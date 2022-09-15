Business Report: Oil and gas leases are back on!

The Biden administration has awarded $190 million of offshore oil-and-gas leases, completing a sale of 1.7 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico, as part of a compromise in this summer’s tax-and-climate spending package.

The top successful bidders were Chevron, Occidental Petroleum and BP.

No surprise here…the number of people working remotely more than tripled in 2021 from 2019, and the trend shows signs of persisting this year.

In 2021, 27.6 million people, or nearly 18%, reported primarily working from home nationwide, up from 9 million in 2019.

In some metros it was much higher than that.

More than 30% of workers in Boulder.; the San Francisco Bay Area; Washington, D.C.; Austin; Raleigh and Seattle said they worked primarily from home.

But in Baton Rouge, fewer than 10% of employees worked from home.

Futures are down after stocks closed higher yesterday.

The Dow Industrials added 30, the NASDAQ rose 86 and the S&P 500 gained 13.