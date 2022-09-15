Read full article on original website
Related
Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest with just two pieces of jewellery
A royal expert has predicted the Queen will be laid to rest wearing only two pieces of jewellery. Lisa Levinson, head of communications at the Natural Diamond Council said it would be ‘unlikely’ that the ‘humble’ Queen in less heirlooms one might expect. Speaking to Metro.co.uk,...
Prince Harry Wears Military Uniform After King Charles III’s Special Permission at Westminster Hall for Queen Elizabeth II’s Vigil
Prince Harry paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth II one more time during the last royal vigil around the late monarch’s coffin today at Westminster Hall in London. He was part of the ceremony that gathered all eight of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren, including his brother, Prince William. Harry, who served on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, was granted special permission by his father, King Charles III, to wear his military uniform to the vigil despite not being a working royal. Meghan Markle’s husband wore the royal navy military uniform, as is tradition for royal family members...
Kate Middleton shares sweet words about Prince William and Harry's reunion
Kate Middleton has shared her sweet reaction to the unexpected reunion of Prince William and Harry on Saturday (10 September). The new Princess of Wales, 40, commented on the brothers' first public appearance together since 2021 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. The two brothers were...
People are calling out massive double standard after Harry and Meghan were criticised for holding hands
People have once again noticed a huge double standard with the treatment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the couple were criticised for holding hands at Westminster Hall. Members of the Royal Family attended the Queen’s procession from Buckingham Palace through the streets of London on Wednesday 14 September....
RELATED PEOPLE
Lady Louise's curtsey to the Queen: Sophie Wessex's daughter, 18, is joined by her brother James, Viscount Severn, 14, as he is seen for the first time since the death of his grandmother the Queen
The Queen's granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor joined her brother James, Viscount Severn at the service in Westminster Hall today following Her Majesty's procession from Buckingham Palace. Lady Louise, 18, the daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, enjoyed a close relationship with her grandmother the Queen and grew up...
Bride catches husband 'in the act' on their wedding day and people are fuming
A viral TikTok has captured the moment a wife caught her husband ‘in the act’ at her brother’s wedding after doing the same thing at their ceremony. Watch the clip below:. Dani Russell, 27, a social media influencer from Sydney, Australia shared the video starring her ‘rugby...
Moment Royal Archer collapsed as Queen's coffin was carried out of St Giles Cathedral before her final journey back to London
This is the moment when a Royal Archer collapses as the Queen's coffin was being carried out of St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. The Royal Company of Archers had been standing outside the Cathedral waiting to march alongside the Queen's coffin when one of its members had a wobbly moment.
tatler.com
Archie and Lilibet will become a prince and princess after Charles reportedly agrees to new Letters Patent
Ever since their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview in March of this year, there has been confusion over why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children, Archie and Lilibet, are not styled as a prince and princess. The reason is due to a centuries-old Letters Patent, enacted by King George V in 1917, which stipulated that only the grandchildren of the monarch (as well as the first grandson of the Prince of Wales) could be styled as such. With members of the Royal Family numbering highly due to Queen Victoria's 9 children, it was George's attempt at slimming down the monarchy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Queen chose Princess Anne to accompany funeral cortege on first leg of journey back to London - with the Princess Royal also set to escort the coffin on a flight to the capital tomorrow ahead of the funeral
Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter, was chosen by her mother to accompany the funeral cortege on the six-hour journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh. The Princess Royal, 72, had a forlorn expression but remained composed as she was driven behind the hearse in a royal Bentley alongside her husband of thirty years, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.
Camilla praised as 'total class' for styling it out after she slipped over during royal appearance
Camilla, Queen Consort, has received the utmost praise after styling out a minor slip at a church in Cardiff. Watch the video below:. Camilla and her husband King Charles III attended a Thanksgiving service at Llandaff Cathedral in Wales as part of the Queen's remembrance service ahead of her funeral on Monday.
Princes William and Harry to support Charles by walking together with him behind the late Queen's coffin - in echoes of the heartbreaking scenes at Diana's funeral - as Her Majesty is taken to lie in state so hundreds of thousands of Brits can pay respects
Prince William and Prince Harry will set aside their feud and support their father King Charles III by marching with him behind the Queen's coffin as it leaves Buckingham Palace for the final time today. Her Majesty has spent her final night in the Bow Room of her London home...
Dad horrified after son explained what marks on his hand meant after coming home from school
A dad was horrified over the reason why his son came home from school with marks all over his hand. The dad from London shared a photo on Twitter of his son's hand, which was covered in what appeared to be tally chart symbols. Curious as to why, he quizzed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in tears as they watch Her Majesty lie in state
Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle appeared to become emotional as they watched the Queen lie in state. The three royals were in attendance alongside Princes William and Harry for the procession of the Queen's coffin. Her body was transported from Scotland this week after she passed away at...
Touching moment grieving King Charles consoled after death of Queen by same airport worker who comforted Prince Harry
King Charles spoke with her and other staff members for a few minutes while stood on the runway. He then boarded the jet to take him back to RAF Northolt where he is being taken in the Royal limousine to meet PM Liz Truss. The King also waved to the...
Emotional clip shows Prince Harry mourning the Queen just like he did for his mother
A clip of Prince Harry meeting well-wishers following the Queen's death last week has been compared to archive footage of the royal shortly after his mother, Princess Diana's death. In an emotional clip, shared by TikToker @good_memories3, Harry can be seen collecting flowers from well wishers while greeting members of...
Meghan Markle's sweet comment to aide after meeting the Queen's mourners
Meghan Markle has been praised for making a sweet comment to a royal aide after greeting some of Queen Elizabeth's mourners. Prince Harry's wife made the comment as she completed a walkabout outside Windsor Castle with her husband where they greeted royal fans. Many of the fans had brought flowers...
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla 'in no rush to leave much-loved Clarence House and move into Buckingham Palace' as new Monarch mulls opening palace more widely to the public
King Charles and Camilla are going to continue to use Clarence House as their London residence and are in 'no rush' to move into Buckingham Palace. The new monarch, 73, and the Queen Consort, 75, are said to favour the John Nash-designed property for comfort and convenience. Buckingham Palace –...
Prince Harry to Have ‘Quiet’ Birthday Ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
A commentator says Prince Harry's birthday on Sept. 15 will be 'very quiet.' Prince Harry turns 38 a week after Queen Elizabeth's death and just a few days before her funeral.
King Charles leads Vigil of the Princes beside Queen’s coffin as she lies in state at Westminster
King Charles III and his siblings have held a vigil by the coffin of their mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as she lies in state in London.The new monarch was joined by Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward in silently standing vigil over their mother’s coffin on Friday evening as it lay in Westminster Hall, while the miles-long queue of mourners outside braved waiting times of at least 22 hours to pay their respects.Members of the public could be seen filing past solemnly on either side of the coffin, which was draped in the Royal Standard, and adorned with...
Prince Harry and William walk side-by-side behind Queen’s coffin as they reunite in grief in Royal procession
PRINCES William and Harry walked side-by-side behind the Queen's coffin today as they reunited in grief for the Royal procession. The Duke of Sussex stood with his brother to his right and Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, to his left. At Prince Philip's funeral last year - the feuding brothers...
Tyla
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 1