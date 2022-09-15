Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Michigan sheriff: Clerks can hand over tabulators. Experts: He's wrong
Lansing — Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf contended in an interview this week that local clerks have the "authority" to hand over voting equipment to outside groups, a reading of Michigan election law that experts say is incorrect and problematic. Leaf was one of nine individuals whom Attorney General...
Crain's Detroit Business
MSU documents: Drunk professor at ‘Gatsby Gala' led to business school brouhaha
EAST LANSING — A leader in Michigan State University's business school got drunk at a party for MBA students and may have inappropriately touched at least one while dancing in a sexually suggestive manner, but his boss — then-Dean Sanjay Gupta — did not report the incident as required, investigative records obtained by Crain's show.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Local teacher dies in crash; shroom fest is here
It’s sometimes our unfortunate duty to report sad news – like the death this week of longtime Saline High School teacher Trisca Beasley. Beasley, who was also remembered for coaching volleyball at Manchester High School, was killed in a Kent County car crash, according to a story by reporter Marty Slagter.
Fox47News
Sparrow announces new James W. Butler III Administrative Fellow
After an extensive nationwide search, Sparrow Health System is proud to name Jared Coleman as the new James W. Butler III Administrative Fellow, aimed at honoring the legacy of a respected Sparrow board member and community leader. The fellowship is named for the late James W. Butler III, who championed...
WILX-TV
Noted Golf Course Architect Dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing native Jerry Matthews has died at age 88. Matthews passed away 90 minutes after being honored Thursday night at a reception at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. Matthews designed more than 200 courses in his career, including more than 40 counties across Michigan. He designed numerous renovations to courses in the Lansing area. He inherited the business from his father Bruce in 1979.
LOOK: Michigan State Reveals Road Uniforms To Be Worn At Washington
Look good, feel good, play good!
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
lostinmichigan.net
Michigan’s Deadly Knights Templar Locomotive
If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. This steam locomotive sits in R.A. Greene Park in Jackson. The Grand Trunk Western 5030 was built in 1912 and proudly pulled train cars along Michigan’s railroad tracks for years. On June 5th, 1923 A train was commissioned to take the Knights Templars of Michigan to a Masonic convention in Flint. The 5030 picked up passengers in Grand Rapids, Ionia, and stops along the way. As it was traveling near Durand the gravel roadbed gave way and the train derailed killing the engineer and fireman and three other passengers. 32 other Knight Templars riding the train were injured.
Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman
Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
ClickOnDetroit.com
WR transfer concerns and reps for JJ McCarthy: Why Michigan football should go pass heavy vs. UConn
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – I’m making a very un-Jim-Harbaugh-like request for the Michigan football team this weekend, and I think it makes a lot of sense: Focus on the passing attack this weekend against Connecticut. If you’ve watched the Wolverines during the Harbaugh era, you know this is...
Michigan QB Cade McNamara suffers injury vs. Connecticut
On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines were whooping Connecticut when head coach Jim Harbaugh decided he had seen enough of starting QB J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara was put into the game. Unfortunately, McNamara took a couple of big hits, including one right before halftime and it appeared as if he...
Michigan stores among Bed Bath & Beyond list slated to close
(CBS DETROIT) - Home goods retail giant, Bed Bath & Beyond, announced Thursday the locations for the closure of dozens of stores across the nation.Bed Bath & Beyond, based in New Jersey, released a list that includes several stores in Michigan. The list includes stores in Farmington Hills, Northville, and White Lake Township, in addition to stores across the U.S. The closures are part of a larger plan to stabilize the company's bottom line and turn around its declining sales.See the full list here.Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced steps it was taking to keep the struggling business afloat, including layoffs, store closures and a review of the brands on its shelves.
Grand Rapids, Thornapple Kellogg cancel football game due to safety concerns, squaring off Sept. 17
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Friday night lights stayed off at Houseman Field in Grand Rapids after a high school football game was canceled due to safety concerns. Grand Rapids Public Schools’ Ottawa Hills High School varsity team was set to square off against Thornapple Kellogg on Friday, Sept. 16, but the game was called off and rescheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Houseman Field, 162 Houseman Ave NE.
Gov. Whitmer kidnap figure has sentence reduced for helping convict former co-defendants
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A federal judge reduced the prison sentence of a man who testified against former co-defendants in the Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot. Ty Garbin, 26, of Livingston County, was originally sentenced to six years, three months in federal prison, which factored in his early cooperation. Chief...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Rice pudding and Coneys are as popular as pizza at Andy’s Pizza
JACKSON, MI – Jackson has changed a lot over the years, but one thing that’s stayed the same is Andy’s Pizza and Coney Island. It all started in 1959 when Nick Todoroff owned Nippy Grill on the city’s southside. However, the building his business was in was destroyed during Jackson’s Belden Road Urban Renewal project in the early 1960s.
wkar.org
LEAP launches ag-tech business branding campaign for M-21 corridor
The Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) is leading a new marketing campaign to attract agricultural and technology ventures to three mid-Michigan counties. LEAP is part of a half dozen development agencies now promoting the M-21 AgTech Corridor. Communities along the state highway spanning parts of Clinton, Ionia and Shiawassee counties...
Potential changes to Ann Arbor M-14 interchange could include extended ramps, roundabouts
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan Department of Transportation officials are offering the public a first look at potential reconfigurations of an Ann Arbor M-14 interchange marked by a long history of crashes and safety concerns. Concepts for redesigning the M-14/Barton Drive interchange include potentially closing the eastbound Barton Drive on-...
HometownLife.com
Comerica bank to sell Livonia office building, move to neighboring Farmington Hills
Comerica Inc. will soon have a big banking presence in Farmington Hills. The Dallas-based company recently signed a lease for two buildings that make up 340,000 square feet in office space in the Farmington Hills Cooperate Campus near 12 Mile and Halsted roads. The company plans to move 2,000 employees currently working in Auburn Hills and Livonia to the two buildings.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Michigan State's Week 3 road trip to Washington
ESPN’s FPI is predicting all the action of Week 3, and Michigan State’s road trip to Washington is particularly of interest. The two programs have 3 all-time meetings in the series with the most recent matchup coming in the 1997 Aloha Bowl. Nick Saban was the head coach as the Spartans took a 51-23 loss at the hands of the Huskies.
