insideevs.com
Hyundai Has No Plans To Abandon Internal Combustion Engine Development
There was a rumor that circulated late last year that Hyundai was about to end all internal combustion engine development. The manufacturer did eventually announced that it was not true, although it still announced that at least in Europe, it only wants to sell EVs after the year 2035. Now...
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
Carscoops
Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes
Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
topgear.com
BMW is still persisting with hydrogen fuel cells
And, ever the wet blanket, we explain why it really shouldn’t be. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. If we didn’t know any better, we’d say it looks like BMW is hedging its bets on the...
Nissan And Mercedes Part Ways In The US As Tennessee Factory Gets Shut Down
Nissan currently operates four factories in the United States, they include two in Mississippi and two in Tennessee. According to Automotive News, the Japanese automaker will close the Decherd Infiniti Powertrain Plant, which previously manufactured the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine for the Infiniti Q50 until 2019, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Sprinter and Metris vans. With 208 horsepower on tap, the four-cylinder once served as the Q50's base powertrain before the twin-turbo V6 became the only option for the 2020 model year.
This New Electric ‘Flying Car’ Can Be Piloted With a Driver’s License—and It Will Fit in Your Garage
Miami-based Doroni has started to accept pre-orders for its “personal” flying machines. The company recently showed off the cockpit of its H1 aircraft at the EAA AirVenture in Wisconsin, using VR headsets to simulate takeoff, flight and landing. Doroni is going after a different market than most eVTOL manufacturers, which are building air taxis for intra-city use. Instead, it’s targeting personal pilots, much like the Jetson, with an aircraft it claims will be intuitive and much easier to fly than a helicopter or conventional airplane. Company officials yesterday said in a webinar that they plan to “democratize” general aviation with a...
BMW, Mercedes, And Toyota Assembler Wants US Plant
Magna Steyr is a Canadian-owned company, but its most prominent plant is situated in Graz, Austria. There, the automaker produces vehicles for some of the world's finest OEMs. In its repertoire are the Toyota GR Supra, the BMW Z4, and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Magna Steyr is one of the best, but because the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act stipulates that final assembly of an EV must take place in North America for said EV to qualify for tax credits, it now needs to find an American site on which to put down roots for future projects.
The Purosangue Puts Ferrari Into A Lucrative Segment
One of the most anticipated cars of the year has finally been unveiled: the first SUV in Ferrari history. Although in Maranello they claim that the Purosangue is in a class of its own, the public can now get to know the latest product from Ferrari after many years of speculation. The Purosangue is one of the very few vehicles that both the press and the financial world are paying attention to. It means a lot to Ferrari.
nationalinterest.org
GE Completes Testing New, More Powerful F-35 Stealth Fighter Engine
Though retooling the F-35’s engines could offer advantages, it might leave the F-35B behind. In a press release, General Electric announced the conclusion of testing for their F-35 fighter jet engine replacement program. This initiative seeks to boost the F-35 stealth fighter’s performance by affording the warplane greater range, acceleration, and an increased combat radius.
Volvo XC90 Electric Replacement To Debut This Year
It’s not really a secret that Volvo is working on the next-generation XC90 and its all-electric version. We’ve heard different rumors about its name and specifications, but it seems that everything will be unveiled later this year. It will become the brand’s new flagship model and take an important place in the company’s electrification strategy.
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Electric Bikes for Sale Now
E-bikes are taking over your local trails. This is happening in the same manner that electric vehicles are taking over our roads. The electric future is upon us, and electric bikes offer great advantages over your typical human-powered bike. If you're ready to take the plunge and begin shopping for an e-bike, check out this list of the best e-bikes currently for sale.
Ferrari Can't Keep Up With Demand For Purosangue's V12
Yesterday, Ferrari finally revealed the Purosangue, its first production four-door four-seater ever. Electrically operated doors (the rear of which are rear-hinged) open to reveal a luxurious cabin designed to be occupied by no more than four people. It's an unconventional thing, the idea of a four-door Ferrari, but the magicians in Maranello have certainly created something that stands apart from what else is available at this end of the economic scale.
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
Ram 1500 EcoDiesel Production Ends In January 2023
The Ram 1500 will no longer be available with the EcoDiesel engine as of January 2023. The company announces that this is the last call for anyone who wants one. The order books close in November. The EcoDisel available in the 2023 Ram 1500 is a 3.0-liter V6 that makes...
RideApart
BMW Announces Sixth-Generation EV Batteries And Expands Production
When it comes to electric vehicles, BMW means business. By the 2030s, both BMW subsidiaries Mini and Rolls Royce will transition to all-electric lineups. That goal may sound ambitious until you learn that electric drivetrains will power all future BMW Motorrad urban mobility models moving forward. The Bavarian automaker will...
2023 Nissan Maxima Priced From $39,235 For Final Year Of Production
If you haven't already poured one out for the Nissan Maxima, now is the time. The seasoned flagship sedan gets a small price increase for 2023, but it will never be more expensive than it is now. That's because it won't exist. Nissan is killing the Maxima at the end...
Opel Pledges To Make Sporty Cars Again By Bringing Back The GSe
With production of the Insignia ending this year, Opel is officially bidding adieu to sporty vehicles by discontinuing the OPC badge. However, the folks from Rüsselsheim are not abandoning exciting cars altogether as the plan is to bring back the GSe moniker. It used to mean "Grand Sport Einspritzung" (Grand Sport Injection) on the Commodore GS/E and Monza GSE back in the day, but going forward, the acronym will stand for "Grand Sport electric."
MotorAuthority
BMW XM super SUV teased ahead of Sept. 27 debut
BMW M is close to revealing its first standalone model since the iconic M1 supercar launched four decades ago. This time around it will be an SUV, a model to be called the XM, and it's due for its debut on Sept. 27. A teaser video released on Tuesday gives...
Porsche Macan EV Spied Testing At Nurburgring With Strange Aero Bits
A new spy video has captured not one but two different Porsche Macan EV test vehicles lapping the Nurburgring race track and their differences from each other. The video shows the two electric crossovers rocketing around the famous race track ahead of the model’s debut later this year. One...
Porsche IPO Approval Could Happen Soon, Offering 911 Million Shares: Report
The Porsche initial public offering is moving ahead. The Volkswagen supervisory board could sign off on it as soon as Sunday, September 18, according to sources speaking to Reuters. As a reference to the automaker's most famous model, Porsche allegedly plans to have 911 million shares in the company. However,...
Motor1.com
