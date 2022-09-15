Genshin Impact leaks are becoming more frequent as its popularity skyrockets and fans eagerly await the latest content drops. Whether data miners have scoured its files or beta testers have leaked gameplay, it's almost impossible not to come across a leak or two (or ten) online.

We've compiled every Genshin Impact leak we could find regarding its upcoming characters, regions, banners, weapons, and more. While many of these are just rumors for the time being and should be taken with a grain of salt, they come from reputable leakers who have leaked correct information in the past.

Honey Hunter World is one such database that houses corroborated leaks and data mines. Other reliable sources include Twitter users SaveYourPrimos , GI__Font , genshinmains , Ubatcha1 , and genshinBLANK .

Genshin Impact: All leaked characters

HoYoverse is continually adding new characters to Genshin Impact with each update. While some of these characters have been confirmed by the developer or have shown up in promotional materials they've yet to officially make their way onto the playable roster. We've round up every leak regarding all upcoming characters in Genshin Impact.

Nilou

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Rating: 5-star

5-star Elemental type: Hydro

Hydro Weapon: Sword

Sword Nation: Sumeru

Sumeru Upcoming banner: Update 3.1 (rumored), Sept. 28 or Oct. 25.

Nilou was introduced as an NPC in Update 3.0 where Travelers met her in Sumeru City. She performed at the Sabzeruz Festival to honor Lesser Lord Kusanali, and is described by Dori as "so innocent that she knows nothing of her own worth."

Cyno

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Rating: 5-star

5-star Elemental type: Electro

Electro Weapon: Polearm

Polearm Nation: Sumeru

Sumeru Upcoming banner: Update 3.1 (rumored), Sept. 28 or Oct. 25.

Cyno has yet to make an appearance in the game, though he does show up in the manga to help Collei, who is suffering from a rare disease. He is the General Mahamatra at the Sumeru Akademiya, and is known to harshly discipline those who break the rules. Fans have likened his playstyle to a 5-star Razor.

Candace

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Rating: 4-star

4-star Elemental type: Hydro

Hydro Weapon: Polearm

Polearm Nation: Sumeru

Sumeru Upcoming banner: Update 3.1 (rumored), Sept. 28 or Oct. 25.

Candace is a bit of a mysterious character as she hasn't shown up in the game yet even as an NPC. She's described by others as a guardian and protector of Aaru Village. Though outwardly stern, she has a soft side and cares for the people there.

Alhaitham

(Image credit: Android Central)

Rating: Unknown

Unknown Elemental type: Dendro

Dendro Weapon: Sword

Sword Nation: Sumeru

Sumeru Upcoming banner: Unknown (before 4.0)

Alhaitham first appears as an NPC helping the Traveler obtain a Knowledge Capsule, a form of contraband that stores information anyone can access. He is a member of the Haravatat in the Akademiya, which studies ancient languages and ruins.

Nahida / Kusanali

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Rating: 5-star (rumored)

5-star (rumored) Elemental type: Dendro

Dendro Weapon: Catalyst (rumored)

Catalyst (rumored) Nation: Sumeru

Sumeru Upcoming banner: Unknown (before 4.0)

Introduced to players as Nahida, you come to find that she's actually Lesser Lord Kusunali, the current Dendro Archon. She ascended after the cataclysm 500 years prior that saw Greater Lord Rukkhadevata's death. During her interactions with the Traveler, she seems aloof but willing to help.

Deyha

(Image credit: Android Central)

Rating: Unknown

Unknown Elemental type: Pyro

Pyro Weapon: Claymore

Claymore Nation: Sumeru

Sumeru Upcoming banner: Unknown (before 4.0)

Upon entering Sumeru City, players meet Dehya, a mercenary of the Eremites and bodyguard to Dunyarzad. She appears to be strong-willed and independent, never backing down from a fight.

Scaramouche

(Image credit: Android Central)

Rating: 5-star (rumored)

5-star (rumored) Elemental type: Anemo (rumored)

Anemo (rumored) Weapon: Catalyst (rumored)

Catalyst (rumored) Nation: Inazuma

Inazuma Upcoming banner: Update 3.2 (rumored)

Created by Raiden Ei as a test puppet, Scaramouche is now a member of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers, going by the codename the Balladeer. He was in Inazuma for a time to oversee the production of Delusions, a black market version of Visions that grant the user elemental powers.

Dainsleif

(Image credit: Android Central)

Rating: Unknown (likely 5-star)

Unknown (likely 5-star) Elemental type: Unknown

Unknown Weapon: Unknown

Unknown Nation: Khaenri’ah

Khaenri’ah Upcoming banner: Unknown

Perhaps the most mysterious of the bunch, Dainsleif originally hails from the Kingdom of Khaenri'ah, a nation built without the presence of a god. 500 years prior to the events of the game, a cataclysm befell Khaenri'ah, wiping it from existence. Dainsleif was cursed with immortality, while many more citizens were turned into monsters that would form the Abyss Order.

Baizhu

(Image credit: Android Central)

Rating: Unknown

Unknown Elemental type: Dendro

Dendro Weapon: Unknown

Unknown Nation: Liyue

Liyue Upcoming banner: Unknown

Baizhu's another NPC that's been in Genshin Impact for quite a while. He owns Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue Harbor and acts as a caretaker for Qiqi. a zombie resurrected by the Adepti.

Yaoyao

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Rating: 4-star (rumored)

4-star (rumored) Elemental type: Dendro (rumored)

Dendro (rumored) Weapon: Unknown

Unknown Nation: Liyue

Liyue Upcoming banner: Unknown

Yaoyao has rarely shown up in official materials. At one point she's said to have been taken under Xiangling's wing as a junior disciple studying under Madame Ping, a martial arts master and Adeptus. Currently she serves as Ganyu's assistant.

Lyney and Lynette

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Rating: Unknown

Unknown Elemental type: Unknown

Unknown Weapon: Unknown

Unknown Nation: Fontaine

Fontaine Upcoming banner: Unknown

Lyney and Lynette were introduced together in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail trailer. As they appear to be twins, rumor has it that they may be recruited together and can swap places in battle.

Iansan

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Rating: Unknown

Unknown Elemental type: Pyro (rumored)

Pyro (rumored) Weapon: Unknown

Unknown Nation: Natlan

Natlan Upcoming banner: Unknown

Another character that showed up in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail trailer, little is known about Iansan other than her appearance and that she's from Natlan, home of the Pyro Archon.

Genshin Impact: Leaked maps and regions

(Image credit: Android Central)

The world of Teyvat is home to seven nations, but Travelers have only explored four of those nations so far: Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, and Sumeru. Nations yet to be added include Fontaine, Natlan, and Snezhnaya. Though these regions are confirmed to be playable at some point, we're likely years away from seeing them. Not only that, but a nation doesn't always release in its entirety all at once. As we've seen with previous updates, HoYoverse will add new maps and locations as time goes on, like The Chasm in Liyue and Enkanomiya in Inazuma.

Sumeru's desert area won't be featured until Update 3.1, but fans have already found data-mined maps and playable locations within it.

(Image credit: @Ubatcha1)

Though the tweet has since been deleted, leaker Ubatcha1 indicated that the image above is only a third of Sumeru's desert region. Genshinmains tweeted a similar map with waypoints and more location names highlighted. From the image above we can see three main locations: The Windward Erosion, The Downwind Erosion, and the Sandplain Colonnade. These areas appear to be surrounded by desert, as you can expect, with large monuments spread throughout, likely pyramids or towers of some sort.

Upcoming viewpoints include locations built within canyons and a huge temples hidden underground.

Genshin Impact: Leaked banners

(Image credit: Android Central)

So far, leaks point towards Genshin Impact Update 3.1 featuring banners for Nilou, Cyno, and Candace. As updates usually have two banner events, the first half will either feature Cyno or Nilou, while whoever isn't released on Sept. 28 (the presumed release date of 3.1) will then kick off the second banner event on Oct. 25. Because Candace is said to be a 4-star character, it's unclear which banner she'll fall under. Kusanali is rumored to appear in a banner for Update 3.2.

Banner re-runs for 3.1 are said to be Venti and Eula, with 3.3 featuring Raiden Shogun.

Genshin Impact: Leaked weapons and artifacts

(Image credit: Android Central)

Along with new characters and banners, each new update usually adds a number of weapons and artifacts as well, ranging from 4-star to 5-star sets. Often times these will complement a new character's playstyle. Upcoming weapons in Sumeru include Nilou and Cyno's signature weapons.

Swords

Key of Hierophany (5-star)

Xiphos' Moonlight (4-star)

Polearms

Staff of the Scarlet Sands (5-star)

Shifting Windblade (4-star)

Claymores

Mahara Aquamarine (4-star)

Bows

Unknown

Catalysts

Wandering Evenstar (4-star)

Artifacts

Unknown

Genshin Impact: Leaked enemies

(Image credit: @genshinmains)

Twitter user genshinmains revealed the above image the Control Matrix, a boss in Sumeru described as an autonomous machine linked to the Scarlet King. They also revealed the Blightdrake , which is another new boss that can be farmed for Nilou's ascension materials.

The Blightdrake appears to be some sort of Ruin Drake, likely much more powerful than its regular counterparts found throughout Sumeru.

Leaked arena models also indicate that Scaramouche may join the game as a Domain boss sometime in the future.

Plenty more of Genshin Impact to come

HoYoverse continues to work hard on Genshin Impact, and the popular RPG will still be supported for years to come.