East Lansing, MI

Detroit News

Michigan sheriff: Clerks can hand over tabulators. Experts: He's wrong

Lansing — Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf contended in an interview this week that local clerks have the "authority" to hand over voting equipment to outside groups, a reading of Michigan election law that experts say is incorrect and problematic. Leaf was one of nine individuals whom Attorney General...
MICHIGAN STATE
Crain's Detroit Business

MSU documents: Drunk professor at ‘Gatsby Gala' led to business school brouhaha

EAST LANSING — A leader in Michigan State University's business school got drunk at a party for MBA students and may have inappropriately touched at least one while dancing in a sexually suggestive manner, but his boss — then-Dean Sanjay Gupta — did not report the incident as required, investigative records obtained by Crain's show.
EAST LANSING, MI
Fox47News

Sparrow announces new James W. Butler III Administrative Fellow

After an extensive nationwide search, Sparrow Health System is proud to name Jared Coleman as the new James W. Butler III Administrative Fellow, aimed at honoring the legacy of a respected Sparrow board member and community leader. The fellowship is named for the late James W. Butler III, who championed...
KALAMAZOO, MI
East Lansing, MI
East Lansing, MI
WILX-TV

Noted Golf Course Architect Dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing native Jerry Matthews has died at age 88. Matthews passed away 90 minutes after being honored Thursday night at a reception at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. Matthews designed more than 200 courses in his career, including more than 40 counties across Michigan. He designed numerous renovations to courses in the Lansing area. He inherited the business from his father Bruce in 1979.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
lostinmichigan.net

Michigan’s Deadly Knights Templar Locomotive

If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. This steam locomotive sits in R.A. Greene Park in Jackson. The Grand Trunk Western 5030 was built in 1912 and proudly pulled train cars along Michigan’s railroad tracks for years. On June 5th, 1923 A train was commissioned to take the Knights Templars of Michigan to a Masonic convention in Flint. The 5030 picked up passengers in Grand Rapids, Ionia, and stops along the way. As it was traveling near Durand the gravel roadbed gave way and the train derailed killing the engineer and fireman and three other passengers. 32 other Knight Templars riding the train were injured.
JACKSON, MI
Dianne Byrum
Larry Nassar
WLNS

Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman

Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan stores among Bed Bath & Beyond list slated to close

(CBS DETROIT) - Home goods retail giant, Bed Bath & Beyond, announced Thursday the locations for the closure of dozens of stores across the nation.Bed Bath & Beyond, based in New Jersey, released a list that includes several stores in Michigan. The list includes stores in Farmington Hills, Northville, and White Lake Township, in addition to stores across the U.S. The closures are part of a larger plan to stabilize the company's bottom line and turn around its declining sales.See the full list here.Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced steps it was taking to keep the struggling business afloat, including layoffs, store closures and a review of the brands on its shelves. 
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, Thornapple Kellogg cancel football game due to safety concerns, squaring off Sept. 17

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Friday night lights stayed off at Houseman Field in Grand Rapids after a high school football game was canceled due to safety concerns. Grand Rapids Public Schools’ Ottawa Hills High School varsity team was set to square off against Thornapple Kellogg on Friday, Sept. 16, but the game was called off and rescheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Houseman Field, 162 Houseman Ave NE.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkar.org

LEAP launches ag-tech business branding campaign for M-21 corridor

The Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) is leading a new marketing campaign to attract agricultural and technology ventures to three mid-Michigan counties. LEAP is part of a half dozen development agencies now promoting the M-21 AgTech Corridor. Communities along the state highway spanning parts of Clinton, Ionia and Shiawassee counties...
LANSING, MI
HometownLife.com

Comerica bank to sell Livonia office building, move to neighboring Farmington Hills

Comerica Inc. will soon have a big banking presence in Farmington Hills. The Dallas-based company recently signed a lease for two buildings that make up 340,000 square feet in office space in the Farmington Hills Cooperate Campus near 12 Mile and Halsted roads. The company plans to move 2,000 employees currently working in Auburn Hills and Livonia to the two buildings.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts Michigan State's Week 3 road trip to Washington

ESPN’s FPI is predicting all the action of Week 3, and Michigan State’s road trip to Washington is particularly of interest. The two programs have 3 all-time meetings in the series with the most recent matchup coming in the 1997 Aloha Bowl. Nick Saban was the head coach as the Spartans took a 51-23 loss at the hands of the Huskies.
EAST LANSING, MI

