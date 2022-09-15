ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Lewis Capaldi recalls heartbreaking moment with dad before Tourette’s diagnosis

Lewis Capaldi has described an emotional moment in which his undiagnosed Tourette’s left his dad in tears.Earlier this month, the “Someone You Loved” singer told fans that he has Tourette’s Syndrome, a condition that causes a person to make involuntary sounds and movements known as tics.Capaldi explained that he had chosen to speak about his diagnosis as he didn’t want people to misinterpret his shoulder twitches as a sign that he had taken cocaine.Appearing on The Diary of a CEO podcast on Thursday (15 September), Capaldi told host Steven Bartlett that his mental health was at a low before...
Mum who was forced to say goodbye to dying son overjoyed after he says 'mum' again

A mother who was told 'countless' times that her teenage son wasn't going to survive is now overjoyed after getting to hear him say 'mum' for the first time in eight months. 36-year-old Georgia Eaton's son James, 14, was diagnosed earlier this year with a rare auto immune disease called encephalitis – a neurological condition that causes inflammation of the brain and intense spasms.
Lewis Capaldi
Man reveals what 'Jesus Christ said to him in heaven' before he woke from coma

A man has revealed what 'Jesus Christ said to him' when he was in a coma after suffering from a motorbike accident at the age of 13. Micah Anderson was airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crashed down on his head, causing him a serious brain injury. In the following weeks and months after the accident, Micah remained in a coma while doctors worked to save his life.
Pictured: Teenager, 16, who lost his life at Leeds festival 'after taking grey or black MDMA pill' was celebrating his 'fabulous' GCSE results - as his ‘broken’ family pay tribute to his 'beautiful, fiercely independent and warm character'

The family of the 16-year-old who died at Leeds Festival say they are 'broken' after their 'beautiful and 'fiercely independent' boy was taken from them in the 'most unfair' way. West Yorkshire Police have named the teenager as David Celino, 16, from Worsley, Salford. David tragically died in the early...
Grange Hill actress Gwyneth Powell has tragically died

Grange Hill star Gwyneth Powell has tragically died at the age of 76, her agent has confirmed. The TV actress was best known for playing headmistress Bridget McClusky between 1981 and 1991 on the BBC series, and also appeared in Channel 4 comedy show Man Down, among other roles. Announcing...
Mom Who Left Her Baby for an Hour Backed Online: 'I've Had Enough'

A post about a first-time mom who is "fed up" and decided to go out for an hour without her baby has gone viral on Mumsnet, the U.K.-based online forum. In a post shared on Mumsnet's Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) subforum under the username Mamabearv, the mother of the 4-month-old said: "I love my baby and being with her," but "I rarely have time to myself."
Emotional moment Waleed Aly urges viewers to 'not forget' about the driver who survived horror car crash that killed his five teenage mates: 'Imagine what he will have to live with'

The Project host Waleed Aly has urged viewers to consider the teenage driver in a devastating ute crash that killed his five mates and the grief he will have to live with. Tyrell Edwards, 18, was behind the wheel of a Nissan Navara ute when it veered off the road and slammed into a tree about 100km southwest of Sydney on Tuesday night.
Royal Family wants 'minimum disruption for the country for The Queen's funeral' on Monday and have not 'issued any blanket instructions on cancelling events and services'

King Charles and the Royal Family want there to be ‘minimum disruption’ for the public on the day of the Queen’s funeral, it is understood. Decisions to close food banks, postpone funerals and cancel hospital appointments are causing problems across the country. A royal source told the...
Penny's on patrol! Rod Stewart's wife is seen in her police uniform at RAF Northolt as Queen's coffin arrives in London for journey to Buckingham Palace

Penny Lancaster was spotted this evening in her police uniform at RAF Northolt in front of the Queen's coffin as Her Majesty was driven to Buckingham Palace. The monarch arrived at the RAF base earlier this evening, after flying from Edinburgh this afternoon, and crowds gathered to pay their respects as she made her journey to the Palace.
Woman says she nearly died after severe allergic reaction to hair dye

A woman says she almost died after an allergic reaction to hair dye. Jordan Blignaut, 20, from South Africa, was left in 'excruciating' pain when she visited the hairdresser's back in November 2021, switching her blonde hair to brown. Within four hours of the appointment, Jordan noticed bright red, itchy...
