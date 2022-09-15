White House pledges new military aid package for Ukraine 'very, very soon' that will put the total over $14B - as John Kirby says China hasn't done 'anything overt' to aid Russia's war effort and Putin meets Xi to laud Beijing's 'balanced position'

The White House is preparing to announce yet another military aid package for Ukraine as its military continues to make territorial gains in its effort to seize back territory from Russia in its northeast and south.

The package, the 21st tranche of security assistance, will come 'very, very soon,' White House coordinator for strategic communications for national security John Kirby said Thursday.

Although the Pentagon has yet to announce details, he indicated the package would include more of the long-range artillery and rocket systems that have allowed Ukraine to strike Russia behind its own lines, to devastating effect.

'I think you'll see that very, very soon,' Kirby told CNN Thursday.

'I think you'll see that it's very consistent with the kinds of capabilities that we've provided to Ukraine in the past, and the recent past, as they have fought in the Donbas and in the south. Systems, like the advanced rocket systems, howitzers in artillery systems that allow them to establish some range and some distance so that they can actually affect the Russians behind their own defensive lines. And I think you'll see the package forthcoming will be consistent with those same capabilities,' he said.

The U.S. is preparing to announce its latest security package for Ukraine 'very, very soon,' the White House said. It is expected to include long rage weapons like the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), which Ukraine has used with success

Although the Pentagon is not yet sharing the size of the package, the last one came in at nearly $3 billion, for a total of $13.5 billion since 2021.

Kirby spoke on a day Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan.

The two last met shortly before Putin launched his brutal invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. has pressed China not to break U.S. and international sanctions on Russia, and Kirby, who sits on the National Security Council, said China had not done anything 'overt' to support Russia.

'We haven't seen the Chinese do anything overtly to support the effort by Mr. Putin in inside Ukraine,' Kirby said.

Russia has turned to North Korea and Iran for munitions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the de-occupied city of Izyum, Kharkiv region in Ukraine on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The U.S. is readying a 21st security package as it seeks to repel Russia from more territory

Ukraine has been pleading for more weapons to continue to retake its territory

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets praised China for its 'balanced' approach. He met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan Thursday

China and Russia have drawn closer in recent years

'They clearly have chosen not to condemn that that war in Ukraine. But we also haven't seen, importantly, we haven't seen them violate the sanctions or in any other way provide direct material assistance to Mr. Putin.'

'Mr. Putin is very much under strain and stress in Ukraine. His army is not doing well, and I think it certainly behooves the Kremlin to want to cozy up to Beijing with respect to what's going on there. But it remains to be seen how much President Xi's going to be committed to actually doing anything that will materially,' he said.

Speaking of China, Kirby said: 'They haven't weighed in to violate the sanctions and they haven't needed to materially support Mr. Putin again,' although he said it wasn't the time for anyone to be 'on the sidelines.'

Xi left China for the first time since the pandemic hit to meet Putin in Samarkand for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Putin praised China, which has refused to condemn the war and hasn't even referred to it as cross-border invasion.

'We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis,' said Putin.

He also offered support to China on its position on Taiwan. China undertook a series of military drills and gestures the U.S. called provocative after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan this summer.

'We intend to firmly adhere to the principle of 'One China',' said Putin. 'We condemn provocations by the United States and their satellites in the Taiwan Strait,' he said.

'China is willing to make efforts with Russia to assume the role of great powers, and play a guiding role to inject stability and positive energy into a world rocked by social turmoil,' Xi told his counterpart.