If you're happy and you know it, clap your hands *clap clap*. Many people consider themselves to be happy. What's not to be happy about? Well, many things but having a positive attitude and looking on the bright side of life can make you happy. But not everyone in each state is as happy as those in others. A new study has been released showing the happiest states and least happy states in America. Spoiler alert: the Quad Cities is pretty happy believe it or not.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO