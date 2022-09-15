Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Is In Top 10 Happiest States, Iowa In The Top 20
If you're happy and you know it, clap your hands *clap clap*. Many people consider themselves to be happy. What's not to be happy about? Well, many things but having a positive attitude and looking on the bright side of life can make you happy. But not everyone in each state is as happy as those in others. A new study has been released showing the happiest states and least happy states in America. Spoiler alert: the Quad Cities is pretty happy believe it or not.
HEADS UP QUAD CITIES! This Viral Catalytic Converter Post Is FAKE!
Posts circulating in a lot of the Quad Cities swap and selling groups are part of a series of fake posts circulating the country and multiple areas around Iowa. The post, which essentially has the same verbiage in each post, reads something along the lines of "Let's make this dude famous he's cutting catalytic converters in Davenport"
You Can Be Literally High In This 420 Friendly Illinois Treehouse Airbnb
Fall is a beautiful season to get out and enjoy the great outdoors and there's a unique place in Illinois where you can do just that. The Enchanted Garden Airbnb is a treehouse in Schaumberg, Illinois, which is only about a half-hour outside of Chicago. And it definitely has the look of an enchanted garden. There's a fire pit, 4 ft. deep hot tub, a Koi pond that has a waterfall going into it, a lot of pretty plants, and more.
Here Are 10 Of The Best Places To Order Chicken Tenders Outside Of The Quad Cities
There is nothing I love more than a big basket of thick juicy chicken tenders, smothered in that special sauce. I was craving chicken tenders the other day, so up on the Dwyer & Michales Facebook went the question, "Who has the best chicken tenders around the Quad Cities?" Of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Illinois City
If you live in the Quad Cities that means you technically live in two states that are home to high-ranking nuclear targets. Iowa and Illinois are on this list. I know this isn't a super fun topic, but it's interesting to see what the top 15 targeted states are. The...
A Quad Cities Bridge Is A Finalist For a National Award
One of our own is competing for a national award to bring home to the Quad Cities. No, it's not a human being but it was built by humans. The new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge is a finalist for a national award. This honor really is a big congratulations to the people who work for both the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation.
These Mysterious Wrecks Are At The Bottom Of The Deepest Lake In Iowa
The deepest lake in Iowa has some mysteries at the bottom of it. West Lake Okoboji is the deepest natural lake in Iowa, plunging 136 ft. deep. It's a glacial lake that was made by the Wisconsin Glacier 14,000 years ago. But since then, the lake has played host to...
Check Out Some Sweet Rides At The 8th Annual Cruise-In For A Cause
As summer winds down so does the chance for you to get out and enjoy checking out some of the coolest cars in the Quad Cities. This is why Sunday, September 18th, the Cruise-In For A Cause is a great way to get out and enjoy all sorts of cars for a good cause.
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Full List Of Your Favorite Pumpkin Patches In The Quad Cities
It's pumpkin pickin' time in the Quad Cities. To make sure you and the family have a place to get your pumpkins and also have some fall family fun, we created a full list of pumpkin patches throughout the Quad Cities and the surrounding area. Fall is in the air...
Get Down To Blues Fest In The Quad Cities With Tickets On Us
Blues Fest is coming back to town, and we have tickets for you, just enter the contest below!. The Mississippi Valley Blues Society is once again returning with its annual Blues Fest on the banks of the Mississippi River at LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport. Following a successful 2021 Bluesfest,...
Here’s Where You Should Celebrate Octoberfest in the Quad Cities
Oktoberfest in Munich 2022 will begin on Saturday, September 17 and ends on Monday, October 3. Why "Oktoberfest" happens in "September" is beyond me, but I try not to ask too many questions when it comes to drinking beer. Oktoberfest History. Oktoberfest started in 1810 in Bavaria, Germany, during the...
These Viral Maps Show The Truth Behind Many Popular Iowa Stereotypes
Many people only know Iowa as a farm or drive-through state. Many places in the Midwest are seen this way. And while they aren't wrong there is so much more to our states! At least I think there is. A viral Youtube video took a look at maps and statistics...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa Is In The Top 10 States That Vaccinate The Most
Vaccines have been a hot-button topic for some reason. In most recent times, vaccines really came into the forefront with the COVID-19 pandemic, but vaccines have been around for a long time. As you can see, Google Trends shows that the term "vaccine" has really taken off and has been used a lot in recent years.
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin
There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
Iowa Park Listed In Top 10 of America’s Natural Landmarks [PHOTOS]
According to Iowa's News Now, a popular Iowa state park made the Top 10 of a new list of the nation's "favorite natural attractions", and on a list of 250 possible choices, several other Iowa spots made the list. The travel website Aqua Expeditions, a recognized global leader in luxury...
Bat Removal Services Getting More Calls These Days in the Quad Cities
Have you been seeing a lot more bats recently? This is one of those good news/bad news situations. Bats are great at eating all those nasty bugs that fly around you all time. The bad news is, they tend to look for places to live and sometimes that's in your house.
Dwyer & Michaels Halloween Ball Haunting The QC Again In 2022
Fall is here and that means it's time to get ready for the annual Dwyer & Michaels Halloween Costume Ball. If you're not already well aware, every year, we hold the largest Halloween costume party in the Quad Cities and we give away cold hard cash in prizes. Join us...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Illinois
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Illinois. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Illinois. So... which Illinois college is number one...
Quad Cities Vibe Check: Is Our River City Really That Bad?
You either clicked on this article because you thought the headline was super weird and had no idea what was going on, or you're curious as to what vibes the Quad Cites gives. As someone who lives in the Quad Cities, I'm glad to say it's not that bad. We are actually a pretty cool place, especially if you ignore the bad stuff!
Here Are 20 Signs This Winter is Going to Suck in Iowa & Illinois
In the Midwest, we are no strangers to rough weather. Whether it's 100-degree days with high humidity during the summer months or the deep freeze that comes after a heavy snowstorm, we have to be prepared for everything. Severe storms, derechos, even a haboob? No one can be 100 percent...
97X
Davenport, IA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://97x.com
Comments / 0