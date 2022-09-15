Read full article on original website
austinfoodmagazine.com
Three Texas Cities in Three Days – Where To Go
If you’re looking for a fun and exciting weekend getaway, look no further than the great state of Texas. This vast and diverse state has many unique places and things to do. What you need is a plan of action. Here is a suggested itinerary for a three-day trip to Texas that will help you make the most of your time.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Soup Dumplings, Flaming Steaks and Gorditas
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Wild Barley Kitchen Co. -- a pizza, sandwich, and bagel shop making everything from scratch. David samples...
10 uniquely fun fall festivals in or a short road trip from San Antonio
From mermaids to sausages to kolaches, there's a fall fest for everyone.
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
Clear your schedules: Fine art, theater arts, and culinary arts abound in the next few days. Enjoy a fiery and flavorful competition featuring a Texas cuisine staple at Taco Rumble, or see Hadestown during its brief stint at Majestic Theatre. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. For a full listing of events, visit our calendar.
Hometown Burger, Best in Dough: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Also among this week's top food news is a first look at Double Standard's new $1 martini lunch.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo to open Discovery PLAYce
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is opening an immersive 4,468 square-foot play space for kids called Discovery PLAYce. The grand opening will take place from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. Discovery PLAYce will take kids on a journey through some of South Texas’...
KSAT 12
Walmart hosting Baby Savings Day in San Antonio, Spring Branch
Walmart is bringing back the Baby Savings Day sales event to two San Antonio-area stores on Sunday. The Baby Savings Day event will include giveaways, goodie bags and appearances from some fan-favorite Cocomelon characters. There will also be sales on baby items and highlights on exclusive deals for the month...
San Antonio offering Park & Ride VIA service to fans attending Saturday's Rammstein show
The city anticipates 44,000 head-banging fans will swarm the Alamodome area this weekend.
A Person Swam In Texas’ Famous San Antonio River Walk & Locals Are Super Grossed Out (VIDEO)
Most Texans have probably taken a trip to San Antonio's iconic River Walk for a pleasant experience of walking, eating, and shopping along the stream through downtown. The river is not like Texas' many crystal clear blue water locations where you can lazily float down in a tube; it's rather a scenic, Mexican colonial-style area set on the San Antonio River with water that regularly appears quite dark.
San Antonio Current
A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market
A 3,200-square-foot San Antonio home with lots of history — not to mention beyond-eclectic design features — is back on the market for $678,888 after an initial listing earlier this year of $750,000. The two-story dwelling's stone exterior and Spanish-style roof aren't unusual for the Monticello Park Historic...
San Antonio's USAA marches to No. 1 among financial services brands in new study
Of all the major players in the financial services industry, San Antonio-based USAA enjoys the strongest emotional connection with customers, a new study says. The study, published by global branding agency MBLM, puts USAA atop the list of financial services providers with the strongest “brand intimacy.” It’s followed by Standard Chartered, PayPal, Mastercard, Robinhood, Visa, Citi, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, and Chase.
nowcastsa.com
MAP: San Antonio's Hottest Neighborhoods (Yes, Literally)
The following story was originally published at Deceleration News by Greg Harman. Heat Island Effect means that temperatures across a city can vary widely due to differences in development, greenspace, transportation networks, and other factors. A Deceleration analysis shows that greater downtown San Antonio and the northwest zone, including the...
MySanAntonio
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas
SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
San Antonio Current
This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom
There is a gentle graciousness a home that went on the market last week in San Antonio’s historic Monte Vista neighborhood. It combines the charm and warmth of 1928 architecture with the light and modern comforts of today. But walk into the guest half-bathroom under the stairs, and it’s...
Missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil to be featured on Investigation Discovery
Her case will be on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh.'
KSAT 12
King William Association says Fall Festival pop-up event is a scam
SAN ANTONIO – The King William Association and Fair’s Facebook pages warn people of a scam promoting a Fall Festival pop-up event for Sept. 17-18 and Sept. 24-25. On Thursday, The King William Fair Facebook page posted a warning for the public, stating that the ‘Fall Festival’ event was not associated with the King William Association.
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Friday, September 16, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, the original winner of “Last Comic Standing,” getting ready for National Cheeseburger Day and a performer in the Dieciseis de Septiembre Parade!. Comedian and actor Dat Phan is live at Market Square ahead of his performance at Upstage Comedy Lounge...
