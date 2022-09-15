Read full article on original website
Mexico's 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake was Experienced by a Mount Laurel, NJ NativeBridget MulroyMount Laurel, NJ
What to Eat & Drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware WaterfrontMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
New Liberty Distillery Launches Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon WhiskeyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Composting in the City: My Food Waste SolutionTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Park & Rec Group Gets Key AwardsGregory VellnerYardley, PA
billypenn.com
What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?
The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
Man falls on subway tracks, dies in Center City: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is dead after falling onto subway tracks in Center City. Philadelphia police say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday at 8th and Market Streets.Police on the scene said the man came in contact with the third rail.According to officials that man was removed from the tracks and taken to Jefferson Hospital where he later died from his injuries.The incident is under investigation.
As Philly DA Larry Krasner’s World Turns: On Pace For Record Death
The Philadelphia Inquirer has compiled a report, that is shining the spotlight and casting Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in a very bad light. The Philadelphia Inquirer confirmed that "nearly eight people on average were shot every day" during the window between Memorial Day and Labor Day. In the report, The Inquirer confirmed...
PhillyBite
Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
“Rats!” Philadelphia Just Made Top 10 in List of 50 Rattiest Cities in U.S.
Here's a truth you might not want to hear, but you probably already knew was true if you've ever stepped a toe in Philly. Philadelphia is a pretty rat-infested city. In fact, it's been identified as one of the most rat-infested cities in the United States, according to a study.
Trolley Car Diner stays put after attempted move, again
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Tuesday morning, the former Trolley Car Diner was supposed to move to a new location in Mt. Airy for restoration and repair but SEPTA wires put a spanner in the works. Crews are trying to move it from the current location on Germantown Avenue to a storage facility in Wayne Junction.The repair process had to already be canceled once back in August due to permit issues.It is supposed to be repaired and restored for future use."We would love to save it," Ken Weinstein, the former owner of Trolley Car Diner, said. "This diner was a special place for thousands of people and families who came here to enjoy good food with good service for almost 20 years."There is no word on a new moving date.The Trolley Car Diner closed in 2019 after a nearly 20-year run.
fox29.com
'I feel blessed': Philadelphia Acme manager forms special bond with customer in need
PHILADELPHIA - Sometimes special people come into our lives in the most unexpected ways, like shopping at your local food store. Nancy Ostroff has been a customer at the Amce Market in North Philadelphia for 60 years. However, one day, store manager Sue Thomas noticed that Nancy was missing. "She...
Wawa offering $5,000 reward to find gunman wanted for robbing 2 Philadelphia stores
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wawa is offering a $5,000 reward to find a gunman wanted for robbing two of its stores. Take a good look at this surveillance picture of the suspect below. Police say he robbed the Wawa on the 4500 block of Castor avenue in Crescentville on Sept. 8.Then the same guy struck again three days later at the store on the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Mayfair.In both cases, he got away with a few hundred dollars.
In the must-win Philly suburbs, with Santorum at his side, Doug Mastriano mines for votes
'[Mastriano] has to expand his base into the suburbs, that is key,' pollster Terry Madonna said. The post In the must-win Philly suburbs, with Santorum at his side, Doug Mastriano mines for votes appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Single in the Suburbs: Four Montco Communities Noted for Being Fantastically Friendly
Four Montgomery County places are among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs that are singles-friendly, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census, and business listings. Singles-friendly criteria that were used include unmarried population and singles amenities per capita,...
PhillyBite
Most Romantic Date Ideas Around Philadelphia
If you're looking for some of the most romantic date ideas around Philadelphia, look no further than our city's diverse restaurants. From pitchers of passion fruit margaritas to endless plates of nachos and tacos, we've got your back. Located in the city's heart, these restaurants will make your date a night to remember.
Search Launched For Missing Delco Woman, 22
Police in Delaware County have launched a search for a missing 22-year-old woman. Kayla Gibbs has gone missing from her Drexel Hill home, Upper Darby police said in a Monday, Sept. 19 Facebook post. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black and white shirt, and black and white...
Pennsylvania pizzeria among top 50 best in U.S.: ranking
Well, you’re in luck, because one pizzeria in Pennsylvania was recently deemed as one of the best in the whole country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania-made chocolate chip cookies one of the best around, says Yelp | Today in Pa. 50 Top Pizza is a website that, being based in Italy, knows...
Medical Report: Get your aorta looked at if you’re approaching age 60
More than one out of every 100 men and women over 60 years old are walking around with a ticking time bomb. KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough explains.
New ‘Cocktail & Appetizer Theatre’ Concept Takes Up Residence in The Curtis
Without a Cue, an immersive murder mystery theatre company, will debut later this year with a Philly-based ‘Friends’ parody dubbed ‘Phriends’.
After Years of Rumors, Construction to Finally Begin on Oxford Valley Mall Apartments in Middletown
The long-awaited apartments will soon be a reality for Bucks County residents.Image via iStock. Construction is finally set to begin on a set of luxury apartments in the vicinity of the Oxford Valley Mall, a long-awaited project for many. Peg Quann wrote about the upcoming construction for the Bucks County Courier Times.
Warrington Restaurant Ranked One of the Five Best Pizza Spots in Pennsylvania
The Bucks County pizza spot now has a well-respected title in the local food industry.Image via iStock. An eatery in Warrington has been named one of the top five pizza restaurants in the entire state of Pennsylvania, a rare and coveted accolade. Jason Rathman wrote about the Bucks County pizza spot for PhillyBite Magazine.
billypenn.com
How Black business owners on 52nd Street feel about John Fetterman
Business owners and employees on 52nd Street in West Philadelphia responded to a surprise visit from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman with equal parts support and ambivalence. “Better him than Oz” was the overriding sentiment among the people Billy Penn spoke with, referring to Mehmet Oz, Fetterman’s Republican rival on...
phillyvoice.com
New York Times 2022 best restaurant list includes Gabriella’s Vietnam in South Philly and West Chester's Andiario
A South Philly restaurant that serves authentic Vietnamese food and a farm-to-table spot in West Chester were included among the New York Times' top 50 restaurants of 2022. In its new restaurant list published on Monday, the Times highlights chef Thanh Nguyen's "thrilling" plating techniques at Gabriella's Vietnam and chef Tony Andiario's dedication to local ingredients at his namesake restaurant Andiario.
What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall Feastivale
The Fishtown Fall Feastivale will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm, along Frankford Avenue, from Girard to Oxford. Philadelphia's red hot dining district will build upon the success of the former Fishtown FeastivALE with a new focus on all things delicious. The event will showcase top food and drink from over 20 Fishtown favorite restaurants and bars, plus 100+ retail stores and other vendors.
