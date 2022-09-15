Read full article on original website
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 2-0; Oklahoma State 2-0 The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Pratt rallies Tulane to 17-10 upset win over Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Michael Pratt overcame two costly interceptions with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Tyrick James with 4:27 left and Tulane upset Kansas State 17-10 on Saturday. K-State came into the game favored by two touchdowns. The Green Wave stopped the Wildcats on fourth-and-short twice in the third quarter and again in the fourth. K-State finished 1 for 5 on fourth down. It was Tulane’s first road victory over a Power-5 conference school since beating Rutgers in 2010. Rutgers was part of the Big East that season.
Red Raiders Soccer Set to Close out Non-Conference Schedule Against Fresno State
The Red Raiders have one final non-conference game ahead of Big 12 play.
No. 16 NC State hangs on to beat Texas Tech 27-14
Demie Sumo-Karngbaye piled up 147 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns as No. 16 North Carolina State overcame some
Friday Walk Through: Previewing Kansas State vs. Tulane
Friday Walk Through: Previewing Kansas State vs. Tulane. GoPowercat's Cole Carmody and football analyst Monte Spiller provide an Xs and Os assessment of Kansas State football: This week, the boys preview Kansas State's 2022 game against Tulane. The game kicks off Saturday, September 17, at 2 p.m at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Sponsored by the Part-Time Beverage Company.
Multiple injuries reported after fans storm football field at Appalachian State
BOONE, N.C. — Fans have been hurt after storming the football field following Appalachian State’s victory over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday. Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke with Appalachian State authorities, who said multiple people were injured during the celebration. Authorities said multiple...
Arizona State vs. Eastern Michigan college football game live updates, analysis, score
The Arizona State football team hosts Eastern Michigan on Saturday in a Week 3 college football game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Follow our updates on the game, which can be seen at 8 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks. More: How to watch ASU vs. EMU game | Odds, picks, predictions for game ...
College Football News
Arizona State vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Game Preview
Arizona State vs Eastern Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Arizona State (1-1), Eastern Michigan (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert...
