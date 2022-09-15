ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Scherzer feels 'excellent' after rehab start: 'I'm ready'

By Ryan Chichester
The slumping Mets seems to be on the cusp of getting a massive boost from the IL.

Max Scherzer, after tossing 3.2 innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday night, told reporters that he feels “excellent” after his night on the mound, and said he is ready to go for New York to activate him off the IL on Monday, when he would be eligible to be taken off when the Mets are in Milwaukee.

Scherzer, on the IL with what the Mets called left side fatigue, struck out seven while giving up a run on three hits. The 38-year-old also spent six weeks on the IL earlier in the season with a left oblique strain, which is why there was some concern when his left side was brought up again, but Scherzer insists he is ready to go.

Getting back Scherzer would be a massive boost for the rotation, but it is still the New York offense that could use a pick-me-up, as periodic offensive spells have allowed the team’s lead in the NL East to shrink to just 0.5 games after suffering a sweep at the hands of the lowly Cubs on Wednesday night.

