Cats At Overnight Boarding Facility Die in Fire in Palms Area of L.A.
Firefighters Saturday knocked down a “major emergency structure fire” at a row of commercial buildings in the Palms community of Los Angeles, where a firefighter “took ill” and was rushed to a hospital in fair condition and several cats were killed, authorities said. “Heavy smoke impacted...
LA County Unemployment Rate Rises Slightly in August
Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5.2% in August, up from a revised 4.9% in July, according to the latest figures released by the state Employment Development Department. The 5.2% rate was well below the 8.5% rate in August 2021. In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted...
Cooler conditions, sunny afternoons expected this weekend in SoCal
Southern California this weekend can expect cooler conditions as mild temperatures remain in the region.
Sewage Spill Prompts Beach Closure South of Torrance
A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remained closed Saturday due to a 5,000-gallon sewage spill. Los Angeles County Public Health first announced the closure of RAT Beach at Malaga Creek Sept. 7. Samples taken Friday still showed bacteria levels exceed state standards, officials said. Sampling is done daily...
COVID Hospitalizations Fall Below 700 in LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell below the 700 mark Thursday, continuing a mostly steady downward trend and echoing drops in infection numbers. According to state figures, there were 677 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the county, down from 717 on Wednesday. Of those patients, 84...
At Least Five Injured in Antelope Valley Crash
At least five people were hospitalized after a white van collided with a vehicle in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken...
Councilman Cedillo Criticized Over Handling of Eviction Moratorium Discussion
City Councilman Gil Cedillo faced criticism from several members of the public during Friday’s council meeting over how he conducted Wednesday’s Housing Committee meeting, during which the committee took up recommendations to end the COVID-19 eviction moratorium in Los Angeles. Several members from the tenants’ rights group Alliance...
Pair Charged with Burglary at Home of Karen Bass
Two men were charged Friday with breaking into the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles and stealing two guns. Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of first-degree residential burglary and two counts of grand theft of a firearm.
LA Controller’s Interactive Map Highlights City’s Latinx Heritage
An interactive map released Thursday by Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin shows places that are central to the city’s Latinx population, in honor of Latinx Heritage Month. The map gives users a tour through 23 such locations, and also highlights the contributions of Latinx city employees. “The Latinx...
COVID Hospitalizations Keep Falling; LA Co Health Director Urges Booster Shots
Amid falling COVID-19 numbers, Los Angeles County’s public health director Friday expressed optimism the region will avoid another winter surge like those that resulted in rampant infections and hospitalizations the past two years. Pointing to the availability of a COVID vaccine booster specifically engineered to attack the highly infectious...
Pair Accused of Burglarizing Karen Bass’ Home Plead Not Guilty
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30 for the two men charged with breaking into the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles and stealing two guns. Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, pleaded not guilty Friday in a downtown...
Authorities ID Worker Killed at Construction Site in South Gate
Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas Castillo, 34, died at the...
LAPD Officers Shoot Suspect in Vermont Knolls
A suspect was shot Saturday by Los Angeles police in the Vermont Knolls area of South L.A. Officers were called to the 400 block of 102nd Street about 12:30 p.m. on a report of a domestic violence incident, according to CBS2. The LAPD confirmed an officer-involved shooting investigation was underway...
County’s Jobless Rate Rises in August
Gains in some sectors of the regional economy were outweighed by losses in others, pushing Riverside County’s unemployment rate higher last month, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in August, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was 4.3%, up from 4% in...
Body Found in Charred Remnants of Travel Trailer in Sun Valley
A man’s body was found within the charred remnants of a travel trailer in a driveway area between two homes in Sun Valley Saturday. Firefighters dispatched at 4:34 a.m. to 8221 N. Vantage Ave. had the blaze out at 4:51 a.m., according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Slated for Weekend-Long Closure
The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend for re-surfacing work, and motorists were advised to plan for alternate routes in advance, or be prepared for long delays going through the construction zone. The full eastbound closure is slated to start at...
One Injured in “Act of Violence” on Harbor Freeway in South Los Angeles
One person was injured in “an unknown act of violence” on the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday, prompting a full closure of the northbound lanes in the vicinity as authorities investigated the incident. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called just after 3:55 p.m. to...
Hollywood Sign Set to Receive Fresh Paint Job
The Hollywood sign is set to receive a fresh paint job, officials announced Thursday. A crew of 10 workers will apply nearly 400 gallons of paint to the sign over the course of eight weeks. Setup will begin Monday, and the project is expected to be completed in November. This year marks a centennial for the iconic sign.
Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Names New Interim Executive Director
Stephen David Simon, who runs Los Angeles’ Department on Disability, was appointed the interim executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Thursday while the search continues for a permanent executive director. Simon will take over the position from Kristina Dixon and Molly Rysman, who had been serving...
Reports: Teen Detained in Probe of Drug Overdoses at Bernstein High School
Three students believed to have overdosed on apparently fentanyl-laced pills obtained in a Hollywood Park were continuing to recover Thursday amid reports that a teenage suspect had been detained in connection with the investigation into the drug sales that also led to the death of a 15-year-old girl at Bernstein High School.
