ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 0

Related
97X

Illinois Is In Top 10 Happiest States, Iowa In The Top 20

If you're happy and you know it, clap your hands *clap clap*. Many people consider themselves to be happy. What's not to be happy about? Well, many things but having a positive attitude and looking on the bright side of life can make you happy. But not everyone in each state is as happy as those in others. A new study has been released showing the happiest states and least happy states in America. Spoiler alert: the Quad Cities is pretty happy believe it or not.
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

HEADS UP QUAD CITIES! This Viral Catalytic Converter Post Is FAKE!

Posts circulating in a lot of the Quad Cities swap and selling groups are part of a series of fake posts circulating the country and multiple areas around Iowa. The post, which essentially has the same verbiage in each post, reads something along the lines of "Let's make this dude famous he's cutting catalytic converters in Davenport"
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

You Can Be Literally High In This 420 Friendly Illinois Treehouse Airbnb

Fall is a beautiful season to get out and enjoy the great outdoors and there's a unique place in Illinois where you can do just that. The Enchanted Garden Airbnb is a treehouse in Schaumberg, Illinois, which is only about a half-hour outside of Chicago. And it definitely has the look of an enchanted garden. There's a fire pit, 4 ft. deep hot tub, a Koi pond that has a waterfall going into it, a lot of pretty plants, and more.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
97X

A Quad Cities Bridge Is A Finalist For a National Award

One of our own is competing for a national award to bring home to the Quad Cities. No, it's not a human being but it was built by humans. The new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge is a finalist for a national award. This honor really is a big congratulations to the people who work for both the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Community Education#Dental Work#Medical Services#General Health#Mobile Dental Service#Children Families
97X

Full List Of Your Favorite Pumpkin Patches In The Quad Cities

It's pumpkin pickin' time in the Quad Cities. To make sure you and the family have a place to get your pumpkins and also have some fall family fun, we created a full list of pumpkin patches throughout the Quad Cities and the surrounding area. Fall is in the air...
TRAVEL
97X

Get Down To Blues Fest In The Quad Cities With Tickets On Us

Blues Fest is coming back to town, and we have tickets for you, just enter the contest below!. The Mississippi Valley Blues Society is once again returning with its annual Blues Fest on the banks of the Mississippi River at LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport. Following a successful 2021 Bluesfest,...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

Here’s Where You Should Celebrate Octoberfest in the Quad Cities

Oktoberfest in Munich 2022 will begin on Saturday, September 17 and ends on Monday, October 3. Why "Oktoberfest" happens in "September" is beyond me, but I try not to ask too many questions when it comes to drinking beer. Oktoberfest History. Oktoberfest started in 1810 in Bavaria, Germany, during the...
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
United Way
97X

Iowa Is In The Top 10 States That Vaccinate The Most

Vaccines have been a hot-button topic for some reason. In most recent times, vaccines really came into the forefront with the COVID-19 pandemic, but vaccines have been around for a long time. As you can see, Google Trends shows that the term "vaccine" has really taken off and has been used a lot in recent years.
IOWA STATE
97X

Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin

There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Illinois

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Illinois. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Illinois. So... which Illinois college is number one...
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

Quad Cities Vibe Check: Is Our River City Really That Bad?

You either clicked on this article because you thought the headline was super weird and had no idea what was going on, or you're curious as to what vibes the Quad Cites gives. As someone who lives in the Quad Cities, I'm glad to say it's not that bad. We are actually a pretty cool place, especially if you ignore the bad stuff!
POLITICS
97X

Here Are 20 Signs This Winter is Going to Suck in Iowa & Illinois

In the Midwest, we are no strangers to rough weather. Whether it's 100-degree days with high humidity during the summer months or the deep freeze that comes after a heavy snowstorm, we have to be prepared for everything. Severe storms, derechos, even a haboob? No one can be 100 percent...
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy