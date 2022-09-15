ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Nebraska fans send clear message to Urban Meyer about coaching job

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in need of a new head football coach, and their fans clearly have one person in mind for the job. FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday” pregame show traveled to Lincoln on Saturday for the game between the Cornhuskers and Oklahoma Sooners. That meant Urban Meyer was on set, and was serenaded by chants of “we want Urban” from the assembled Nebraska fans.
AthlonSports.com

Here's What Scott Frost Reportedly Told Nebraska When He Got Hired

Scott Frost had a vision for Nebraska football when he was hired back in Dec. of 2017. Unfortunately, that vision never materialized and now Frost finds himself without a job. Frost reportedly wanted to combined the tradition of tough-nosed Nebraska football with Oregon's style of football predicated on finesse and speed. It sounded too good to be true and it ultimately was.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma

The Nebraska Cornhuskers' disastrous 2022 season is continuing full speed ahead on Saturday. The Big Ten program is currently trailing the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners 35-7 at halftime. The team fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a brutal upset loss to Georgia Southern at home last weekend. The college...
Larry Brown Sports

Kirk Herbstreit has strong criticism for one college football team

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit delivered a fairly stinging criticism of one college football team that he clearly sees as overrated. On Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Herbstreit had a rather blunt take on the Texas A&M Aggies following their upset loss to Appalachian State last Saturday. Herbstreit said the Aggies had fallen victim to “unwarranted preseason hype” and did not deserve to be ranked No. 6 in the first place.
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s truth bomb will make Alabama football players run through the wall vs. UL Monroe

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a major scare in Austin last Saturday when the Texas Longhorns came so close to upsetting Nick Saban and the no. 1 team in the nation. Alabama football ended up taking a 20-19 victory, but it should be a smoother ride this coming weekend for the Crimson Tide as they will just be facing the lowly UL Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference. But don’t tell Saban about how the perceived softness of their next opponent should affect the way Alabama football determines where exactly the team is in terms of reaching its true potential.
saturdaytradition.com

Fans react to Mickey Joseph's rough debut as Nebraska interim HC

Mickey Joseph’s first game as Nebraska’s interim head coach is going about how everyone expected. There’s no way anybody really expected the Huskers to legitimately compete with the No. 6 team in the country in his first true test. Perhaps his best case scenario was simply staying afloat.
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph receives praise from Charles Thompson ahead of Nebraska debut

Mickey Joseph received praise from Charles Thompson a few days before his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach. The 2 players who called Thompson were wide receiver Marcus Washington and linebacker Ochaun Mathis. With Scott Frost’s departure, the program’s future is uncertain and everyone in the program will have to make a decision on their future.
saturdaytradition.com

Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska

Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska high school football team cancels remainder of 2022 season

A Nebraska high school made the tough decision to cancel the remainder of its 2022 football season due to an overwhelming amount of injuries and inadequate number of players to compete. The decision was made regarding Lincoln North High School late Friday afternoon. “We understand there may be disappointment behind...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State vs. Toledo: Prediction and preview

Ohio State continues its 2022 campaign in search of a 3-0 start when the Buckeyes face Toledo this Saturday at 7 p.m. Eastern time on FOX. It will the second primetime game for the Buckeyes so far this season. Ohio State vs. Toledo preview. The Buckeyes enter Saturday’s game with...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State takeover: Auburn takes notice of large Nittany Lion presence ahead of Saturday's game

B1G or SEC? Perhaps that becomes an even bigger argument following Saturday’s showdown on The Plains of Auburn. Penn State is set to take on Auburn in the rematch of Week 3 from a season ago. The No. 22 Nittany Lions are looking to get back on track following a lackluster 7-6. As for the Tigers, they’re trying to see if 2nd-year coach Bryan Harsin is the right name to lead the program following this season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football makes point-spread history ahead of Week 3 bout versus UConn

Michigan football, rightly so, is currently a 46-point favorite over UConn Saturday. That’s an insane number, but its nothing new to the Wolverines this season. The Wolverines have opened as at least 31-point favorites over their first 3 FBS opponents of the season for just the second time in NCAA history, joining 2001 Florida.
ANN ARBOR, MI

