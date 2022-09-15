ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

billypenn.com

What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?

The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man falls on subway tracks, dies in Center City: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is dead after falling onto subway tracks in Center City. Philadelphia police say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday at 8th and Market Streets.Police on the scene said the man came in contact with the third rail.According to officials that man was removed from the tracks and taken to Jefferson Hospital where he later died from his injuries.The incident is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Trolley Car Diner stays put after attempted move, again

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Tuesday morning, the former Trolley Car Diner was supposed to move to a new location in Mt. Airy for restoration and repair but SEPTA wires put a spanner in the works. Crews are trying to move it from the current location on Germantown Avenue to a storage facility in Wayne Junction.The repair process had to already be canceled once back in August due to permit issues.It is supposed to be repaired and restored for future use."We would love to save it," Ken Weinstein, the former owner of Trolley Car Diner, said. "This diner was a special place for thousands of people and families who came here to enjoy good food with good service for almost 20 years."There is no word on a new moving date.The Trolley Car Diner closed in 2019 after a nearly 20-year run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Wawa offering $5,000 reward to find gunman wanted for robbing 2 Philadelphia stores

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wawa is offering a $5,000 reward to find a gunman wanted for robbing two of its stores. Take a good look at this surveillance picture of the suspect below. Police say he robbed the Wawa on the 4500 block of Castor avenue in Crescentville on Sept. 8.Then the same guy struck again three days later at the store on the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Mayfair.In both cases, he got away with a few hundred dollars.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Single in the Suburbs: Four Montco Communities Noted for Being Fantastically Friendly

Four Montgomery County places are among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs that are singles-friendly, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census, and business listings. Singles-friendly criteria that were used include unmarried population and singles amenities per capita,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Most Romantic Date Ideas Around Philadelphia

If you're looking for some of the most romantic date ideas around Philadelphia, look no further than our city's diverse restaurants. From pitchers of passion fruit margaritas to endless plates of nachos and tacos, we've got your back. Located in the city's heart, these restaurants will make your date a night to remember.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Search Launched For Missing Delco Woman, 22

Police in Delaware County have launched a search for a missing 22-year-old woman. Kayla Gibbs has gone missing from her Drexel Hill home, Upper Darby police said in a Monday, Sept. 19 Facebook post. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black and white shirt, and black and white...
UPPER DARBY, PA
billypenn.com

How Black business owners on 52nd Street feel about John Fetterman

Business owners and employees on 52nd Street in West Philadelphia responded to a surprise visit from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman with equal parts support and ambivalence. “Better him than Oz” was the overriding sentiment among the people Billy Penn spoke with, referring to Mehmet Oz, Fetterman’s Republican rival on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

New York Times 2022 best restaurant list includes Gabriella’s Vietnam in South Philly and West Chester's Andiario

A South Philly restaurant that serves authentic Vietnamese food and a farm-to-table spot in West Chester were included among the New York Times' top 50 restaurants of 2022. In its new restaurant list published on Monday, the Times highlights chef Thanh Nguyen's "thrilling" plating techniques at Gabriella's Vietnam and chef Tony Andiario's dedication to local ingredients at his namesake restaurant Andiario.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Marilyn Johnson

What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall Feastivale

The Fishtown Fall Feastivale will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm, along Frankford Avenue, from Girard to Oxford. Philadelphia's red hot dining district will build upon the success of the former Fishtown FeastivALE with a new focus on all things delicious. The event will showcase top food and drink from over 20 Fishtown favorite restaurants and bars, plus 100+ retail stores and other vendors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

