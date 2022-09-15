Read full article on original website
Lewis Capaldi recalls heartbreaking moment with dad before Tourette’s diagnosis
Lewis Capaldi has described an emotional moment in which his undiagnosed Tourette’s left his dad in tears.Earlier this month, the “Someone You Loved” singer told fans that he has Tourette’s Syndrome, a condition that causes a person to make involuntary sounds and movements known as tics.Capaldi explained that he had chosen to speak about his diagnosis as he didn’t want people to misinterpret his shoulder twitches as a sign that he had taken cocaine.Appearing on The Diary of a CEO podcast on Thursday (15 September), Capaldi told host Steven Bartlett that his mental health was at a low before...
Lorraine left shocked after Lewis Capaldi offers her 'seven inches of me'
Lorraine Kelly was left blushing on Tuesday (13 September) when hit-maker Lewis Capaldi offered the presenter ‘seven inches of me’. Capaldi let the cheeky comment slip while promoting his new single Forget Me, and as an awkward smile crept across Kelly’s face he clarified his comment. Watch the moment unfold below:
Mum who was forced to say goodbye to dying son overjoyed after he says 'mum' again
A mother who was told 'countless' times that her teenage son wasn't going to survive is now overjoyed after getting to hear him say 'mum' for the first time in eight months. 36-year-old Georgia Eaton's son James, 14, was diagnosed earlier this year with a rare auto immune disease called encephalitis – a neurological condition that causes inflammation of the brain and intense spasms.
Bride catches husband 'in the act' on their wedding day and people are fuming
A viral TikTok has captured the moment a wife caught her husband ‘in the act’ at her brother’s wedding after doing the same thing at their ceremony. Watch the clip below:. Dani Russell, 27, a social media influencer from Sydney, Australia shared the video starring her ‘rugby...
Man reveals what 'Jesus Christ said to him in heaven' before he woke from coma
A man has revealed what 'Jesus Christ said to him' when he was in a coma after suffering from a motorbike accident at the age of 13. Micah Anderson was airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crashed down on his head, causing him a serious brain injury. In the following weeks and months after the accident, Micah remained in a coma while doctors worked to save his life.
Dad horrified after son explained what marks on his hand meant after coming home from school
A dad was horrified over the reason why his son came home from school with marks all over his hand. The dad from London shared a photo on Twitter of his son's hand, which was covered in what appeared to be tally chart symbols. Curious as to why, he quizzed...
Woman rushed to hospital and left 'looking like Donald Duck' after getting lips dissolved
Lip fillers were all the rage a few years back, with the look sported by countless celebs including Kylie Jenner and many others, but many are now choosing to dissolve their plump pout. This was no different for TikToker Ruby, 23, who had quite the reaction following her lip-filler removal...
Pictured: Teenager, 16, who lost his life at Leeds festival 'after taking grey or black MDMA pill' was celebrating his 'fabulous' GCSE results - as his ‘broken’ family pay tribute to his 'beautiful, fiercely independent and warm character'
The family of the 16-year-old who died at Leeds Festival say they are 'broken' after their 'beautiful and 'fiercely independent' boy was taken from them in the 'most unfair' way. West Yorkshire Police have named the teenager as David Celino, 16, from Worsley, Salford. David tragically died in the early...
Dad has best reaction after finding out wife is expecting their seventh baby
This dad had the most heartwarming reaction after learning that his wife is expecting their seventh child. Tim and Sarah Molitor from Washington, US, are already parents to sons Jude, Hudson, Chase, Crew, Beck, and Griffy and have been documenting their lives on Instagram page @modernfarmhousefamily. Announcing the exciting news...
Man says husband wants to call off divorce because his cancer treatment was successful
A cancer survivor has claimed his husband called off their divorce proceedings after discovering his chemotherapy and surgery had been successful. In a revealing post on Reddit, the survivor explained that he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer during his marriage, and when his husband found out he filed for divorce.
Grange Hill actress Gwyneth Powell has tragically died
Grange Hill star Gwyneth Powell has tragically died at the age of 76, her agent has confirmed. The TV actress was best known for playing headmistress Bridget McClusky between 1981 and 1991 on the BBC series, and also appeared in Channel 4 comedy show Man Down, among other roles. Announcing...
Tragedy as mum collapsed and died just hours after five-month-old son passed away
A mum tragically collapsed and died just hours after her five-month-old son suddenly passed away. Viktorija Mardosiene, 32, passed away on 9 August after her son, Kevin Dugutis, died in the early hours of that morning after suddenly becoming unwell. While the baby was rushed to Royal Stoke University Hospital...
Emotional clip shows Prince Harry mourning the Queen just like he did for his mother
A clip of Prince Harry meeting well-wishers following the Queen's death last week has been compared to archive footage of the royal shortly after his mother, Princess Diana's death. In an emotional clip, shared by TikToker @good_memories3, Harry can be seen collecting flowers from well wishers while greeting members of...
Leeds Festival tragedy as teenage boy, 16, dies after ‘taking grey or black MDMA pill’ - as police launch investigation
A 16-year-old boy has died today after he may have taken a 'grey or black' ecstasy tablet at Leeds Festival on Saturday night, police have said. West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation following the teenager's suspected drugs-related death. Officers were called around 10.16 on Saturday night and were informed...
Mom Who Left Her Baby for an Hour Backed Online: 'I've Had Enough'
A post about a first-time mom who is "fed up" and decided to go out for an hour without her baby has gone viral on Mumsnet, the U.K.-based online forum. In a post shared on Mumsnet's Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) subforum under the username Mamabearv, the mother of the 4-month-old said: "I love my baby and being with her," but "I rarely have time to myself."
TUI pilot turns plane around to pick up crying little girl 'left behind' at airport
A father has praised TUI after one of their pilots turned a plane around to pick up a crying little girl who was 'left behind' at the airport. Adrian Insley was travelling with his partner, their four children, his parents. He said that the incident took place on the way...
Emotional moment Waleed Aly urges viewers to 'not forget' about the driver who survived horror car crash that killed his five teenage mates: 'Imagine what he will have to live with'
The Project host Waleed Aly has urged viewers to consider the teenage driver in a devastating ute crash that killed his five mates and the grief he will have to live with. Tyrell Edwards, 18, was behind the wheel of a Nissan Navara ute when it veered off the road and slammed into a tree about 100km southwest of Sydney on Tuesday night.
Royal Family wants 'minimum disruption for the country for The Queen's funeral' on Monday and have not 'issued any blanket instructions on cancelling events and services'
King Charles and the Royal Family want there to be ‘minimum disruption’ for the public on the day of the Queen’s funeral, it is understood. Decisions to close food banks, postpone funerals and cancel hospital appointments are causing problems across the country. A royal source told the...
Penny's on patrol! Rod Stewart's wife is seen in her police uniform at RAF Northolt as Queen's coffin arrives in London for journey to Buckingham Palace
Penny Lancaster was spotted this evening in her police uniform at RAF Northolt in front of the Queen's coffin as Her Majesty was driven to Buckingham Palace. The monarch arrived at the RAF base earlier this evening, after flying from Edinburgh this afternoon, and crowds gathered to pay their respects as she made her journey to the Palace.
Woman says she nearly died after severe allergic reaction to hair dye
A woman says she almost died after an allergic reaction to hair dye. Jordan Blignaut, 20, from South Africa, was left in 'excruciating' pain when she visited the hairdresser's back in November 2021, switching her blonde hair to brown. Within four hours of the appointment, Jordan noticed bright red, itchy...
