Ever since their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview in March of this year, there has been confusion over why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children, Archie and Lilibet, are not styled as a prince and princess. The reason is due to a centuries-old Letters Patent, enacted by King George V in 1917, which stipulated that only the grandchildren of the monarch (as well as the first grandson of the Prince of Wales) could be styled as such. With members of the Royal Family numbering highly due to Queen Victoria's 9 children, it was George's attempt at slimming down the monarchy.

