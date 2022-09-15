ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the new King will be doing in days before Queen's funeral

By UK Newsroom
 2 days ago

The King will have a busy few days ahead of his mother’s funeral including a trip to Wales and hosting a state event at Buckingham Palace.

On Friday, Charles and the Queen Consort will travel to Wales by helicopter where they will attend a service of prayer and reflection at Llandaff Cathedral.

The couple will then go to the Welsh Parliament where they will receive condolences and meet members of the Senedd.

From there they will travel to Cardiff Castle where Charles will hold a private audience with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford and the presiding officer, before attending a reception hosted by the Welsh Government.

A spokesman for the King said the couple hope to meet members of the public throughout their visit to Wales.

When he returns to Buckingham Palace, the King will host faith leaders in the Bow Room before travelling to the Palace of Westminster where he will mount a vigil at the Queen’s coffin with his brothers and sister.

On Saturday, Charles will meet the Chiefs of Staff at Buckingham Palace before visiting police headquarters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OaJiE_0hwYJ4km00
King Charles III and other members of the royal family hold a vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

The King’s spokesman said his aim is to thank representatives from all the emergency services involved in the planning and delivery of the events during this period.

Later, Charles and Camilla will attend a lunch for governors general, and then the King will meet Realm prime ministers at Buckingham Palace.

On Sunday, the King and Queen Consort will host heads of state and official overseas guests at the palace in what the King’s spokesman described as an “official state event”.

