Queens, NY

David Peterson implodes in first-inning Mets nightmare: 'Yeah, this sucks'

By Ryan Chichester
 2 days ago

David Peterson, tasked with stopping the bleeding after two straight Mets losses to the Cubs, couldn’t have drawn up a more nightmare scenario in Wednesday’s series finale against Chicago.

The New York lefty lasted just one third of an inning at Citi Field, walking the first two batters en route to a five-run first inning for Chicago, now the first team to sweep the Mets this season in a series of at least three games.

“Yeah, this sucks,” Peterson said. “I don’t know if the time had anything to do with it, it’s more about playing for the guys in this room and the staff that we have, and the way that I didn’t put us in a good start from the get-go. That’s what I’m most frustrated about.”

An early 5-0 hole (which became 6-0 by the end of the first inning) is difficult to climb out of, but near impossible when the Mets offense is struggling like it has been of late. New York scored just six runs all series, losing a Jacob deGrom start on Tuesday night before Peterson imploded on Wednesday in what could be his final start in the rotation with Max Scherzer hoping to be activated on Monday.

“This one is on me,” Peterson said. “I put us in a hole early and put us in a tough spot. I’m gonna have to learn from it and be better.”

