Springfield Business Journal
Centene enters settlement with Texas
St. Louis health insurance corporation Centene entered into a settlement with the state of Texas. Centene agreed to pay $165.6 million over allegations that it overcharged the state’s Medicaid program for pharmacy services. The settlement is the largest known payout by Centene over its drug pricing practices.
Missouri’s newest state park opening near Ava
Bryant Creek State Park, Missouri's newest state park, is scheduled to open near the city of Ava this week. On 2,917 acres in Douglas County, the park has forest features, wet-weather waterfalls, caves and creek frontage. The budget for the first phase of the park is $142,000.
