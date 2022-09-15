Recognition comes during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week as UNFI celebrates it's 2,700 drivers who deliver to communities across North America. United Natural Foods, Inc. (the "Company" or "UNFI") today announced it has named four of its associates Elite Drivers of the Year as part of the Company's Driver Ambassador Program. To help celebrate this achievement, as well as National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, each driver was awarded $10,000 and each distribution center the drivers reside receives a premium, UNFI branded, Navistar LT625 tractor they may use for deliveries during the next year. Over the course of the year, UNFI drivers make almost 1.4 million stops, delivering approximately 300,000 unique products to over 30,000 customer locations across North America.

