge of that are still very much in that box. Tonight is about taking the box, putting it in the garbage can, and setting it on fire. What people create on the stage tonight is going to be edgy and different and out there, different types of drag that you might not see on any other stage in Connecticut.… It’s about bringing in these artists who don’t feel part of Pride because what they do is too sexual, too out there, too edgy, and making sure that, one, they’re a part of Pride, and two, they’re celebrated.”

Dunn is also celebrating PRIDEfest’s full return to New Haven’s downtown since before the pandemic. In 2020 the festival was almost all virtual, with a few events held at the North Haven Fairgrounds, ​“because it’s super-big and open,” Dunn said. ​“We were full steam last year” in scheduling live events, Dunn said, but they remained North Haven Fairgrounds for the same reason, and ended up moving the festival a month later to wait for a spike in Covid cases to subside. This year, events during the week are scheduled at venues all over downtown New Haven, and Saturday’s PRIDEfest will happen on the New Haven Green from noon to 7 p.m. — for the first time since 2004.

“Some of the reasons we took a leap of faith this year was because next year is our 25th anniversary, and we knew we want to be on the Green for the 25th, so … let’s do the first year, where there might be some hiccups, trial and error, major mistakes” — Dunn said with a hearty laugh — ​“the year before the anniversary.” Preparing for the Green this year has involved everything from pricing out the cost of port-a-johns to navigating with various city departments how to throw a major even in the middle of town.

“I will say the city has been an awesome partner,” Dunn said. ​“All the departments have been super-supportive and super-responsive,” especially the parks department, in helping the New Haven Pride Center bring its plans to fruition. ​“They want to help. They want to figure it out. They want to help you make it happen.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yEttG_0hwYJFNW00
Paxx Headroom.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ieecH_0hwYJFNW00
Giri Spades.

Giri Spades gave an emotional, empathetic, and in the end cathartic performance, a story of liberation that ended with the performer casting off a false mask. Glass Staine mixed female and male in rough, heady fashion. Chai literally threw off sparks with a power tool ground against a steel belt, drawing the biggest cheers of the night from a rowdy, robust crowd that cheered for everyone and littered the stage and the performers again and again with money. Ill Ell finished up the performances with a slasher-inspired routine, complete with stage blood and a plate full of (presumably) fake but real-enough-looking intestines.

“Do you love me?” Hatter asked at the end of the performances. The crowd roared. Hatter gave a hearty laugh. ​“I’m so stupid,” she joked. But the affection, for her and for the night overall, was completely genuine.

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Independent

DJ Mo Niklz Adds Mo Piklz To The Mix

New Haven hip hop scene stalwart DJ Mo Niklz is well known across the city, state, and country as a purveyor of hot beats, but in recent years he has become nearly as well known for his half sours, pickled pineapple, and yes, even beets. Seen most often on New Haven stages spinning tunes with accompanying video at dance parties and providing the sounds at live shows behind artists such as Ceschi Ramos and Sketch Tha Cataclysm, Niklz has added a new business venture to the mix: Mo Piklz. The pickled items began as merch being sold at live shows, have become a welcome addition to local farmer’s markets and other events, and are appearing next at the New Haven PRIDE celebration on the Green this Saturday, Sept. 17.
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Photos: Beardsley Zoo lights up with lantern festival

The Beardsley Zoo was lit up Thursday with bright lights in its first “Glow Wild” lantern festival in honor of its 100th birthday. The event will be held going forward from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until Nov. 27. Tickets should be purchased in advance at beardsleyzoo.org, with reservations given in half hour increments. A small number of tickets may be available at the door, depending upon zoo capacity.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
i95 ROCK

Legendary Connecticut Promoter Jim Koplik Calls Woodstock ’99 ‘Horror Show’

Jim Koplik is a legendary concert promoter, and a household name in CT. Koplik has produced shows for the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Pearl Jam, and everyone in between. Koplik is currently promoting his Sound on Sound music festival coming to Bridgeport, CT on September 24 and 25 of 2022. Our colleague Large Dave pulled a few strings and asked Koplik to join the Ethan and Lou Show on I-95, and he obliged on Thursday (9/14/22).
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
New Haven, CT
Society
State
Connecticut State
New Haven Independent

Things To Do In Seymour

SEYMOUR — The following information was posted to the Seymour First Selectwoman’s Facebook page on Sept. 15. CHECK THE ORIGINAL POST FOR UPDATES. 52nd annual Pumpkin Festival from 10:00 am — 5:00 pm at French Park. Please be aware if you live in this area and are traveling on Rt 67 from Skokorate to Stop & Shop, the motor vehicle and foot traffic will be heavy. Please leave ample time for traveling. There will be spots for parking for the event.
SEYMOUR, CT
101.5 WPDH

2 Legendary Classic Rock Bands Playing in Dutchess County this Week

I’m a baby boomer. That’s right, I’m part of that generation. Say what you will about us, you have to admit some really great bands came out of the baby boomer era. The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, The Who… should I keep on going? That list could go on forever. Another thing about us baby boomers is that we’re resilient, we still love our music, and an awful lot of our favorite musicians are still out there making music.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
New Haven Independent

Visiting Sculptor Lukman Alade Fakeye Goes With The Grain

Lukman Alade Fakeye set up his tools and a block of African mahogany wood in a large workspace on an upper floor of the Sculpture Department of Yale’s School of Art. It was the first day of a week-long residency as the School of Art’s Fall 2022 Hayden Visiting Artist, during which time he would be creating a new sculpture and speaking with classes and individual students. Fakeye is in the sixth generation of his family’s lineage of Yorùbá woodcarvers, working within a larger tradition that extends back hundreds of years.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
WTNH.com

Music in CT: Styx, Alice Cooper to take the stage

Conn. (WTNH) — This week is all about rock & roll as the legends of Styx and Alice Cooper take the stage in Connecticut. See the full list of artists rockin’ out across the state this week below:. Monday, September 12 — Sunday, September 18. Outlaw Festival...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Queens#Drag Race#Local Life#Art#Localevent#Parade#Racism#Festival#Gotham Citi Cafe#Pridefest#Edge
New Haven Independent

Zoners OK 3 New Restaurants

Make way for gelato and cocktails on Wooster Street, empanadas on Spring Street, and truffles and cheeses and Neapolitan-style dishes near Broadway. Those culinary ventures are each one big step closer to coming New Haven’s way, after winning requested land-use relief from the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA). The...
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Spotted Over Bethel

Some call them UFO's (Unidentified Flying Objects), others refer to them as UAP's (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon), whichever you choose, I believe this qualifies. The following video was sent to me by a close, personal friend who lives in Bethel, CT. We will call that friend "Matt." Matt's son Nick is the person who shot the video, and he can be heard commenting on it. I was told the footage was captured on September 7th 2022 at 6:23 pm.
BETHEL, CT
Daily Voice

Celebrity Chef To Open Restaurant In White Plains

Celebrity chef David Burke, known for his award-winning restaurants and stints on TV's "Top Chef," is opening his first Westchester County restaurant. Burke is planning to open the second Red Horse restaurant, with the first being in Rumson, New Jersey, early next year in the Opus Westchester in White Plains, the chef said.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
New Haven Independent

Owls, Falcons Make New Friends

The parks department’s Martin Torresquintero sent in these photos and this write-up about New Haven’s annual Migration Festival, which took place at Lighthouse Point Park Sunday. Despite the less-than-ideal wind and weather conditions for migrating birds and hawk watching, several species of raptor, dragonflies, and butterflies were observed...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Semi Semi-Dikoko, 69

Semi Semi-Dikoko, son of the late Jean Esaie Dikoko and Dorcas Wumba-Di-Mazimi, was born on July 27, 1953, in Sonabata Missionary Hospital in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He attended primary and secondary school at Athénée Royal de Kalina and graduated from Université Lovanium and Polytechnic Institute of New York University.
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

I Never Knew Cheshire is ‘The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut’

Maybe you're more observant than I am, but I had absolutely no idea that Cheshire is known as "The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut." I have noticed an abundance of greenhouses and the beautiful landscaping at Viron Rondo Osteria along Highland Avenue/Rt. 10, and it turns out I wasn't too far away from the motherland of Connecticut annuals and perennials.
CHESHIRE, CT
yeahthatskosher.com

New Kosher Dairy Restaurant & Pizzeria in New Haven, CT: Ricotta Pizza & Bakery

Joining a small but growing contingency of kosher restaurants in New Haven, CT is Ricotta Pizza & Bakery, a new kosher CY dairy restaurant & pizzeria with a variety of eats. Menu items at Ricotta feature an array of traditional pizza pies, including, of course, a ricotta-topped variety, bagels with spreads, salads such as caesar and greek, soup, hummus, fries, and more.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy