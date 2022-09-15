ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The latest Genshin Impact leaks: Characters, maps, banners, and more

By Jennifer Locke
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

Genshin Impact leaks are becoming more frequent as its popularity skyrockets and fans eagerly await the latest content drops. Whether data miners have scoured its files or beta testers have leaked gameplay, it's almost impossible not to come across a leak or two (or ten) online.

We've compiled every Genshin Impact leak we could find regarding its upcoming characters, regions, banners, weapons, and more. While many of these are just rumors for the time being and should be taken with a grain of salt, they come from reputable leakers who have leaked correct information in the past.

Honey Hunter World is one such database that houses corroborated leaks and data mines. Other reliable sources include Twitter users SaveYourPrimos , GI__Font , genshinmains , Ubatcha1 , and genshinBLANK .

Genshin Impact: All leaked characters

HoYoverse is continually adding new characters to Genshin Impact with each update. While some of these characters have been confirmed by the developer or have shown up in promotional materials they've yet to officially make their way onto the playable roster. We've round up every leak regarding all upcoming characters in Genshin Impact.

Nilou

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wu8Yn_0hwYHNMu00

(Image credit: HoYoverse)
  • Rating: 5-star
  • Elemental type: Hydro
  • Weapon: Sword
  • Nation: Sumeru
  • Upcoming banner: Update 3.1 (rumored), Sept. 28 or Oct. 25.

Nilou was introduced as an NPC in Update 3.0 where Travelers met her in Sumeru City. She performed at the Sabzeruz Festival to honor Lesser Lord Kusanali, and is described by Dori as "so innocent that she knows nothing of her own worth."

Cyno

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HxYcW_0hwYHNMu00

(Image credit: HoYoverse)
  • Rating: 5-star
  • Elemental type: Electro
  • Weapon: Polearm
  • Nation: Sumeru
  • Upcoming banner: Update 3.1 (rumored), Sept. 28 or Oct. 25.

Cyno has yet to make an appearance in the game, though he does show up in the manga to help Collei, who is suffering from a rare disease. He is the General Mahamatra at the Sumeru Akademiya, and is known to harshly discipline those who break the rules. Fans have likened his playstyle to a 5-star Razor.

Candace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Msgb0_0hwYHNMu00

(Image credit: HoYoverse)
  • Rating: 4-star
  • Elemental type: Hydro
  • Weapon: Polearm
  • Nation: Sumeru
  • Upcoming banner: Update 3.1 (rumored), Sept. 28 or Oct. 25.

Candace is a bit of a mysterious character as she hasn't shown up in the game yet even as an NPC. She's described by others as a guardian and protector of Aaru Village. Though outwardly stern, she has a soft side and cares for the people there.

Alhaitham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3En9HU_0hwYHNMu00

(Image credit: Android Central)
  • Rating: Unknown
  • Elemental type: Dendro
  • Weapon: Sword
  • Nation: Sumeru
  • Upcoming banner: Unknown (before 4.0)

Alhaitham first appears as an NPC helping the Traveler obtain a Knowledge Capsule, a form of contraband that stores information anyone can access. He is a member of the Haravatat in the Akademiya, which studies ancient languages and ruins.

Nahida / Kusanali

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47GWEw_0hwYHNMu00

(Image credit: HoYoverse)
  • Rating: 5-star (rumored)
  • Elemental type: Dendro
  • Weapon: Catalyst (rumored)
  • Nation: Sumeru
  • Upcoming banner: Unknown (before 4.0)

Introduced to players as Nahida, you come to find that she's actually Lesser Lord Kusunali, the current Dendro Archon. She ascended after the cataclysm 500 years prior that saw Greater Lord Rukkhadevata's death. During her interactions with the Traveler, she seems aloof but willing to help.

Deyha

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qchgc_0hwYHNMu00

(Image credit: Android Central)
  • Rating: Unknown
  • Elemental type: Pyro
  • Weapon: Claymore
  • Nation: Sumeru
  • Upcoming banner: Unknown (before 4.0)

Upon entering Sumeru City, players meet Dehya, a mercenary of the Eremites and bodyguard to Dunyarzad. She appears to be strong-willed and independent, never backing down from a fight.

Scaramouche

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jK6a5_0hwYHNMu00

(Image credit: Android Central)
  • Rating: 5-star (rumored)
  • Elemental type: Anemo (rumored)
  • Weapon: Catalyst (rumored)
  • Nation: Inazuma
  • Upcoming banner: Update 3.2 (rumored)

Created by Raiden Ei as a test puppet, Scaramouche is now a member of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers, going by the codename the Balladeer. He was in Inazuma for a time to oversee the production of Delusions, a black market version of Visions that grant the user elemental powers.

Dainsleif

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D25Nm_0hwYHNMu00

(Image credit: Android Central)
  • Rating: Unknown (likely 5-star)
  • Elemental type: Unknown
  • Weapon: Unknown
  • Nation: Khaenri’ah
  • Upcoming banner: Unknown

Perhaps the most mysterious of the bunch, Dainsleif originally hails from the Kingdom of Khaenri'ah, a nation built without the presence of a god. 500 years prior to the events of the game, a cataclysm befell Khaenri'ah, wiping it from existence. Dainsleif was cursed with immortality, while many more citizens were turned into monsters that would form the Abyss Order.

Baizhu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CUgMT_0hwYHNMu00

(Image credit: Android Central)
  • Rating: Unknown
  • Elemental type: Dendro
  • Weapon: Unknown
  • Nation: Liyue
  • Upcoming banner: Unknown

Baizhu's another NPC that's been in Genshin Impact for quite a while. He owns Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue Harbor and acts as a caretaker for Qiqi. a zombie resurrected by the Adepti.

Yaoyao

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ayL81_0hwYHNMu00

(Image credit: HoYoverse)
  • Rating: 4-star (rumored)
  • Elemental type: Dendro (rumored)
  • Weapon: Unknown
  • Nation: Liyue
  • Upcoming banner: Unknown

Yaoyao has rarely shown up in official materials. At one point she's said to have been taken under Xiangling's wing as a junior disciple studying under Madame Ping, a martial arts master and Adeptus. Currently she serves as Ganyu's assistant.

Lyney and Lynette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=050ESm_0hwYHNMu00

(Image credit: HoYoverse)
  • Rating: Unknown
  • Elemental type: Unknown
  • Weapon: Unknown
  • Nation: Fontaine
  • Upcoming banner: Unknown

Lyney and Lynette were introduced together in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail trailer. As they appear to be twins, rumor has it that they may be recruited together and can swap places in battle.

Iansan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yt0Ta_0hwYHNMu00

(Image credit: HoYoverse)
  • Rating: Unknown
  • Elemental type: Pyro (rumored)
  • Weapon: Unknown
  • Nation: Natlan
  • Upcoming banner: Unknown

Another character that showed up in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail trailer, little is known about Iansan other than her appearance and that she's from Natlan, home of the Pyro Archon.

Genshin Impact: Leaked maps and regions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W1Wrp_0hwYHNMu00

(Image credit: Android Central)

The world of Teyvat is home to seven nations, but Travelers have only explored four of those nations so far: Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, and Sumeru. Nations yet to be added include Fontaine, Natlan, and Snezhnaya. Though these regions are confirmed to be playable at some point, we're likely years away from seeing them. Not only that, but a nation doesn't always release in its entirety all at once. As we've seen with previous updates, HoYoverse will add new maps and locations as time goes on, like The Chasm in Liyue and Enkanomiya in Inazuma.

Sumeru's desert area won't be featured until Update 3.1, but fans have already found data-mined maps and playable locations within it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9y13_0hwYHNMu00

(Image credit: @Ubatcha1)

Though the tweet has since been deleted, leaker Ubatcha1 indicated that the image above is only a third of Sumeru's desert region. Genshinmains tweeted a similar map with waypoints and more location names highlighted. From the image above we can see three main locations: The Windward Erosion, The Downwind Erosion, and the Sandplain Colonnade. These areas appear to be surrounded by desert, as you can expect, with large monuments spread throughout, likely pyramids or towers of some sort.

See more

Upcoming viewpoints include locations built within canyons and a huge temples hidden underground.

Genshin Impact: Leaked banners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ki561_0hwYHNMu00

(Image credit: Android Central)

So far, leaks point towards Genshin Impact Update 3.1 featuring banners for Nilou, Cyno, and Candace. As updates usually have two banner events, the first half will either feature Cyno or Nilou, while whoever isn't released on Sept. 28 (the presumed release date of 3.1) will then kick off the second banner event on Oct. 25. Because Candace is said to be a 4-star character, it's unclear which banner she'll fall under. Kusanali is rumored to appear in a banner for Update 3.2.

Banner re-runs for 3.1 are said to be Venti and Eula, with 3.3 featuring Raiden Shogun.

Genshin Impact: Leaked weapons and artifacts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u9xIZ_0hwYHNMu00

(Image credit: Android Central)

Along with new characters and banners, each new update usually adds a number of weapons and artifacts as well, ranging from 4-star to 5-star sets. Often times these will complement a new character's playstyle. Upcoming weapons in Sumeru include Nilou and Cyno's signature weapons.

Swords

  • Key of Hierophany (5-star)
  • Xiphos' Moonlight (4-star)

Polearms

  • Staff of the Scarlet Sands (5-star)
  • Shifting Windblade (4-star)

Claymores

  • Mahara Aquamarine (4-star)

Bows

  • Unknown

Catalysts

  • Wandering Evenstar (4-star)

Artifacts

  • Unknown

Genshin Impact: Leaked enemies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1earVg_0hwYHNMu00

(Image credit: @genshinmains)

Twitter user genshinmains revealed the above image the Control Matrix, a boss in Sumeru described as an autonomous machine linked to the Scarlet King. They also revealed the Blightdrake , which is another new boss that can be farmed for Nilou's ascension materials.

The Blightdrake appears to be some sort of Ruin Drake, likely much more powerful than its regular counterparts found throughout Sumeru.

Leaked arena models also indicate that Scaramouche may join the game as a Domain boss sometime in the future.

Plenty more of Genshin Impact to come

HoYoverse continues to work hard on Genshin Impact, and the popular RPG will still be supported for years to come. While I eagerly await the day the developer confirms Android controller support — because yes, despite being supported on iOS, it still isn't compatible good Android controller — I'll have plenty of content to devour in the meantime.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Wuthering Waves is an Open-World ARPG with an emphasis on the action

Dive into this open-world ARPG set in a vast and mysterious post-apocalyptic world. Looking at the fluidly animated, all-action trailers for Wuthering Waves, it's hard not to be impressed. From the costume design of its key characters to the scintillating combat that looks impossible to pull off until you actually get the game in your hands, it's clearly a game made by a team that isn't on its first anime RPG rodeo. The above trailer, which will accompany Wuthering Waves at the Tokyo Game Show on September 15, showcases the game's strengths beautifully.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Genshin Impact’ 3.1 banners confirmed along with free codes

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse has revealed what’s in store for the game’s 3.1 update, with five new banners showcased. As revealed during today’s (September 16) Special Program stream, three new banners are planned for “Phase One” of 3.1. This includes Candace, a four-star character who will receive “a huge drop-rate boost” in the Twilight Arbiter and Ballad In Goblet event wishes.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Well-known Xbox Developers Are Using Unreal Engine 5 To Produce The Upcoming State Of Decay Installment

The Coalition, the group behind Gears of War, is assisting in developing State of Decay 3, the upcoming Xbox game in the zombie-survival franchise. State of Decay 3 will return to the immersive world created in the State of Decay and its follow-up. However, the title will have a brand-new narrative and setting in addition to some gameplay elements from earlier Gears of War games.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pyramids#Video Game#Gi#Elemental#Npc
ComicBook

Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster

A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
Android Central

Audio Recording not Working in Honor Magic 4 Pro

If it is normal, then check if the volume is too low. Otherwise, you can only contact customer service to check whether the hardware is faulty. Yes. I didn't find any normal problem. It could be a bug. Welcome to Android Central! Is it saving to Internal Storage or an...
ELECTRONICS
dotesports.com

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 introduces new map, Al Mazrah, and features

Call of Duty: Warzone players got their first official look at Warzone 2.0 today, including a new map and exciting features. Warzone 2.0 will introduce a lot of new content for players to enjoy, including the new map, Al Mazrah. The new Warzone map features 18 points of interest, including iconic maps from Call of Duty history. Veteran players can enjoy classic Modern Warfare 2 maps like Terminal and Quarry as they explore the new massive map.
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

#TheSteamSix 6 Things to Know Before You Play Action RPG Steelrising

Hello and welcome to yet another #TheSteamSix feature!. If you have not encountered #TheSteamSix series on this site yet, we pretty much do rundowns of six things that are related to Steam. These include six new games you can find on the platform, six things you have to know about a particular game, and so on and so forth!
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

What app causes blue notification light

There is a blue notification light that keeps blinking in the top left. I do not know what alert to clear to stop the notification light. How to know what app is causing a notification light?. Using Samsung Galaxy Note8. Pull down your notification shade and check for notifications. If...
CELL PHONES
ComicBook

Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Bad News for PS4 and Xbox One Players

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has shared bad news for those that are looking to continue playing the open-world RPG on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Within the past week, CDPR revealed the first (and only) major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 entitled Phantom Liberty. And while the announcement of this long-awaited piece of DLC made a number of fans interested in the game once again, it seems that this add-on won't be available to play everywhere.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All playlists available in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now in its beta phase, with players getting a taste of what to expect during the official release. The CoD Next Showcase gave fans a glimpse of all the new elements coming to the franchise, and naturally, players are eager to know which game modes, maps, and playlists will be available in Modern Warfare 2. Players are looking forward to the engaging Campaign and the new Warzone 2.0 map, Al Mazrah.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Is it a lot of headache to own both iPhone and Android?

I am daily user of iphone 11 pro and deep in apple ecosystem (ipad pro, airpods, ATV, Homepods). Before I got iphone, I had Nexus 6P and Pixel 2 XL. Thinking now of getting either new Pixel 6a or refurbished S22 as secondary phone I would use part time. I am daily Cloud user syncing photos and no longer use Google Photos as much since they discontinued "unlimited" compressed storage for photos, but found a solution to it so I can get photos from Android device synced to iCloud.
CELL PHONES
SVG

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom's Title Has Fans Divided

The title of the sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" was revealed at the end of the Sept. 13, 2022 Nintendo Direct broadcast. Subtitled "Tears of the Kingdom," the upcoming game's newest teaser showed off graphical improvements, new mechanics (including what appears to be a rideable glider), as well as a release date of May 12, 2023. While the trailer has certainly stirred up the "Zelda" fanbase, some details that have fans questioning the new game – in particular, how to pronounce the first word of the title, and what that could mean for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Android Central

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy