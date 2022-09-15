ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Kevin McCarthy says he knows who's behind the leaked audio capturing his criticism of Donald Trump in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack. And at some point, he plans to reveal who.

 5 days ago
James Burch
5d ago

you said it....you wanted Trump held accountable because you was tired of that guy(trump)...then meet with Trump and change tones...whatever....McCarthy you are weak and pathetic.

Cindy Hansen
5d ago

What's it matter if it was recorded, the point is he said it. Now you should act like a man and own up to it. LIE & DENY is all they do.

Sharon Froschauer
5d ago

Oh McCarthy please 🥺 You made that phone call saying you thought trump should resign but didn't think he would do it and then a few days later went a sucked up to trump at Mar A Lago in that picture 😆 A little Two faced weren't you!! And you think you have a chance to be Speaker of the House?? Not a chance in hell that will ever happen.🤪💙

