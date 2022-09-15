ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Business Report: Oil and gas leases are back on!

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49OVTD_0hwYGj7v00

The Biden administration has awarded $190 million of offshore oil-and-gas leases, completing a sale of 1.7 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico, as part of a compromise in this summer’s tax-and-climate spending package.

The top successful bidders were Chevron, Occidental Petroleum and BP.

No surprise here…the number of people working remotely more than tripled in 2021 from 2019,  and the trend shows signs of persisting this year.

In 2021, 27.6 million people, or nearly 18%, reported primarily working from home nationwide, up from 9 million in 2019.

In some metros it was much higher than that.

More than 30% of workers in Boulder.; the San Francisco Bay Area; Washington, D.C.; Austin; Raleigh and Seattle said they worked primarily from home.

But in Baton Rouge, fewer than 10% of employees worked from home.

Futures are down after stocks closed higher yesterday.

The Dow Industrials added 30, the NASDAQ rose 86 and the S&P 500 gained 13.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Billionaire oil refinery owner reveals 'simple' solution to lower inflation

United Refining Company and Gristedes CEO John Catsimatidis revealed the "simple" solution to lowering inflation, which currently sits near 40-year highs. Speaking on "Varney & Co." on Wednesday, the billionaire businessman also revealed America’s "salvation" as it pertains to lowering energy prices, stressing that they would drop "if North America opened up its spigots."
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
rigzone.com

Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery

An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
WHITING, IN
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming

Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Leases#Seattle#Chevron#Politics Federal#Linus Business#Politics Whitehouse#Business Industry#Occidental Petroleum#Raleigh#Dow Industrials
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Should Keep Falling Unless This Happens

Gasoline prices are expected to continue their downward trend during Labor Day weekend as consumers are still receiving a reprieve. Crude oil prices declined on Sept. 2 to $86.97 a barrel on ongoing fears of an impending recession curbing demand. Inflation rates remain high and consumers face tighter budgets from paying more in food, housing and energy costs. The possibility of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and more lockdowns in China due to covid-19 have also played a factor.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
freightwaves.com

Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude

Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
TRAFFIC
Fortune

These states are raising their minimum wage based on today’s CPI report as inflation remains stubbornly high

Workers who earn minimum wage in seven states will soon receive raises based on the latest consumer price report that showed an 8.3% jump in inflation. Minimum wages in Arizona, Maine, Montana, Ohio, South Dakota, Vermont, and Washington are pegged each year to the annual August consumer price data, released on Tuesday, and will therefore rise in tandem next year—at least, most of them.
VERMONT STATE
The Hill

5 ways the rail strike could worsen inflation

With thousands of railroad workers potentially striking on Friday, the economy is expected to take another hit as major supply lines are cut off across the country. Shipments of grain, oil and even car parts are likely to be impacted by the strike, forcing more delays on national transportation lines amid existing supply chain disruptions.
TRAFFIC
InsideClimate News

New Documents Unveiled in Congressional Hearings Show Oil Companies Are Slow-Rolling and Overselling Climate Initiatives, Democrats Say ￼

Congressional Democrats presented fresh evidence Thursday which they say proves that oil companies are continuing to mislead the public on climate change and undercut global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. At a hearing held by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, lawmakers read from newly released documents obtained...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
POLITICO

Strike could send coal off the rails

A dispute between railroad companies and their workers could deliver a major setback to the nation’s coal industry, while hamstringing transportation infrastructure and disrupting the economy less than two months before the midterm elections. Rail accounts for about 28 percent of U.S. freight, but certain industries rely on it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy