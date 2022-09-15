Read full article on original website
Freedom Cannabis To Acquire Boaz Pharma
Freedom Cannabis Inc., a Canadian producer of cannabis products, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Calgary-based Boaz Pharmaceuticals Inc. The details of the agreement were not disclosed. With 126,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing space, the Boaz assets are expected to double the production capacity...
Third-Party Hotel Management Companies Facing Higher Guest Expectations as Room Rates Increase, J.D. Power Finds
TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- With average daily room rates at hotels in North America now averaging nearly $150—roughly 15% higher than pre-pandemic levels, 1 —hotel guests have become more critical than ever of the décor, amenities and food and beverage options provided by the world’s largest third-party hotel management companies. According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark, SM released today, customer satisfaction declines 4 points (on a 1,000-point scale) this year, as higher prices drive increased scrutiny. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005080/en/ J.D. Power 2022 North America Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark (Graphic: Business Wire)
GLORY Announces Next Generation Retail Cash Recycling Solutions
BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Glory [TYO: 6457], the global leader in cash technology solutions, today announces the launch of the next generation of their market-leading CASHINFINITY ™ range of retail cash recycling solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005561/en/ Glory CI-10X point of sale cash recycler (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Deep tech VC First Star plots a $40M third fund
Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, First Star typically backs robotics, blockchain, AI and machine learning-focused startups at the early stage. The firm has not disclosed a first close for its planned third fund, per a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but if it goes on to raise the projected amount, it would represent a serious leap from First Star’s earlier funds.
architizer.com
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) Design Iconic External Diagrid for Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank Headquarters
Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank Headquarters is the new home for a bank that has grown from a rural credit union into a modern commercial bank. The building was designed to “breathe” and flex to occupant needs, utilizing naturally ventilated atria and a column-free externalized structure. Our architectural, structural and sustainable engineering studios worked closely together to emphasize dialogue between nature and technology throughout the building, defining a new world-class benchmark for sustainable wellness-focused design.
Benzinga
UNFI's Driver Ambassador Program Names Four Elite Drivers of the Year
Recognition comes during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week as UNFI celebrates it's 2,700 drivers who deliver to communities across North America. United Natural Foods, Inc. (the "Company" or "UNFI") today announced it has named four of its associates Elite Drivers of the Year as part of the Company's Driver Ambassador Program. To help celebrate this achievement, as well as National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, each driver was awarded $10,000 and each distribution center the drivers reside receives a premium, UNFI branded, Navistar LT625 tractor they may use for deliveries during the next year. Over the course of the year, UNFI drivers make almost 1.4 million stops, delivering approximately 300,000 unique products to over 30,000 customer locations across North America.
Black-Led, DMV-Based Startups Receive Boost From Techstars Accelerator
Through the initiative, Techstars and JP Morgan aim to allocate over $80 million in funding to over 37 accelerators supporting diverse founders by 2025. The post Black-Led, DMV-Based Startups Receive Boost From Techstars Accelerator appeared first on NewsOne.
Syngenta Seedcare and Bioceres Crop Solutions collaborate to bring innovative biological seed treatments to market
Customers seeking cutting-edge biological seed treatment solutions will benefit from a global commercial and R&D collaboration announced today between Syngenta Crop Protection’s Seedcare business and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ: BIOX), a leader in biological crop productivity solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005172/en/. Syngenta...
