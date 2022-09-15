ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William Leads Queen Elizabeth II’s Vigil in Military Attire with Prince Harry at Westminster Hall

Prince William joined his brother Prince Harry to stand guard around Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin today. The vigil was held at Westminster Hall in London and marked a rare moment when all eight of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren were reunited. Following the royal tradition, Kate Middleton’s husband wore the royal navy military attire. The uniform features dark navy pants and a matching jacket, with a blue sash, badges, and gold buttons. Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Viscount Severn James, Lady Louise Windsor and Peter Phillips were also part of the ceremony. The eldest child of Charles and the late Princess Diana has...
Architectural Digest

5 Things to Know About Prince William and Kate Middleton’s New Home

After having apartment 1A of Kensington Palace as their primary residence for many years, Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving out of London for a quieter life in Windsor Home Park. The couple and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, will now reside in Adelaide Cottage, which sits on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the queen has been living full-time since March 2020. The new home will be a big change for the family members, who are used to their 20-room residence in Kensington. The comparatively quaint home has four bedrooms, and the family has announced that they will not have live-in help. But what the home may lack in size, it makes up for in charm and history. Below are five fast facts you should know about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s new pad.
TODAY.com

Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle follow the queen’s coffin in solemn procession to Westminster Hall

Camilla, Queen Consort, was joined by Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in vehicles following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday. Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, also rode in a vehicle in the procession including the queen consort and duchesses. Their car followed behind the queen's coffin as it headed to Westminster Hall to begin lying in state in London.
E! News

Why Kate Middleton Didn't Travel With Prince William to Be By Queen Elizabeth II's Side

Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life. Despite the tragic circumstances, Kate Middleton is trying to give her children a normal first day. While many senior members of the royal family, including Prince William, traveled to Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral Estate in Scotland, where she passed away on Sept. 8 at age 96, the Duchess of Cambridge remained in Windsor amid her children's first day of school.
The List

Prince William Gets Emotional While Talking To Mourners About Princess Diana

Unsurprisingly, given they lost their mother incredibly young, royal experts confirmed Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be especially hard on William, Prince of Wales, and Harry, Duke of Sussex since the event will undoubtedly dredge up old memories. Making matters worse, Balmoral Castle, where Her Majesty passed away, was also where the future king learned Princess Diana had died. According to People, during a 2021 royal tour, the Prince of Wales revealed it was his "saddest memory."
Harper's Bazaar

St George’s Chapel: the final resting place of the Queen

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Queen will be buried at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. On Monday, State Hearse will travel from her funeral in Westminster Abbey to Windsor, arriving at the chapel for a committal service via the Long Walk, the majestic tree-lined avenue that leads to the castle.
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reunite With Prince William & Kate In 1st Photos As They Mourn Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted reuniting with Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday (September 10) outside of Windsor Castle. The foursome greeted onlookers as they viewed tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II. In a statement from Buckingham Palace, a royal spokesperson said William, who is now called the Prince of Wales, “invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the Princess of Wales” for the walkabout.
ETOnline.com

Prince William, Kate Middleton View Memorial Flowers in First Solo Outing as Prince and Princess of Wales

Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out on Thursday to view floral bouquets, balloons, and tributes of all sorts left by members of the public at Sandringham in Norfolk, England, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The outing marked the couple's first solo appearance since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales, a title given to William by his father, King Charles II, after Her Majesty died on Sept. 8.
Harper's Bazaar

The Secret Meaning Behind the Flowers Placed on Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is currently lying in state at Westminster Hall in London, where it will remain until her funeral on Monday. The coffin—which made its way through Scotland and Edinburgh before heading to Buckingham Palace a final time—has been adorned with multiple floral tributes since her death on September 8.
