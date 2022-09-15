Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth’s Damning Comment About Meghan Markle Attending Prince Philip’s Funeral Will ‘Never Be Discussed’ Claims Royal Author
According to royal author Tom Bower, Queen Elizabeth made a damning comment about Meghan Markle ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral.
Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth II’s Classic Pearl Necklace at Buckingham Palace Lunch With Prince William
Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William sat down for lunch held for the governor-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace today in London. The couple honored traditional mourning dress and continued to wear all black. Many members of the royal family joined the pair for the meal, including Queen Consort Camilla.
Kate Middleton Wears Black Midi Dress & Pumps That Honor Somber Dressing Traditions for Floral Tribute in Queen Elizabeth’s Memory
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and her husband, Prince William, arrived at Windsor Castle today to pay their respects for the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II. Dressed in black and blue, the couple attended alongside Prince Harry and Meghan, Markle, Duchess of Sussex. Middleton wore an A-line mock neck black...
Prince William Leads Queen Elizabeth II’s Vigil in Military Attire with Prince Harry at Westminster Hall
Prince William joined his brother Prince Harry to stand guard around Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin today. The vigil was held at Westminster Hall in London and marked a rare moment when all eight of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren were reunited. Following the royal tradition, Kate Middleton’s husband wore the royal navy military attire. The uniform features dark navy pants and a matching jacket, with a blue sash, badges, and gold buttons. Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Viscount Severn James, Lady Louise Windsor and Peter Phillips were also part of the ceremony. The eldest child of Charles and the late Princess Diana has...
King Charles III awaits Queen Elizabeth II's casket with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III waited for Queen Elizabeth II's casket to arrive at Buckingham Palace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle directly behind him on a staircase Tuesday evening in London. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the palace shortly before the queen's casket, and only after it made...
5 Things to Know About Prince William and Kate Middleton’s New Home
After having apartment 1A of Kensington Palace as their primary residence for many years, Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving out of London for a quieter life in Windsor Home Park. The couple and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, will now reside in Adelaide Cottage, which sits on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the queen has been living full-time since March 2020. The new home will be a big change for the family members, who are used to their 20-room residence in Kensington. The comparatively quaint home has four bedrooms, and the family has announced that they will not have live-in help. But what the home may lack in size, it makes up for in charm and history. Below are five fast facts you should know about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s new pad.
International Business Times
Prince Harry 'Saddened' He Can't Wear Military Uniform To Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: Report
Prince Harry has been dealt another blow following Queen Elizabeth II's death as royal protocol will not allow him to dress in military uniform to pay his respects to his late grandmother, according to reports. Buckingham Palace confirmed Monday that only working members of the royal family who hold military...
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton join royal mourners in Westminster Hall for Queen’s service
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton joined other members of the royal family as they mourned Queen Elizabeth II. The late monarch is lying-in-state in Westminster Hall, having left Buckingham Palace for the final time on Wednesday afternoon. King Charles III and his siblings, alongside Prince Harry and Prince William, walked...
Kate Middleton and Prince Harry Say Windsor Castle is Different Without Queen Elizabeth
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death during a Sept. 10 walkabout, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton remarked how Windsor Castle feels different without the monarch there.
TODAY.com
Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle follow the queen’s coffin in solemn procession to Westminster Hall
Camilla, Queen Consort, was joined by Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in vehicles following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday. Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, also rode in a vehicle in the procession including the queen consort and duchesses. Their car followed behind the queen's coffin as it headed to Westminster Hall to begin lying in state in London.
Why Kate Middleton Didn't Travel With Prince William to Be By Queen Elizabeth II's Side
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life. Despite the tragic circumstances, Kate Middleton is trying to give her children a normal first day. While many senior members of the royal family, including Prince William, traveled to Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral Estate in Scotland, where she passed away on Sept. 8 at age 96, the Duchess of Cambridge remained in Windsor amid her children's first day of school.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘uninvited’ from Buckingham Palace reception for Queen’s funeral
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been uninvited from the grand state reception hosted at Buckingham Palace on the eve of the Queen’s funeral – a development that is said to have left people close to the couple “baffled”. Prince Harry and Meghan were...
How King Charles III and Prince William Will Follow in Queen Elizabeth’s Footsteps, According to a Royal Staffer
Here's how King Charles III and Prince William will maintain traditions from Queen Elizabeth’s reign after her death, according to one former royal staff member.
Prince William Gets Emotional While Talking To Mourners About Princess Diana
Unsurprisingly, given they lost their mother incredibly young, royal experts confirmed Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be especially hard on William, Prince of Wales, and Harry, Duke of Sussex since the event will undoubtedly dredge up old memories. Making matters worse, Balmoral Castle, where Her Majesty passed away, was also where the future king learned Princess Diana had died. According to People, during a 2021 royal tour, the Prince of Wales revealed it was his "saddest memory."
Harper's Bazaar
St George’s Chapel: the final resting place of the Queen
Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Queen will be buried at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. On Monday, State Hearse will travel from her funeral in Westminster Abbey to Windsor, arriving at the chapel for a committal service via the Long Walk, the majestic tree-lined avenue that leads to the castle.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reunite With Prince William & Kate In 1st Photos As They Mourn Queen
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted reuniting with Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday (September 10) outside of Windsor Castle. The foursome greeted onlookers as they viewed tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II. In a statement from Buckingham Palace, a royal spokesperson said William, who is now called the Prince of Wales, “invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the Princess of Wales” for the walkabout.
ETOnline.com
Prince William, Kate Middleton View Memorial Flowers in First Solo Outing as Prince and Princess of Wales
Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out on Thursday to view floral bouquets, balloons, and tributes of all sorts left by members of the public at Sandringham in Norfolk, England, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The outing marked the couple's first solo appearance since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales, a title given to William by his father, King Charles II, after Her Majesty died on Sept. 8.
Queen Consort and Kate, Princess of Wales, leave Buckingham Palace for Queen’s procession
Camilla, the Queen Consort, left Buckingham Palace alongside Kate Middleton after Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was taken away from the grounds. The late monarch is now lying-in-state in Westminster Hall ahead of Monday’s funeral. King Charles III and his siblings, alongside Prince Harry and Prince William, led the...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Share How Their Children Are Doing After the Queen’s Death
Watch: Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Honor Queen With Jewelry at Procession. Prince William and Kate Middleton are helping their three children stay in a "routine" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Prince and Princess of Wales gave an update on how Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7,...
Harper's Bazaar
The Secret Meaning Behind the Flowers Placed on Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is currently lying in state at Westminster Hall in London, where it will remain until her funeral on Monday. The coffin—which made its way through Scotland and Edinburgh before heading to Buckingham Palace a final time—has been adorned with multiple floral tributes since her death on September 8.
