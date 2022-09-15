ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House pledges new military aid package for Ukraine 'very, very soon' that will put the total over $14B - as John Kirby says China hasn't done 'anything overt' to aid Russia's war effort and Putin meets Xi to laud Beijing's 'balanced position'

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.S. Political Editor For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The White House is preparing to announce yet another military aid package for Ukraine as its military continues to make territorial gains in its effort to seize back territory from Russia in its northeast and south.

The package, the 21st tranche of security assistance, will come 'very, very soon,' White House coordinator for strategic communications for national security John Kirby said Thursday.

Although the Pentagon has yet to announce details, he indicated the package would include more of the long-range artillery and rocket systems that have allowed Ukraine to strike Russia behind its own lines, to devastating effect.

'I think you'll see that very, very soon,' Kirby told CNN Thursday.

'I think you'll see that it's very consistent with the kinds of capabilities that we've provided to Ukraine in the past, and the recent past, as they have fought in the Donbas and in the south. Systems, like the advanced rocket systems, howitzers in artillery systems that allow them to establish some range and some distance so that they can actually affect the Russians behind their own defensive lines. And I think you'll see the package forthcoming will be consistent with those same capabilities,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PrkuN_0hwYIvyT00
The U.S. is preparing to announce its latest security package for Ukraine 'very, very soon,' the White House said. It is expected to include long rage weapons like the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), which Ukraine has used with success

Although the Pentagon is not yet sharing the size of the package, the last one came in at nearly $3 billion, for a total of $13.5 billion since 2021.

Kirby spoke on a day Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan.

The two last met shortly before Putin launched his brutal invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. has pressed China not to break U.S. and international sanctions on Russia, and Kirby, who sits on the National Security Council, said China had not done anything 'overt' to support Russia.

'We haven't seen the Chinese do anything overtly to support the effort by Mr. Putin in inside Ukraine,' Kirby said.

Russia has turned to North Korea and Iran for munitions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V4Aa4_0hwYIvyT00
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the de-occupied city of Izyum, Kharkiv region in Ukraine on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The U.S. is readying a 21st security package as it seeks to repel Russia from more territory
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16RJym_0hwYIvyT00
Ukraine has been pleading for more weapons to continue to retake its territory
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXUy2_0hwYIvyT00
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets praised China for its 'balanced' approach. He met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CH595_0hwYIvyT00
China and Russia have drawn closer in recent years

'They clearly have chosen not to condemn that that war in Ukraine. But we also haven't seen, importantly, we haven't seen them violate the sanctions or in any other way provide direct material assistance to Mr. Putin.'

'Mr. Putin is very much under strain and stress in Ukraine. His army is not doing well, and I think it certainly behooves the Kremlin to want to cozy up to Beijing with respect to what's going on there. But it remains to be seen how much President Xi's going to be committed to actually doing anything that will materially,' he said.

Speaking of China, Kirby said: 'They haven't weighed in to violate the sanctions and they haven't needed to materially support Mr. Putin again,' although he said it wasn't the time for anyone to be 'on the sidelines.'

Xi left China for the first time since the pandemic hit to meet Putin in Samarkand for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Putin praised China, which has refused to condemn the war and hasn't even referred to it as cross-border invasion.

'We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis,' said Putin.

He also offered support to China on its position on Taiwan. China undertook a series of military drills and gestures the U.S. called provocative after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan this summer.

'We intend to firmly adhere to the principle of 'One China',' said Putin. 'We condemn provocations by the United States and their satellites in the Taiwan Strait,' he said.

'China is willing to make efforts with Russia to assume the role of great powers, and play a guiding role to inject stability and positive energy into a world rocked by social turmoil,' Xi told his counterpart.

Comments / 10

Randy Potter
1d ago

that's ok biden we americans might be able to hold off another month but you just keep taking care of another country that's not there when do you. think your gonna do your job here let me remind ya this u s a joe wtf are you doing

Reply(1)
7
Nelson
2d ago

Awful- get America straight first. Plenty of vets we could take off the street for that scratch.

Reply(1)
7
Related
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Orders Lockdown As North Korea Sees Suspected COVID-19 Cases Week After Declaring 'Shining Victory'

Just a week into declaring a "shining victory" on COVID-19, Kim Jong-un's isolated nation said it detected four fever cases in its border region with China. What Happened: North Korean health workers were testing the samples taken from people in the Ryanggang Province who exhibited fevers to confirm if they were suffering from a "malignant virus," the state news agency KCNA reported.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Ukraine War#Foreign Policy#The White House#Pentagon#Cnn#Russians#Chinese#Uzbekista
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Country
China
The Independent

Tucker Carlson guest claims Ukraine near defeat – despite stunning successes against Russian invaders

A Tucker Carlson guest claimed that Ukraine was nearing defeat, despite the country staging a massive counteroffensive that has liberated large swathes of the country from Russian control.Carlson’s top expert on the war, retired Colonel Douglas MacGregor, told viewers of the right-wing Fox News show that “this war may be over soon.:”“Right now things are going very, very badly,” for Ukraine he said on Friday night’s show, calling them “desperate.”And Col MacGregor, a former adviser to the Secretary of Defense in the Trump administration, even added that “They’re losing once again just south of Kharkiv.”Reports from Ukraine state that...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

602K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy