NFL Defensive Coordinator Congratulated Scott Frost On Getting Fired By Nebraska - Here's Why
This past Sunday, Scott Frost was fired by Nebraska. Although that must have been a devastating moment, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris actually congratulated him. Speaking to the media this week, Morris talked about facing the Atlanta Falcons. He revealed that he has no ill-will towards the organization...
The Worst Loss in Alabama History Was So Bad Nick Saban Compared it to 9/11
Losing isn't in the dictionaries at the University of Alabama. That's how it goes when your team has won at least 10 games each season since 2008. However, if you ask an Alabama football fan what the worst loss in school history is, there are a few different routes they might go.
Nebraska fans send clear message to Urban Meyer about coaching job
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in need of a new head football coach, and their fans clearly have one person in mind for the job. FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday” pregame show traveled to Lincoln on Saturday for the game between the Cornhuskers and Oklahoma Sooners. That meant Urban Meyer was on set, and was serenaded by chants of “we want Urban” from the assembled Nebraska fans.
AthlonSports.com
Here's What Scott Frost Reportedly Told Nebraska When He Got Hired
Scott Frost had a vision for Nebraska football when he was hired back in Dec. of 2017. Unfortunately, that vision never materialized and now Frost finds himself without a job. Frost reportedly wanted to combined the tradition of tough-nosed Nebraska football with Oregon's style of football predicated on finesse and speed. It sounded too good to be true and it ultimately was.
KOCO
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
Texas high school football coach stages marriage proposal during postgame TV interview
The Texas high school football season hasn't hit the halfway point and rings are already being handed out. That's at least the case for Toby Foreman, head coach at Shoemaker High School in Killeen, Tex. In a postgame interview with reporter Matt Lively of Central Texas news station KCEN Friday ...
Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma
The Nebraska Cornhuskers' disastrous 2022 season is continuing full speed ahead on Saturday. The Big Ten program is currently trailing the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners 35-7 at halftime. The team fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a brutal upset loss to Georgia Southern at home last weekend. The college...
Kirk Herbstreit has strong criticism for one college football team
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit delivered a fairly stinging criticism of one college football team that he clearly sees as overrated. On Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Herbstreit had a rather blunt take on the Texas A&M Aggies following their upset loss to Appalachian State last Saturday. Herbstreit said the Aggies had fallen victim to “unwarranted preseason hype” and did not deserve to be ranked No. 6 in the first place.
Nick Saban’s truth bomb will make Alabama football players run through the wall vs. UL Monroe
The Alabama Crimson Tide had a major scare in Austin last Saturday when the Texas Longhorns came so close to upsetting Nick Saban and the no. 1 team in the nation. Alabama football ended up taking a 20-19 victory, but it should be a smoother ride this coming weekend for the Crimson Tide as they will just be facing the lowly UL Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference. But don’t tell Saban about how the perceived softness of their next opponent should affect the way Alabama football determines where exactly the team is in terms of reaching its true potential.
saturdaytradition.com
Fans react to Mickey Joseph's rough debut as Nebraska interim HC
Mickey Joseph’s first game as Nebraska’s interim head coach is going about how everyone expected. There’s no way anybody really expected the Huskers to legitimately compete with the No. 6 team in the country in his first true test. Perhaps his best case scenario was simply staying afloat.
‘You guys can keep poking the bear’: Steve Sarkisian’s fiery response to Texas football QB question after Quinn Ewers injury
Texas football has some genuine excitement to it again after almost taking down Alabama. Steve Sarkisian’s squad lost starting quarterback Quinn Ewers to injury in the first quarter. Now, they will have to figure out where to go from here as the redshirt freshman recovers. Ewers will be sidelined...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph receives praise from Charles Thompson ahead of Nebraska debut
Mickey Joseph received praise from Charles Thompson a few days before his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach. The 2 players who called Thompson were wide receiver Marcus Washington and linebacker Ochaun Mathis. With Scott Frost’s departure, the program’s future is uncertain and everyone in the program will have to make a decision on their future.
saturdaytradition.com
Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska
Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska high school football team cancels remainder of 2022 season
A Nebraska high school made the tough decision to cancel the remainder of its 2022 football season due to an overwhelming amount of injuries and inadequate number of players to compete. The decision was made regarding Lincoln North High School late Friday afternoon. “We understand there may be disappointment behind...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State vs. Toledo: Prediction and preview
Ohio State continues its 2022 campaign in search of a 3-0 start when the Buckeyes face Toledo this Saturday at 7 p.m. Eastern time on FOX. It will the second primetime game for the Buckeyes so far this season. Ohio State vs. Toledo preview. The Buckeyes enter Saturday’s game with...
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland athletics announces changes to football stadium coming this fall
Maryland athletics announced on Thursday the football team’s stadium will have a new name. Maryland Stadium will be called SECU Stadium later on this season per a press release from the team. The changes will not take place overnight, as Maryland’s stadium will not have its named changed until...
Golf Digest
Virginia football is so afraid of getting upset on Saturday that they’re banning Old Dominion’s service puppy from the sideline
If you’re an FBS struggler at the moment, you gotta be careful. You can’t take anything for granted. You gotta be on upset alert at all hours of every day. Just ask Nebraska. Just ask Texas A&M. Just ask Notre Dame. Nothing is a given. No one is safe. Upsets are in the air.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State takeover: Auburn takes notice of large Nittany Lion presence ahead of Saturday's game
B1G or SEC? Perhaps that becomes an even bigger argument following Saturday’s showdown on The Plains of Auburn. Penn State is set to take on Auburn in the rematch of Week 3 from a season ago. The No. 22 Nittany Lions are looking to get back on track following a lackluster 7-6. As for the Tigers, they’re trying to see if 2nd-year coach Bryan Harsin is the right name to lead the program following this season.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football makes point-spread history ahead of Week 3 bout versus UConn
Michigan football, rightly so, is currently a 46-point favorite over UConn Saturday. That’s an insane number, but its nothing new to the Wolverines this season. The Wolverines have opened as at least 31-point favorites over their first 3 FBS opponents of the season for just the second time in NCAA history, joining 2001 Florida.
Cornhuskers ex-AD reveals Scott Frost’s bold statement when he was hired
Former Nebraska Cornhuskers football coach Scott Frost was fired early this week after back-to-back losses to Northwestern and Georgia Southern. Bill Moos, Nebraska’s former athletic director, hired Frost back in 2017, and he made some revealing comments this week. “Scott said, ‘I want to have the Husker toughness and...
